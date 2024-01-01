About Cookies on This Site

Single split

Klimatizační jednotky LG Single Split pro komerční segment poskytují významné energetické úspory, výkonné chlazení a skutečné pohodlí. Tyto klimatizační jednotky zvýší pohodlí všech firemních uživatelů.

 

Single_Split_01

Single split

Kazeta pro stropní montáž

Single_Split_02_1

Kruhová kazeta

KULATÁ KAZETA

Kazeta DUAL Vane

KAZETA DUAL VANE

Kanálové jednotky

Single_Split_02_2

Zavěšená stropní jednotka

Single_Split_02_3

Podlahová jednotka

Single_Split_02_4

Nástěnná jednotka

Single_Split_02_5

Konzolová jednotka

Single_Split_02_6

Single_Split_03_2

Inteligentní invertor LG

Single_Split_04

Úspora energie

Na rozdíl od tradičních kompresorů s konstantní rychlostí přináší inteligentní invertorový kompresor LG zcela novou úroveň inteligence do všech vzduchotechnických řešení, ve kterých je nainstalován.

Single Split_05_CZ

Maximální  energetická účinnost

Kompresor chytře upravující dodávaný výkon v závislosti na okolním prostředí přináší množství výhod včetně bezkonkurenční energetické účinnosti, většího pohodlí a udržitelné spolehlivosti.

 

Pohodlí

Inteligentní invertorový kompresor LG maximalizuje uživatelské pohodlí tím, že upravuje svůj výkon a zajišťuje, že teplota v místnosti zůstane na nastavené hodnotě. Uživatelé také ocení schopnosti rychlého chlazení.

Single Split_07_CZ

Rychlé chlazení

Inteligentní invertorový kompresor LG snímá nejen teplotu, ale také tlak, díky čemuž poskytuje přesné a rychlé chlazení.

 

Single-split_08_CZ_Re

Komfortní chlazení

Ve srovnání s kompresorem s konstantní rychlostí a nepravidelným rozdílem teplot v důsledku častého vypínání a zapínání maximalizuje inteligentní invertor LG uživatelské pohodlí prostřednictvím optimálního provozu upraveného vzhledem k nastavené teplotě.

 

Spolehlivost

 

Klimatizační jednotky LG Single Split s inteligentním invertorem jsou ideální pro oblasti s nestabilní dodávkou elektřiny. Nabízejí stabilnější a spolehlivější provoz a větší provozní rozsah.

Široký rozsah provozních teplot

Špičková technologie kompresoru LG zaručuje stabilní výkon v širokém rozsahu teplot.

  •  

Ochrana proti přepětí a podpětí

V případě výskytu abnormálního napětí se inteligentní invertorový kompresor LG automaticky vypne, což přispívá k jeho spolehlivosti. U kompresoru s konstantní rychlostí hrozí vyšší riziko poškození.

Single Split_11_CZ

Snadná údržba a servis: LG MV

Obrázek muže držícího smartphone s otevřenou webovou stránkou LG na obrazovce.

Odeslat poptávku

Chcete-li se dozvědět více informací o produktu, odešlete poptávku a my se vám brzy ozveme.

Odeslat poptávku Ddalší informace