LG Ice Solution

Vždy čerstvý led pro vaše osvěžení kdykoli

Díky jedinečné technologii výroby ledu a našemu špičkovému Slim Spaceplus ice systému si můžete vychutnat svěžest a pohodlí kdykoli během dne.

Různé typy ledu

Led přesně pro každou příležitost

S naší nabídkou různých druhů ledu, včetně prémiového craft ice, si vychutnáte speciální okamžiky naplno.

Kleště nabírají kulatou kostku ledu z průhledné přihrádky v mrazáku.

Objevte různé způsoby, jak si vychutnat led.

Craft ice

Craft ice je pomalu távající¹⁾ kulatý led ideální pro party koktejly a prémiové destiláty.

Vylepšete své drinky s LG Craft Ice™ – pomalu távajícími ledovými koulemi.

Doporučeno pro domácí bary a domácí koktejly.

Kostkový led

Univerzální volba pro každou příležitost – perfektní pro různé druhy nápojů a osvěžení kdykoli během dne.

Drcený led

Ideální volba pro rychlé ochlazení koktejlů, vína i jiných nápojů. Osvěžení, které máte vždy po ruce.

Sklenice s kulatým craft ice vyrobeným v lednici LG

Slim in-door Ice Maker

Více ledu, více prostoru.

Díky chytrému Slim in-door Ice Makeru máte dostatek místa pro všechny své oblíbené potraviny i nápoje – bez kompromisů.

Uživatel otevírá přihrádku Slim SpacePlus Ice System v lednici LG
Dvě děti pijí vodu u stolu, v pozadí lednice LG s vestavěným dávkovačem

UVnano

Osvěžujte dávkovač každý den

Díky UV technologii od LG se tryska dávkovače čistí automaticky každou hodinu. Odstraní až 99,99 %²⁾ bakterií³⁾ a vy si tak můžete užívat čistou a čerstvou vodu kdykoli.

Bez nutnosti připojení na vodu

Led a voda vždy po ruce – bez instalace!

Žádné pevné připojení není potřeba. Stačí jednoduše doplnit zásobník a užívat si čerstvou vodu a led přímo ze dveří lednice.

Uživatel otevírá přihrádku Slim SpacePlus Ice System v lednici LG
LG ThinQ™

Chytré řešení, se kterým bude správa ledu snadná a zábavná

LG ThinQ™ usnadňuje správu výroby ledu díky chytrým funkcím, které vám umožní jednoduše sledovat a ovládat produkci ledu.

Obrazovka aplikace LG ThinQ zobrazující ovládání Ice Plus, v pozadí kostky ledu

Smart ice plus

Chytrý systém sleduje spotřebu ledu a v případě potřeby automaticky zapne režim Ice Plus pro zajištění dostatku ledu kdykoli.

*Obrazovka mobilní aplikace zobrazená výše slouží pouze k ilustrativním účelům a může se lišit od skutečné aplikace.

Milníky v oblasti Ice Solutions

Pokrok v technologii výroby ledu pro chytřejší domácnost

Společnost LG již desítky let vyvíjí technologie výroby ledu, aby přinášela řešení přímo do vašeho domova. Od skladování až po samočisticí systémy – každý milník odráží náš závazek ke snadnějšímu a pohodlnějšímu životu.

Detail prvního vestavěného výrobníku ledu na světě z roku 2006 – LG SpacePlus™ Ice System ve dveřích lednice

2006

První In-Door Ice Maker na světě.

Detailní pohled na LG výrobník ledu z roku 2007 s nádržkou Pull & Fill a sklenicí vody před ním

2007

Výrobník ledu bez nutnosti připojení na vodu.

Detailní pohled na LG Slim SpacePlus™ výrobník ledu z roku 2010 integrovaný ve dveřích lednice pro maximální úsporu vnitřního prostoru

2010

Slim SpacePlus™ výrobník ledu.

Sklenice vody s LG Craft Ice™ (2019), kulatý led navržený pro pomalé tání a uchování chuti nápoje

2019

První Craft Ice™ na světě

Detailní pohled na UVnano dávkovač LG z roku 2020 se zapnutým modrým UV LED světlem u výstupu na vodu.

2020

UVnano technologie pro trysku dávkovače.

Hromada malých, čirých kostek ledu naskládaných na sobě

2023

Mini-Cube (pouze USA)

Hromada malých, čirých kulatých ledových koulí naskládaných na sobě.

2025 Coming soon

Mini-Craft

* Obrázky a videa produktů slouží pouze k ilustrativním účelům a mohou se lišit od skutečného produktu.

 

Craft ice

 

Craft ice, který taje pomalu. Podle interního testovacího postupu LG srovnávajícího rychlost tání craft ice koule a kostek ledu stejné hmotnosti (cca 69 g).

 

Testovací podmínky: pokojová teplota 25 °C, každá ledová jednotka roztavena ve studené vodě. Objem studené vody 121 ml, teplota vody cca 9,5 °C.

 

Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na okolních podmínkách.

 

UVnano

 

Funkce UVnano (název funkce: Self Care) byla hodnocena laboratorními testy TÜV Rheinland podle interního testovacího postupu, měřícího snížení množství bakterií E. coli, S. aureus a P. aeruginosa ve vzorcích destilované vody po 10minutovém osvitu UV LED každou hodinu během 24 hodin v podmínkách UV LED modulu.

 

Skutečné výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na prostředí a způsobu použití. Produkt neléčí zdravotní problémy a nezaručuje, že voda filtrovaná tímto produktem bude zcela bez kontaminantů, například mikrobiologických částic ovlivňujících zdraví uživatelů.

 

UVnano je složenina slov UV (ultrafialové záření) a nanometr (jednotka délky).

 

Bakterie

 

Bakterie použité při testování: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

