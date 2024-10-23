Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG

LG Black Friday

Připravte se na Black Friday, jaký tu ještě nebyl

Nejoblíbenější produkty
se slevou až 50%

Slevy na LG produkty, které nesmíte propásnout!

LG Zimní TV Cashback

Zimní Cashback na LG televize

Až 25 000 Kč zpět
při koupi nové LG TV!

Užijte si pohádkové Vánoce v těch nejživějších barvách...

LG WashTower

LG WashTower - vychytaný design, prémiová kvalita...

K dispozici v celobílé
i v celočerné variantě!

Dva styloví pomocníci do domácnosti v jednom!

 

Doprava a instalace amerických ledniček zdarma

Dovezeme, vybalíme,
nainstalujeme, uklidíme.
Zdarma!

Využijte také 5% slevu za registraci jako bonus!

dTest oceněné TV modely

Prestižní ocenění kvality dTest pro LG televize 

 

Zůstáváme na trůnu!

Vyberte si některý z našich oceněných modelů

 

LG Grunex eLiga

Hrajte E-Liga turnaje v EA SPORTS FC™ 25

UltraGear monitory
se slevou až 20 %

Vychutnejte si nejlepší herní zážitek!

 

Žhavé nabídky

Výhodné prací sety

Pouze do 31. 12.

Výhodné prací sety
se slevou 15%

LG Package deal

Pouze do 31. 12.

Nevybrali jste? Vytvořte si vlastní set výhodně

Větší úhlopříčka = větší úspora

Pouze do 30. 11.

Větší úhlopříčka
větší úspora až 20%

Naše tipy pouze pro vás

Přehled funkcí produktů

LG bezdrátová sluchátka

První Dolby Atmos sluchátka na světě

Sleva 50 % na LG TONE Free T90S!

Žena zkouší technologii Dolby Head Tracking

Dolby Head Tracking™

První bezdrátová sluchátka s Dolby Atmos na světě

Lifestyle obrázky z užívání LG TONE Free T90S

Performace Fit

Vylepšený zvuk a pohodlné nošení

Obrázek LG TONE Free se zapnutým UVnano.

UVnano

Ničí až 99,9 % bakterií

Letecký pohled na muže a ženu sledující koncert na velkém OLED televizoru v moderním bytě. Na obrázku je emblém „Světová jednička mezi OLED televizory již 11 let“. Prohlášení o vyloučení odpovědnosti: „Zdroj: Omdia. Zařízení dodaná v letech 2013–2023. Výsledky nepředstavují doporučení společnosti LG Electronics. Jakékoli spoléhání se na tyto výsledky je na vlastní riziko třetí strany. Více informací najdete na https://www.omdia.com/.“

LG OLED evo G4 AI

Mistrovské dílo zdokonalené časem 

Dlouholeté úsilí o inovace nelze napodobit ze dne na den. Jedinečný chipset alpha, speciálně vyvinutý

pro OLED, je světovou špičkou, která zdokonaluje zážitek ze sledování na zcela novou úroveň.

Obrázek AI procesoru α11 4K na základní desce, který vydává fialové a růžové světelné paprsky.

AI procesor alpha 11

11 Let zkušeností v jedné čipové sadě

Apple music na 3 měsíce zdarma

Apple Music

Apple Music na 3 měsíce zdarma!

Obrázek loga LG OLED Care+ a 5leté záruky na panel na černém pozadí.

OLED G4

Prodloužená záruka 5 let na panel

LG WashTower

LG WashTower

Styloví parťáci
do domácnosti

LG WashTower

Ovládací panel na dosah ruky

Prakticky řešený ovládací panel

LG WasTower

AI péče o tkaniny

AI automaticky rozpozná texturu tkaniny

LG WasTower

Významná úspora času

Praní a sušení do 1 hodiny

Na snímku jsou chladničky s mrazničkou Instaview

Udržuje déle čerstvost

Na snímku je zaklepání na chladničky s mrazničkou Instaview

InstaView™

Rozjeďte s námi každou příležitost

Na snímku je znázorněna funkce DoorCooling+™.

DoorCooling+™

Rychlejší vychlazení obsahu chladničky

Na snímku je znázorněna funkce UVnano™.

UVnano™

Vestavěné UV LED dioda udržuje vodu čistou

Monitor UltraGear je umístěn na stole u okna, v němž je vidět západ slunce, a zobrazuje herní obrazovku.

Monitory UltraGear gaming 

Zrozené k hraní

Na obrazovce monitoru Ultra Gear se zobrazuje scéna ze hry a vedle monitoru je napsáno číslo 32.

Panoramatické obrazovky

Více vidíte
lépe pracujete

Na rozdělené obrazovce monitoru Ultra Gear se na levé straně zobrazuje záběr zápasu dinosaurů, zatímco na pravé straně se zobrazuje střílečka.

Ergonomické nastavení

Unikátní LG patent

Monitor Ultra Gear je nakloněn pod úhlem a na obrazovce se zobrazuje obraz padajícího Marsu, na jehož pozadí jsou zobrazeny vlnové délky pixelů.

Chytré monitory

Multifunkční monitory s webOS

LG tipy a triky

Tipy, návody a technické informace přímo od zdroje.

Objevte to nejlepší a nejnovější od LG

Objevte to nejlepší a nejnovější od LG

Jak zajistit delší životnost spotřebičů LG

Jak zajistit delší životnost spotřebičů LG

Jak zkalibrovat TV pro sportovní přenosy

Jak zkalibrovat TV pro sportovní přenosy

LG Showroom v Praze

Nově otevřeno

LG Showroom
v Praze na Harfě!

Přijďte si k nám pro slevu na míru nebo třeba pro dobrou radu

