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Návod k instalaci chladničky s mrazákem

Kontrola prostoru a přístupůPřípojka vodyFlexibilní úložný prostor
Kontrola prostoru a přístupů
Zpět na průvodce nákupem

Kam mohu umístit chladničku s mrazákem?

LG Fridge Freezer in modern kitchen showing installation clearance and pathway check.

Vhodné prostory, dokonalé přizpůsobení

Ať už se jedná o vestavné nebo volně stojící modely, tato lednička se elegantně vejde do nejrůznějších prostor. Nezapomeňte si předem ověřit rozměry, abyste měli jistotu, že se vejde do malé kuchyně, jídelny nebo domácího baru.

Kontrola volného místa

Zajistěte dostatek místa pro instalaci

Mezi zadní stěnou chladničky s mrazákem a stěnou ponechte volný prostor alespoň 5 cm.

Kontrola přístupových cest

Ověřte, zda je místo pro instalaci volné

U velkých modelů chladniček s mrazákem si ověřte hloubku a šířku průchodu, abyste se ujistili, že se vejdou do dveří, chodeb a na schody.

Vyrovnávání

Vyrovnejte výrobek a nastavte výšku dvířek

Pomocí předních nožiček vyrovnejte chladničku s mrazákem tak, aby dveře byly v jedné rovině a správně se zavíraly. Pokud je výška nerovnoměrná, seřiďte nožičky pomocí klíče.

Dokonalé zapadnutí

Snadná instalace i ve stísněných prostorech

Díky systému Zero Clearance se dvířka otevírají doširoka, což usnadňuje přístup, a to i při instalaci těsně u stěny nebo v malých kuchyních.

*Vybavení a způsob instalace se mohou u jednotlivých modelů lišit. Obrázky a videa slouží pouze pro ilustrační účely. Podrobné pokyny najdete v uživatelské příručce nebo na oficiální stránce produktu.

Jak připojím svou chladničku s mrazákem k přívodu vody a ledu?

LG Fridge Freezer water supply connection with faucet and hose attached at rear.

Snadné připojení

Podívejte se na návod k instalaci, abyste mohli svou chladničku s mrazákem snadno připojit. Díky vestavěnému dávkovači nápojů a výrobníku ledu budete mít kdykoli k dispozici čistou vodu a čerstvý led.

Typ připojení k vodovodní síti

Namontujte spojku vodní trubky

Před připojením přívodu vody odpojte chladničku s mrazákem a výdejníkem ledu od elektrické sítě. U modelů chladniček s mrazákem s připojením na vodovodní rozvod použijte správnou spojku odpovídající typu vašeho ventilu a zkontrolujte, zda nedochází k úniku vody a zda je průtok vody plynulý.

Typ zásobníku na vodu

Naplňte nádržku dávkovače

U modelů chladniček s mrazákem bez napojení na vodovod: Vyjměte zásobník na vodu, naplňte jej čistou vodou a vložte jej zpět na místo.

*Vybavení a způsob instalace se mohou u jednotlivých modelů lišit. Obrázky a videa slouží pouze pro ilustrační účely. Podrobné pokyny najdete v uživatelské příručce nebo na oficiální stránce produktu. 

Close-up of LG Fridge Freezer water and ice dispenser with UVnano filter system.

U chladniček s mrazákem a vodním výtokem napojeným na vodovodní rozvod: Vyměňujte vestavěný filtr každých šest měsíců nebo jakmile se rozsvítí kontrolka. Vyjměte starý filtr a nainstalujte nový, aby voda zůstala čistá a svěží.

LG fridge banner about replacing water filter for clean water, with Explore Accessories button.

LG fridge banner about replacing water filter for clean water, with Explore Accessories button.

Filtr pravidelně vyměňujte, abyste měli vždy čerstvou vodu

Filtr pravidelně vyměňujte, abyste měli vždy čerstvou vodu Explore Accessories

*Vybavení a způsob instalace se mohou u jednotlivých modelů lišit. Obrázky a videa slouží pouze pro ilustrační účely. Podrobné pokyny najdete v uživatelské příručce nebo na oficiální stránce produktu. 

Jak si mohu lépe uspořádat chladničku s mrazákem?

LG Fridge Freezer with doors open, showing flexible storage compartments and shelves.

Flexibilní úložný prostor, snadný přístup

Využijte nastavitelné police a vestavěné přihrádky k flexibilnímu ukládání věcí, díky čemuž bude vaše chladnička s mrazákem přehledná a snadno přístupná.

