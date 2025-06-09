Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG OLED Podívejte se na nekonečné inovace

*Omdia. 12 let na prvním místě v počtu prodaných kusů 2013–2024. Tento výsledek nepředstavuje propagaci značky LGE ani jejích produktů. Více informací najdete na https://www.omdia.com/.

Seznamte se s inovacemi, které jsou základem každé obrazovky
LG OLED

První procesor určený pro OLED, zdokonalený během dlouhých let vývoje

Náš procesor alpha AI, určený pro OLED, stále ohromuje svými nejmodernějšími technologiemi. Již více než deset let každý nový vývoj neustále zvyšuje standardy dokonalosti OLED.

Zobrazen je vývoj jednotlivých procesorů alfa AI od roku 2018 do současnosti. Vložený text zobrazuje inovaci nebo upgrade procesoru, který byl představen v každém roce, a končí nejnovějším, hyperpersonalizací založenou na 1,6 miliardy obrazových a 40 milionech zvukových datových bodů.

*Specifikace se mohou lišit podle modelu.

Zažijte Perfect Black OLED, pouze s LG OLED.

Vychutnejte si ohromující obrazovou podívanou, již dokáže dodat jen bezchybná černá OLED. Vychutnejte si dokonalou černou, perfektní barvy, plynulou gradaci bez zamlžení, nekonečný kontrastní poměr, to vše ve skutečném rozlišení s čistými pixely.

Nástěnná LG OLED TV. Na obrazovce je horské pásmo na pozadí večerní oblohy plné hvězd. Obrazovka je rozdělena na dvě poloviny. Na jednom konci s označením Non Perfect Black jsou barvy matné a šedé, hvězdy jsou sotva viditelné. Na druhém konci displeje s označením Perfect Black je černá hluboká a tmavá, hvězdy jsou jasné a bílé, takže výsledkem je velmi příjemný obraz s vysokým kontrastem.

Perfect Black

Technologie Perfect Black má certifikaci UL-verified

a poskytuje skutečnou úroveň černé barvy

pro zvýšení vnímání jasu a kontrastu,

ať už je kolem vás světlo nebo tma.

*Displej LG OLED má certifikaci UL pro dokonale černou barvu podle norem IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection (odraz kruhového světla) na základě typického vnitřního osvětlení (200 luxů až 500 luxů).

*Skutečný výkon se může lišit v závislosti na okolním osvětlení a prostředí sledování.

Barevný papoušek v ultra vysokém rozlišení na černém pozadí. Všude kolem se ve vzduchu vznášejí kapky vody. Obrázek je ukázkou technologie Perfect Color, kdy každý odstín na těle papouška je výrazný a zářivý. Tmavé pozadí s detailními vodními kapkami také zdůrazňuje, že obrazovka je bez odlesků. Jsou vidět různá loga certifikací UL a Intertek. Odkazují na 100% věrnost barev, 100% barevný objem a prohlášení o obrazovce bez odlesků. Je také vidět text Podívejte se na značku certifikace Perfect Color.

Perfect Color

LG OLED TV jsou oblíbené u filmařů a mají certifikaci

100% Color Volume

a 100% Color Fidelity. Vychutnejte si přesné

a živé barvy i na slunci nebo

v tmavém prostředí.

*„Bez odrazů“ se vztahuje na ″ modely OLED M5 83/77/65 a ″ modely OLED G5 83/77/65/55.

*„100% věrnost barev“ a ‚100% barevný objem podle DCI-P3‘ platí pro televizory OLED TV 2025.

*Displej LG OLED má certifikaci UL pro dokonalé barvy podle norem IDMS 11.5 pro kruhový odraz světla.

*100% barevný objem je definován jako výkon displeje, který je stejný nebo větší než velikost barevného objemu standardu DCI-P3, jak bylo nezávisle ověřeno společností Intertek.

*LG OLED displej má certifikaci Intertek pro 100% věrnost barev, měřeno podle standardu CIE DE2000 se 125 barevnými vzory.

*Odrazivost displeje je definována jako hodnota SCI (Specular Component Included) 550 nm, nezávisle testovaná společností Intertek.

*Podle měření společnosti Intertek je hodnota bezodrazového displeje LG OLED nižší než 1 %.

Špičkoví filmaři volí LG OLED

Naše televizory OLED TV splňují jedny z nejvyšších filmových standardů. Poslechněte si, jak uznávaní profesionálové v oboru osobně preferují inovativnost a kvalitu LG OLED TV.

