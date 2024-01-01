About Cookies on This Site

Invertorové tepelné čerpadlo single package

Invertorové tepelné čerpadlo LG Single Package je jednotka s unikátním provedením, která poskytuje vysoce účinné chlazení a vytápění pro vaše firemní prostory.

Vysoká účinnost, vysoký výkon, pohodlná údržba

 

Energie úspora Pohodlí Spolehlivost Produktová řada
Energie úspora
Proč invertorové tepelné čerpadlo LG Single Package?1

25RT invertorové tepelné čerpadlo Single Package nabízí nepřekonatelný výkon, snadnou instalaci i údržbu a jednoduché ovládání.

Bezkonkurenční invertorový kompresor

Invertorový kompresor LG snižuje spotřebu energie a zvyšuje odolnost i spolehlivost kompresoru. Nové invertorové tepelné čerpadlo LG Single Package staví na 18 letech zkušeností s invertorovou technologií.

Maximální energetická účinnost

Kompresor upravuje svůj výkon v závislosti na okolních podmínkách a vždy tak poskytuje maximální energetickou účinnost.

Vysoce účinný systém tepelného čerpadla1

Vysoce účinný systém tepelného čerpadla

Invertorové tepelné čerpadlo LG Single Package nabízí jak vytápění, tak i chlazení bez nutnosti instalovat přídavný ohřívač. Díky vysoce účinnému tepelnému čerpadlu je tak možné ušetřit na ročních nákladech na energii.

Ovládání s duálním snímáním1

Ovládání s duálním snímáním

Ovládání s duálním snímáním monitoruje jak vlhkost, tak teplotu. Zařízení proto nabízí ekonomický i pohodlný provoz. Během letních dnů s vyšší vlhkostí vytváří chladnější vzduch, který zajistí rychlé odstranění skrytého tepla. Během sušších letních dnů s nízkou vlhkostí využívá teplejší vzduch, aby nebyl vzduch v místnosti tak suchý.

Motor ventilátoru s přímým pohonem1

Motor ventilátoru s přímým pohonem

Díky motoru ventilátoru s přímým pohonem není nutné nastavovat kladku a řemen ani pravidelně aplikovat mazivo. Vzhledem k tomu, že zde nejsou žádné přídavné součásti, náklady na opravu jsou nižší a údržba je snazší. Motor s vysokým statickým tlakem navíc nabízí vyšší hodnoty E.S.P. (externí statický tlak).

Snadné nastavení objemu vzduchu1

Snadné nastavení objemu vzduchu

Proud vzduchu lze nastavit pomocí úpravy otáček prostřednictvím dálkového ovladače. Není nutné nastavovat kladku a motor.

Snadná údržba díky lepší konstrukci

Dvířka s panty přispívají k rychlejší instalaci a údržbě. Lze je totiž otevřít stejně jako klasické dveře.

Výsuvný filtr

Výsuvný filtr zajišťuje snadnou údržbu a delší životnost produktu.

Pratelný filtr

Předfiltr lze jednoduše vyprat ve vodě.

Přizpůsobitelné přípojky pro potrubí

Jeden model umožňuje montáž potrubí v mnoha různých směrech, takže jej lze nainstalovat na různá místa, aniž by došlo ke snížení výkonu jednotky.

Povrchová úprava ocean black fin

Tepelný výměník „Black Fin“ je vysoce odolný vůči korozi a je navržen pro provoz v korozivním prostředí, jako jsou kontaminované nebo vlhké oblasti.

Řídicí systémy1

Řídicí systémy

Zařízení Single Package nabízí celou řadu možností efektivního ovládání, které vyhoví konkrétním potřebám jednotlivých budov a způsobů použití. Tyto řídicí systémy jsou vybaveny uživatelsky přívětivým rozhraním, flexibilním prostředím pro vzájemné propojení, funkcemi pro řízení spotřeby energie a chytrým individuálním ovladačem.

Produktová řada invertorových tepelných čerpadel Single Package1

Produktová řada invertorových tepelných čerpadel single package

