Na střeše výškové budovy je několik produktů LG HVAC. Za těmito výrobky se nachází hora.

LG HVAC Řešení

Společnost LG nabízí optimalizované vytápění, větrání a klimatizaci pro komerční i rezidenční řešení, která zajišťují čerstvý a svěží vzduch v různých prostředích.

Co dělá LG HVAC
Co dělá LG HVAC

Společnost LG HVAC poskytuje digitalizovaná řešení HVAC přizpůsobená potřebám podniků. Integrujeme naše technologie do vašeho provozu a podporujeme vás na každém kroku.

Odbornost

Jako technický odborník poskytujeme našim zákazníkům profesionální a špičkové znalosti a know-how týkající se řešení na trhu.

Odhodlání

Naším cílem je být spolehlivým partnerem od inženýringu až po údržbu. Kromě toho se budeme snažit budovat udržitelnou budoucnost pro naše zákazníky.

Integrace

Nabízíme propojení a bezproblémovou zákaznickou zkušenost tím, že poskytujeme optimální integrovaná řešení potřebná pro úsporu energie v budovách.

Objevte řešení LG HVAC

Třípodlažní hotel se suterénem má perspektivní výkres. Hydrokomplety a MULTI V i jsou připojeny k vnitřním jednotkám v místnosti a recepci pomocí několika potrubí.

Komerční řešení

Komerční řešení LG HVAC pomáhají zvýšit hodnotu

vašeho prostoru pomocí technologií.

Komerční řešení Zjistit více

Dvoupatrový dům má perspektivní kresbu. Nástěnná kazeta, jednosměrná stropní kazeta a stropní kazeta vyzařují čerstvý vzduch. Za domem jsou palmy.

Rezidenční řešení

Řešení LG HVAC Residential Solutions představují

chytřejší způsob, jak udržet energetickou účinnost.

Rezidenční řešení Zjistit více

Dvoupatrový dům s červenou střechou má perspektivní kresbu. Podlaha je pokryta červenými trubkami, které spojují výrobky vzduchotechniky. Před domem se nachází zahrada.

Řešení pro ovládání

LG Control Solutions nabízí pohodlné ovládání

pro nastavení ideální teploty ve vaší oblasti.

Řešení pro ovládání Zjistit více

Navrhněte si svůj HVAC systém

Objevte řešení LG HVAC pro všechny vaše potřeby v oblasti vytápění a chlazení.

Pohodlí pro váš domov

Pro majitele domu

Komerční řešení HVAC

Pro komerční koncové uživatele

Snadná instalace s LG HVAC

Pro instalační firmy

Optimální návrh projektu HVAC

Pro konzultanty

Zjistěte více o LG HVAC

Stáhnout zdroje

Zde naleznete řadu informací, včetně katalogů výrobků a instalačních příruček.

Technická podpora

Vyzkoušejte zdroje a podporu, které poskytujeme, abyste si udrželi náskok.

HVAC Blog

Přečtěte si nejnovější články, zprávy a další informace na našem blogu.

Poptávka na koupi

Poptávka na koupi

Pro více informací o produktu se prosím

zeptejte na nákup a my se s vámi spojíme.

HVAC řešení

Společnost LG nabízí optimalizovaná řešení HVAC pro všechny klimatické potřeby a poskytuje čerstvý a svěží vzduch pro různá byznysová prostředí. Společnost LG změní způsob vašeho podnikání.

Pro domácnosti

Pro domácnosti

LG přináší pohodlí do vašeho domova

Pro koncové komerční uživatele

Pro koncové komerční uživatele

Získejte důvěru a efektivitu s řešeními HVAC od společnosti LG

Pro montážní techniky

Pro montážní techniky

Snadná instalace s řešeními HVAC od společnosti LG

Pro konzultanty

Pro konzultanty

Přináší optimální řešení pro vaše projekty HVAC

Obrázek muže ze strany s nápisem

Inspirujete nás, abychom práci směřovali kupředu

Příběh značky
Kontaktuje nás

Náš cíl

Řešení HVAC od společnosti LG využívá odborných znalostí, které reagují na potřeby podniků, hledající digitalizovaná a ekologicky šetrná řešení HVAC. Jsme partnerem, kterého vaše firma potřebuje, integrujeme své technologie do každodenního provozu a poskytujeme vám a vašemu podniku podporu na každém kroku.

 

Sledujte nyní

Naše základní hodnoty

Základní hodnoty LG HVAC jsou základem všeho, co děláme, a důvodem našeho úspěchu.

Integrace

 

Poskytujeme integrované a propojené technologie pro ucelenou systemizaci HVAC, abychom našim klientům pomohli posouvat se vpřed.

Závazek

 

Naším cílem je být pro naše klienty důvěryhodným partnerem od projektování systému až po instalaci a údržbu a vynikat v přípravě na nepředvídatelné události.

Odbornost

 

Našim klientům pomáháme prosperovat v rychle se měnícím podnikatelském prostředí nejen tím, že jim pomáháme šetřit energii, ale také tím, že jim nabízíme technologie, které splňují jejich jedinečné potřeby.

Zdroje ke stažení

Najdete zde různé informace, jako jsou katalogy produktů, manuály a další.

Kontaktuje nás

Please contact us for more information, and we will get in touch with you soon.

HVAC řešení LG

Zjistěte více informací o klimatizacích LG pro komerční sféru

