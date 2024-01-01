About Cookies on This Site

Klimatizační systém LG Multi Split představuje komfortní a stylové řešení chlazení, se kterým budete připraveni na budoucnost.
Společnost LG přinese revoluci do způsobu vašeho podnikání.

Klimatizační systém LG Multi Split je
komfortním a stylovým řešením chlazení.

Funkce Produktová řada
Funkce
Ideální řešení pro více místností

Systém Multi Split zajišťuje chlazení a vytápění v každé místnosti, přičemž stačí nainstalovat pouze jednu venkovní jednotku.

Typ s několika potrubími

Jedna venkovní jednotka dokáže podporovat dvě až pět vnitřních jednotek.
*Max. 5 místností (40 kBtu/h)

Typ s rozvaděčem

Jedna venkovní jednotka dokáže podporovat až devět vnitřních jednotek.
*Max. 9 místností (56 kBtu/h)

Výběr z různých typů vnitřních jednotek dle vašich potřeb a vkusu

Různé typy hladkých elegantních vnitřních jednotek se hodí do interiéru každé domácnosti.

2020_Multi-Split_LGCOM_PC-06

*Produktová řada se může v jednotlivých zemích lišit

Flexibilní využití prostoru

Systém LG Multi Split nevyžaduje ke chlazení všech prostor ve vaší domácnosti několik venkovních jednotek. Stačí mít pouze jednu venkovní jednotku, která pokryje potřeby celého domu.

*Založeno na modelu 40 kBtu/h
*Založeno na modelu MU5M40.U44

Flexibilní možnosti instalace

Kompaktní provedení 1směrné kazety minimalizuje prostor nutný k instalaci.

Štíhlý a kompaktní design

1směrnou nízkoprofilovou kazetu lze nainstalovat i do prostor s nízkým stropem.

Rychlejší chlazení i vytápění

Čidlo tlaku od společnosti LG umožňuje rychleji dosáhnout cílové teploty s vyšší přesností a stabilitou.

Chytrá čidla

Ušetřete čas. Se zařízením LG Multi Split dosáhnete požadované teploty rychleji díky čidlu teploty a tlaku.

Dálkové ovládání přes Wi-Fi pomocí LG ThinQ™

Monitorujte a řiďte spotřebu energie, abyste mohli dosahovat úspor energie.
Kontrolujte teplotu u sebe doma, i když jste zrovna pryč. Dálkové ovládání pomocí mobilního telefonu funguje kdykoli a odkudkoli.

 

Čištění vzduchu

Vnitřní kazetová jednotka LG je vybavena funkcí čističky vzduchu. Dokáže se tak vypořádat s ultrajemným prachem, který nám škodí. Jedná se o vysoce výkonný produkt s certifikací CAC*, jenž zajistí, že ve svém velkém prostoru budete mít čistý a chladný vzduch.

 

*Certification Air Conditioner, Korea Air Cleaning Association u klimatizačních jednotek přísně testuje funkci čištění vzduchu a spolehlivým produktům uděluje certifikaci.

Čištění vzduchu pro zdravější vnitřní prostředí

Výkonné 5fázové čištění vzduchu odstraňuje zápach, bakterie a neviditelné jemné prachové částice PM1,0. Tento filtr lze omýt ve vodě, což zaručuje jeho prakticky neomezenou životnost.

*Sadu pro čištění vzduchu lze volitelně dokoupit

Spolehlivý kompresor R1™

Kompresor R1 využívá novou koncepci typu „scroll“, která kombinuje vysokou účinnost, nízkou hlučnost šroubového kompresoru a jednoduchou konstrukci rotačního kompresoru.

Odolnost vůči korozi black fin

Černá povrchová úprava s obsahem vylepšené epoxidové pryskyřice zajišťuje dobrou ochranu vůči korozi v různých korozivních prostředích, která mohou být kontaminována solí nebo znečištěným vzduchem či výpary.

Produktová řada multi split

Chcete-li se dozvědět více informací o produktu, odešlete poptávku a my se vám brzy ozveme.

Odeslat poptávku Další informace