Americký filmař Sean Baker hovoří o tom, co se mu líbí na LG OLED TV. Jeho citát je zvýrazněn, černé barvy jsou bohaté. Celkově je to prostě neuvěřitelný obraz.

Sean Baker

Rozhovor s kameramankou Natashou Braierovou o tom, proč se rozhodla pro LG OLED TV. Její citace je zvýrazněna, a to především proto, že pouze LG OLED představuje barvy, které jsem zamýšlel, s bohatým spektrem.

Natasha Braier

Profesionální kolorista Walter Volpatto hovoří o reprodukci barev v LG OLED TV. Jeho citát je zvýrazněn, to umožňuje zachovat detailní reprodukci barev a kontrast tak, jak autor zamýšlel.

Walter Volpatto

Kameraman Ed Grau hovoří o technologii LG OLED Perfect Black. Jeho citace je zvýrazněna, jako někdo, kdo věnuje velkou pozornost tmavým oblastem při natáčení, jsem byl velmi ohromen reprezentací technologie Perfect Black na LG OLED.

Edu Grau

Americký kameraman Chris Blauvelt hovoří o antireflexních vlastnostech obrazovky LG OLED TV. Jeho citace je zvýrazněna, bylo skvělé vidět skutečnou tmavost obrazu bez jakýchkoli odrazů. Ocenil jsem také funkci Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro.

Chris Blauvelt

Kameramanka Amy Vincent se podělila o své dojmy z LG OLED TV. Její citace je zvýrazněna, byla jsem ohromena tím, jak dobře LG OLED zachycuje tóny a křivky tmavých oblastí.

Amy Vincent

Kolorista John Daro z Los Angeles hovoří o funkci Perfect Black televizoru LG OLED TV. Jeho citát je zvýrazněn, Perfect Black se skutečně blížila dokonalosti. Podařilo se mi zažít velmi tmavou a extrémní úroveň černé.

John Daro

Kameraman Tim S. Kang hovoří o svých zkušenostech s kvalitou obrazu LG OLED TV. Jeho citát je zvýrazněn, Na vlastní oči jsem viděl, že LG OLED je nejlepší ve vykreslování černé barvy a zachovává i ty nejmenší detaily.

Tim S. Kang

Jihokorejský filmový režisér Na Hong-Jin hovoří o svých zkušenostech se sledováním filmů na LG OLED TV. Jeho citát je zvýrazněn, měl jsem pocit, že zobrazuje původní podmínky, za kterých byl film natočen.

Na Hong-jin

Nová generace LG AI TV

Ovladač AI Magic Remote doplňuje AI zkušenost

Ovládejte TV snadno pomocí ovladače AI Magic Remote – nepotřebujete žádné další zařízení! Díky pohybovému senzoru a skrolovacímu kolečku ho můžete používat jako myš typu air mouse nebo jednoduše zadávat

hlasové příkazy.

*Design, dostupnost a funkce dálkového ovladače AI Magic Remote se mohou lišit podle regionu a podporovaného jazyka, a to i u stejného modelu.

*Některé funkce mohou vyžadovat připojení k internetu. 

*Funkce AI Voice recognition je poskytována pouze v zemích, které podporují NLP v rodném jazyce.

*Ovladač AI Magic Remote může být nutné zakoupit zvlášť podle velikosti televizoru, modelu a regionu.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID rozpoznává jedinečný hlasový projev každého uživatele a nabízí personalizovaná doporučení v okamžiku, kdy promluvíte.

AI Search

Zeptejte se televize na cokoli. Umělá inteligence rozpozná váš hlas a nabídne personalizovaná doporučení. Pomocí nástroje Microsoft Copilot můžete také získat další výsledky a řešení.

AI Chatbot

Komunikujte s AI Chatbotem prostřednictvím ovladače AI Magic Remote a vyřešte vše od konfigurace nastavení až po odstraňování problémů. Umělá inteligence rozumí záměrům uživatele a poskytne řešení.

*AI Voice ID může zobrazovat redukovaný nebo omezený obsah v závislosti na regionu a síťovém připojení. 

*Voice Funkce Voice ID je k dispozici na televizorech OLED, QNED, NanoCell a UHD vydaných od roku 2024.

*Funguje pouze s aplikacemi, které podporují účet Voice ID.

