THERMA V R32 hydrosplit

Tepelné čerpadlo THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit vám zajistí vytápění rodinného domu i ohřev TUV. Tento topný systém v sobě kombinuje vysokou účinnost, nízké provozní náklady, uživatelský komfort i bezpečnost pro váš domov.

Vlastnosti Modelová řada
Vlastnosti
Chcete nabídku zdarma?
THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit1

THERMA V R32 hydrosplit

Nový Hydrsoplit je k topnému systému připojen topnou vodou. Bez potřeby chladivového potrubí se jedná o bezpečnější řešení pro váš domov.

Jak THERMA V R32 hydrosplit funguje

Využívá tepla z okolního prostředí a pro pohon elektrickou energii. Teplo pro topení a přípravu TUV je do domu vedeno vodou topného systému. Jedná se o bezpečné jednoduchá a na místo nenáročné řešení.

JAK THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit FUNGUJE1

Revoluční kompresor R1

Zařízení THERMA V R32 Monobloc je vybaveno revolučním kompresorem R1. Tento pokročilý kompresor má výrazně vyšší tuhost konstrukce, díky čemuž nabízí vyšší celkovou účinnost a spolehlivost. Provozní rozsah kompresoru byl navíc zvýšen z 10 Hz na 150 Hz.

 

** Výše uvedený výsledek je založen na vytápění při teplotě 35 ℃. Vytápění prostoru při teplotě 55 °C získalo hodnocení A+.

Ekologicky šetrné chladivo

Tepelné čerpadlo THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit využívá chladivo R32, což je ekologicky šetrné chladivo s GWP (global warming potential) 675. Poskytuje vysoce účinné vytápění. V souladu s evropskými regulačními požadavky může také přinést více obchodních příležitostí.

Therma V R32 Hydrosplit je spolehlivý zdroj tepla1

THERMA V R32 hydrosplit je spolehlivý zdroj tepla

THERMA V R32 Hydrosplit spolehlivě zásobuje dům teplem a teplou vodou i při venkovních teplotách -25°C

Automatické řízení oběhového čerpadla1

Automatické řízení oběhového čerpadla

THERMA V R32 Hydrosplitautomaticky udržuje optimální průtok vody v topném systému v závislosti na aktuální teplotě vody a požadované teplotě vody. Pomáhá tak snižovat provozní náklady a zabraňuje tak přetápění.

Řízení dvou a více topných zón1

Řízení dvou a více topných zón

THERMA V Hydrosplit může řídit dvě oddělené zóny pomocí nezávislých topných okruhů.

*Je zapotřebí směšovací ventil.
**Teploty na obrázku jsou jen ilustrační a závisí jen na volbě uživatele.

Chytré ovládání1

Chytré ovládání

Ovládejte vaše tepelné čerpadlo jednoduše a v příjemném prostředí. Nastavení časových proigramů pomocí dotykových tlačítek tak, jak vám vyhovuje.Navíc můžete mít přesný přehled o energii spotřebované i dodané vaším tepelným čerpadlem.

*Měření energií vyžaduje příslušenství: PENKTH000, watt metr, teplotní čidla atd. viz. Instalační manuál.

Plné pohodlí v automatickém režimu1

Plné pohodlí v automatickém režimu

Celoroční automatický provoz samostatně udržuje ve vašem domě teplotu, kterou si zvolíte.

*Teploty na obrázku jsou jen ilustrační a závisí jen na volbě uživatele.

Jednoduchá diagnostika1

Jednoduchá diagnostika

Průtok se zobrazuje na standardním ovladači RS3.

Rychlá a snadná údržba1

Rychlá a snadná údržba

Ovladač ukládá historii posledních 50 událostí, což zjednodušuje identifikaci chyb a problémů

Dálkové ovládání odkudkoli1

Dálkové ovládání odkudkoli

S aplikací ThinQ od LG, můžete ovládat topný systém kdykoliv a odkudkoliv. LG ThinQ spolupracuje s hlasovým ovlávání Google. Assistant hlasovým ovládáním s Google Home smart speaker a wifi modemem.

*Google home speaker, PWFMDD200 wifi modem a PWYREW000.

**Google a Google home jsou ochranné známky Google LLC
***Google home je podporován jen v některých zemích a funkce ThinQ se tak mohou v některých zemích lišit.

Spolupráce přináší další úspory1

Spolupráce přináší další úspory

Spojení s fotovoltaickými panely a bateriovým úložištěm (ESS) umožňuje využít přebytečnou energii pro pozdější využití. Je kompatibilní i s výrobky jiných výrobců a jnapomáhá účinnému a pružnému využívání energie.

*FV panely a ESS je možné zakoupit samostatně

Modelová řada THERMA V 1

Modelová řada THERMA V

[PC]Inquiry to Buy_1516255102043

Chcete nabídku zdarma?

Chcete vědět, jestli je tepelné čerpadlo vhodné pro váš dům? Potřebujete se dozvědět více informací o tepelných čerpadlech THERMA V? My se vám brzy ozveme.

Chcete nabídku zdarma? Další informace

Stažení katalogu, letáku a dokumentu

Název, velikost Seznam tabulek
Typ zdroje Název Velikost
PDB
 Zarucni podminky od 15. 6. 2023 (B2B).pdf
přípona : 471K
Catalog
 Katalog Therma V 2022-2023.pdf
přípona : 3,342K
Spec Sheet
 Prodlouzena zaruka Therma V B2B_rev_1.12.2021.pdf
přípona : 225K
Spec Sheet
 Therma V data pro pripojeni jednotky k siti.pdf
přípona : 282K
Catalog
 ThermaV 2021-katalog.pdf
přípona : 1,475K
Leaflet
 Therma V R32 Hydrosplit.pdf
přípona : 1,024K
Spec Sheet
 20210815_LG_Zasady ochrany osobnich udaju_Therma V.docx
přípona : 26K
Leaflet
 Energy_Package_Leaflet_cz.pdf
přípona : 1,658K

Příručky a materiály týkající se technické podpory naleznete ve stažení zdrojů.

Přejít