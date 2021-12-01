About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Podlahové jednotky

Podlahové jednotky LG umožňují rychlejší a efektivnější chlazení i vytápění a dosáhnou do všech koutů v místnosti.

Podlahová jednotka

Podlahová jednotka

Výkonná a stylová klimatizace ideální pro moderní interiéry

Funkce
Funkce
Odeslat poptávku
Poskytovatel kompl. energetických řešení a HVAC

Stylový design

Podlahová jednotka je výkonné a stylové řešení klimatizace ideální pro moderní interiéry ve vaší domácnosti nebo kanceláři

Rychlá odezva

Podlahová jednotka může dosáhnout nastavené teploty za kratší dobu a přitom poskytovat výkonné chlazení. Funkce výkonného vytápění současně nabízí optimální úhel proudění vzduchu, což zaručuje rychlejší vytápění.

Výkonný průtok vzduchu

Díky vysoké rychlosti proudění a objemu vzduchu může průtok vzduchu dosáhnout až 20 metrů. To umožňuje rychlejší přívod čerstvého vzduchu a pohodlnější chlazení.

[PCInquiry to Buy_1516255102043

Odeslat poptávku

Chcete-li se dozvědět více informací o produktu, odešlete poptávku a my se vám brzy ozveme.

Odeslat poptávku Ddalší_informace

Stažení katalogu, letáku a dokumentu

Název, velikost Seznam tabulek
Typ zdroje Název Velikost
PDB
 Zarucni podminky od 15. 6. 2023 (B2B).pdf
přípona : 471K
Spec Sheet
 Prodlouzena zaruka Therma V B2B_rev_1.12.2021.pdf
přípona : 225K
Leaflet
 Energy_Package_Leaflet_cz.pdf
přípona : 1,658K

Příručky a materiály týkající se technické podpory naleznete ve stažení zdrojů.

Přejít