*Funkce AI Search je k dispozici na televizorech OLED, QNED, NanoCell a UHD vydaných od roku 2024. 

*V USA a Koreji používá AI Search model LLM.

*Funkce AI Chatbot je k dispozici pouze v zemích, které podporují NLP v rodném jazyce.

*AI Chatbota je možné propojit se zákaznickým servisem.

*Některé funkce mohou vyžadovat připojení k internetu.

AI Concierge

Jedním krátkým stiskem tlačítka AI na ovladači aktivujete AI Concierge, který nabízí personalizovaná klíčová slova a doporučení podle vaší historie vyhledávání a sledování.

AI Picture Wizard

Pokročilé algoritmy se naučí vaše preference procházením 1,6 miliardy možností obrázků. Na základě vašich voleb vytvoří televizor obraz na míru právě vám.

AI Sound Wizard

Vyberte si z nabídky audioklipů ten, který se vám líbí. Ze 40 milionů parametrů vytvoří umělá inteligence zvukový profil na míru vašim preferencím.

*Podporované nabídky a aplikace služby AI Concierge se mohou v jednotlivých zemích lišit.

*Zobrazení nabídky AI Concierge se může po vydání lišit.

*Doporučení klíčových slov v aplikaci AI Concierge se mohou lišit v závislosti na aplikaci a denní době.

Zažijte budoucnost televize – kde se inovace snoubí s dokonalostí

První skutečně
bezdrátový
televizor OLED
na světě s
přenosem obrazu
a zvuku v rozlišení
4K 144 Hz.

Náš Zero Connect Box vysílá obraz v rozlišení 4K ve

vizuálně bezeztrátové kvalitě s nízkou latencí.

Zbavte se nevzhledné změti kabelů a vychutnejte si

rozmanitý obsah bez nepříjemností spojených se

složitým drátovým zapojením.

Tři různé obývací pokoje s LG True Wireless TV ukazující, jak je prostor bez kabelů uspořádaný a čistý. Zero Connect Box je taktéž možno zahlédnout nepatrně zastrčený, takřka neviditelný.

*První 144Hz bezdrátový televizor na světě ve srovnání s tradičními televizory, které mají tuner pro vysílání.

*4K 144 Hz platí pro 83/77/65" modely OLED M5. Ostatní modely True Wireless mají obnovovací frekvenci 120 Hz.

*Vizuálně beze ztrát na základě výsledků interních testů podle normy ISO/IEC 29170-2, přičemž skutečný výkon závisí na nastavení, podmínkách prostředí a použití. 

*Krabička Zero Connect by měla být umístěna níže než bezdrátový přijímač televizoru.

*Umístění jednotky Zero Connect Box do skříňky může vést k rušení signálu v závislosti na materiálu a tloušťce skříňky.

*Ke krabičce Zero Connect musí být zařízení připojena kabelem.

*Televizor i Zero Connect Box musí být připojeny napájecím kabelem.

*Po zakoupení zákazníci obdrží buď Zero Connect Box LG OLED evo nebo LG OLED Signature.

První
transparentní
a skutečně
bezdrátová
OLED TV na
světě s přenosem
obrazu a zvuku
v rozlišení 4K.

LG SIGNATURE OLED T přepisuje hranice možného 

a nabízí úchvatný a skutečně surreálný 

zážitek ze sledování.

Různé prostory s LG Signature OLED T TV. V každém z nich je televizor v průhledném režimu, který ukazuje, jak se vizuální stránka T-Contents prolíná s realitou. V jedné ze scén je také viditelný informační panel s datem, časem a teplotou.

*4K 144 Hz platí pro 83/77/65" modely OLED M5. Ostatní modely True Wireless mají obnovovací frekvenci 120 Hz.

*Umístění jednotky Zero Connect Box do skříňky může vést k rušení signálu v závislosti na materiálu a tloušťce skříňky.

*Krabička Zero Connect by měla být umístěna níže než bezdrátový přijímač televizoru.

*Ke krabičce Zero Connect musí být zařízení připojena kabelem.

*Televizor i Zero Connect Box musí být připojeny napájecím kabelem.

*Po zakoupení zákazníci obdrží buď Zero Connect Box LG OLED evo nebo LG OLED Signature.

*První transparentní televizor na světě ve srovnání s tradičními televizory, které mají tuner pro vysílání.

*Interní testování stanovilo průhlednost produktu na 43 %, tato hodnota se může lišit podle skutečných podmínek prostředí a používání.