Police na víno

Slouží k uskladnění vína nebo jako police

Police na víno do ledničky pojme láhve nebo poslouží jako police na širší předměty.

Můj box

Umístěte na libovolnou polici ve vaší chladničce s mrazákem

Díky vestavěnému uhlíkovému filtru, který pohlcuje pachy z potravin, udržuje My Box vaši chladničku s mrazákem svěží a lze jej umístit buď nad, nebo pod zásuvky chladničky.

Skládací police

Vytvořte prostor pro vysoké nebo rozměrné předměty

Sklopné police v ledničce poskytují další místo pro objemné nebo vysoké předměty a představují prostorově úsporné řešení pro flexibilní ukládání.

Mini košík do dveří

Uspořádejte drobnosti

Umístěte jej kamkoli na police dveří ledničky nebo mrazničky a přehledně tak uskladněte omáčky a drobné přísady.

LG fridge banner about organising storage with accessories, with Explore Accessories button.

LG fridge banner about organising storage with accessories, with Explore Accessories button.

Využijte příslušenství LG k uspořádání své ledničky

Využijte příslušenství LG k uspořádání své ledničky Explore Accessories

- Funkce a způsob instalace se mohou u jednotlivých modelů lišit. Obrázky a videa slouží pouze pro ilustrační účely. Podrobné pokyny najdete v uživatelské příručce nebo na oficiální stránce produktu.

 

1) Zero Clearance 

 

*Pro zajištění optimálního fungování dveří je nutná správná instalace. Podrobné pokyny k instalaci najdete v uživatelské příručce.

 

2) My Box

 

*Na základě výsledků interních testů společnosti LG v komoře o objemu 50 l s 20 g tekutiny z kimchi (pH 4,44) vykázala funkce My Box s uhlíkovým filtrem pohlcujícím pachy v průměru 93% snížení TVOC ve srovnání s boxem bez filtru.  

 

*Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na druhu potravin, množství uložených potravin a skutečných podmínkách používání.

Často kladené otázky k chladničkám s mrazákem

Kam mohu umístit LG kombinovanou lednici?

Chladničky s mrazákem LG se snadno vejdou do nejrůznějších prostorů, ať už jde o vestavěné nebo volně stojící modely. Vždy si předem zkontrolujte dostupný prostor, abyste se ujistili, že se zařízení vejde do malé kuchyně, jídelny nebo domácího baru.

 

*Podrobné informace o instalačním prostoru najdete na webových stránkách společnosti LG na adrese www.lg.com/cz, kde si můžete stáhnout návod k použití, nebo se obraťte na zákaznický servis.

Jak připojím svou chladničku s mrazákem k přívodu vody a ledu?

U modelů s připojením na vodovodní rozvod odpojte spotřebič ze zásuvky před připojením vodovodního potrubí a použijte správnou spojku odpovídající typu vašeho ventilu. Jedná se o typ připojení k vodovodnímu rozvodu. U modelů bez připojení na vodovodní rozvod naplňte odnímatelnou nádržku dávkovače čistou vodou a vložte ji zpět na polici. Jedná se o typ vodní nádržky.

 

*Náhradní vodní filtry a příslušenství k ledničce jsou k dispozici ke koupi. Další podrobnosti najdete na webových stránkách společnosti LG na adrese www.lg.com/cz.

Learn More

Jak zajistit, aby se dvířka chladničky s mrazákem snadno otevírala v těsných prostorech?

Modely se systémem Zero Clearance* jsou navrženy tak, aby se dveře mohly plynule otevírat bez nárazu do stěny, a to i v kompaktních kuchyních nebo malých prostorech, kde je chladnička s mrazákem umístěna v těsné blízkosti okolních povrchů. Před instalací je nutné zkontrolovat, zda je k dispozici dostatečný volný prostor, aby bylo možné spotřebič bezpečně přemístit na místo určení.

 

*Pro zajištění optimální funkce dveří je nutná správná instalace. Podrobné pokyny k instalaci naleznete v uživatelské příručce

Proč je při instalaci chladničky s mrazákem důležité vyrovnání?

Pomocí předních nožiček vyrovnejte skříňku tak, aby dveře správně lícovaly. Pokud skříňka není ve vodorovné poloze, dveře se nemusí správně zavírat. Seřízení nožiček pomocí klíče pomáhá omezit vibrace a zajišťuje stabilní provoz.