Nástěnné jednotky

Nástěnné jednotky LG jsou výkonným řešením chlazení i vytápění, které lze nainstalovat snadno a rychle.

Single Split_Wall_Mounted_Unit_01

Nástěnné jednotky

Poskytuje optimalizované pohodlí pro jakýkoliv typ aplikace

Funkce
Wall Mounted_02_CZ

Široké provozní rozpětí

Ideální řešení pro serverovny, strojovny a kuchyně.

Odnímatelný spodní kryt

Spodní kryt je odnímatelný, kdykoliv je to potřeba, díky tomu je montáž snazší. Není nutná demontáž nebo další podpora jednotky. Díky patentovanému podpůrnému nástroji LG zvládne montáž jedna osoba.

Nosná montážní konzola

Nosná konzola vytváří dostatečné místo mezi stěnou a jednotkou a montáž je tak snazší.

Wall Mounted_04_CZ_re

Vysoká energetická účinnost

Nové nástěnné jednotky poskytují dobrou sezonní energetickou účinnost ve spojení se standardními invertujícími venkovními jednotkami.

Výkonné chlazení a vytápění

Otevření předního panelu snižuje přetížení od vstupu vzduchu. Také nový a vylepšený šikmý ventilátor zvyšuje průtok vzduchu.

Optimalizovaný průtok vzduchu

Směr horizontální lopatky je možné upravit od kroku 1 až po krok 6 s plnou automatickou rotací. Tato funkce dokáže ochladit a ohřát konkrétní oblasti mnohem rychleji.

Rychlé chlazení a vytápění

Proudové chlazení a vytápění rozprostírá vzduch rovnoměrně vysokou rychlostí a zajišťuje tak optimálně chlazený nebo vytopený pokoj již během 3 minut.

Air_Solution_03