Vyšší úroveň UMĚNÍ díky technologii LG OLED

Renomovaní umělci si zvolili LG OLED jako své digitální plátno 

Naše nekonečné inovace zasahují i do světa UMĚNÍ. Díky LG OLED nacházejí umělci po celém světě inspiraci k vytváření jedinečných zkušeností s technologií našich obrazovek a bezkonkurenční vizuální kvalitou.

Umělecká výstava Suh Se Ok x LG OLED je prezentována s citací Suh Do Ho, jednoho z tvůrců: „Jedinečnost průhledného digitálního malířského plátna mě ihned zaujala.“ K vidění je také LG Signature OLED T. K dispozici jsou také stručné popisy umělce a výstavy Frieze Soul 2024.

FRIEZE SEOUL 2024

Frieze Seoul je mezinárodně uznávaný

veletrh umění zaměřený na současné umění, 

na kterém se představuje 100 nejvlivnějších 

galerií z celé Asie.

Je představena výstava Shepard Fairey x LG OLED. Jsou zde k vidění popisy veletrhu Frieze Los Angeles 2024 a informace o umělci. Je vidět i LG OLED evo AI. Je zvýrazněn citát Sheparda Faireyho: Chtěl jsem pracovat s LG OLED, protože rozlišení obrazovky je neuvěřitelné. Barevný překlad je velmi, velmi sofistikovaný.

FRIEZE LOS
ANGELES 2024

Frieze Los Angeles je oslavou současného umění,

která představuje dynamickou kulturu Los Angeles

a celosvětový přínos regionu 

pro výtvarné umění.

Výstava umělce Six N. Five, který používá televizory LG OLED. Je vidět stručný popis umělce a akce Frieze New York 2023. Citát Six N. Fivea je zvýrazněn, jasná obrazovka, přesné barvy a nekonečný kontrastní poměr LG OLED TV vyvolávají v umělci bezmeznou představivost. Představen je také televizor LG OLED evo TV.

FRIEZE NEW YORK 2023

Frieze New York hostí přední světové galerie,

které představují ambiciózní

díla průkopnických umělců. Je to

příležitost seznámit se s čerstvými talenty

a nejvýznamnějšími uměleckými představiteli.

Inovace LG OLED na veletrhu CES v průběhu let

Na veletrhu CES jsou představeny různé exponáty a instalace LG OLED. To se týká veletrhů CES 2022, CES 2023, CES 2024 a CES 2025. Na veletrhu CES jsou představeny různé exponáty a instalace LG OLED. To se týká veletrhů CES 2022, CES 2023, CES 2024 a CES 2025.

LG OLED TV s barevnou abstraktní kresbou na obrazovce a zvýrazněným procesorem alpha 11 AI Gen2 za ní. Z procesoru a televizoru vyzařují jasná světla, která ukazují jeho vyspělou technologii. Vidět je také emblém Světová jednička mezi OLED TV již 12 let.

Seznamte se s naším dosud nejpokročilejším televizorem OLED TV

Seznamte se s naším dosud nejpokročilejším televizorem OLED TV Další informace

*Omdia. 12 let na prvním místě v počtu prodaných kusů 2013–2024. Tento výsledek nepředstavuje propagaci značky LGE ani jejích produktů. Více informací najdete na https://www.omdia.com/.

Porovnejte OLED TV a najděte ten pravý pro vás

Snadno porovnejte funkce vedle sebe a vyberte si ten nejlepší televizor.

Table Caption
Funkce OLED M5 OLED G5 OLED C5
Obrázek produktu LG OLED M5
OLED M5
Obrázek produktu LG OLED G5
OLED G5
Obrázek produktu LG OLED C5
OLED C5
Displej LG SIGNATURE OLED (97"), LG OLED evo (83,77,65") LG OLED evo LG OLED evo
procesor Procesor alpha 11 AI Gen2 Procesor alpha 11 AI Gen2 Procesor alpha 9 AI Gen8
barva Perfect Black, Perfect Color Perfect Black, Perfect Color Perfect Black, Perfect Color
Další informace Další informace

*Funkce se mohou u jednotlivých modelů lišit. Podrobné specifikace naleznete na stránkách jednotlivých produktů.

*Specifikace se mohou lišit podle modelu nebo velikosti obrazovky.

*Podpora některých funkcí se může v jednotlivých oblastech a zemích lišit.