THERMA V R32 Split

LG THERMA V R32 Split představuje výkonné topné zařízení pro vnitřní prostory. Dokáže fungovat za extrémně nízkých teplot až -25 ℃ a ohřívat vodu až na 65 ℃.

 

01_Desktop_1556514467049

THERMA V R32 Split

Nové zařízení THERMA V R32 Split nabízí vyšší účinnost vytápění i vyšší výkon a využívá chladivo R32.

Funkce Modelová řada
Funkce
Odeslat poptávku

02_How-THERMA-V-R32-Split-Works_Desktop_1564386660327

Jak THERMA V R32 Split funguje

Jako zdroj tepla pro vytápění a ohřev vody využívá venkovní vzduch.

03_Reliable-Heating_Desktop_1564386695734

Spolehlivé vytápění

THERMA V R32 Split poskytuje spolehlivé a výkonné vytápění vnitřních prostor. Dokáže fungovat i za velmi nízkých teplot až -25 ℃. Navíc je schopno ohřívat výstupní vodu až na 65 ℃.

Revoluční kompresor R1

Zařízení THERMA V R32 Split je vybaveno revolučním kompresorem R1. Tento pokročilý kompresor má výrazně vyšší tuhost konstrukce, díky čemuž nabízí vyšší celkovou účinnost a spolehlivost. Provozní rozsah kompresoru byl navíc zvýšen z 10 Hz na 135 Hz.

Ekologicky šetrné chladivo

Tepelné čerpadlo THERMA V R32 Split využívá chladivo R32, což je ekologicky šetrné chladivo s GWP (Global Warming Potential) 675. Jedná se o 70 % nižší hodnotu než v případě staršího chladiva R410A. S chladivem R32 je tepelné čerpadlo THERMA V R32 Split vysoce energeticky účinné a představuje ekologičtější způsob vytápění.

* Výše uvedený výsledek je založen na vytápění prostoru při teplotě 35 ℃.
* Vytápění prostoru při teplotě 55 °C získalo hodnocení A++.

05_Smart-Heating-Control_Desktop_1564387029060

Inteligentní ovládání vytápění

Intuitivní uživatelské rozhraní umožňuje snadné a rychlé dotykové ovládání. Uživatelé mohou nastavovat různé časové plány podle svého životního stylu. Denní nebo měsíční přehledy spotřeby energie umožňují efektivní hospodaření s energií.

06_Remotely-Control-from-Anywhere_Desktop_1564391722866

Dálkové ovládání odkudkoli

S aplikací LG ThinQ™ může uživatel zkontrolovat systém vytápění kdykoli a odkudkoli. Vzdálený přístup k systému vytápění zvyšuje komfort uživatele.

 

* Potřebné příslušentsví PWFMDD200 wifi modem

Snadná a flexibilní instalace

Tepelné čerpadlo THERMA V R32 Split lze snadno a flexibilně nainstalovat do domů všech typů. Zásluhou součástí vodního okruhu* integrovaných ve vnitřní jednotce je instalace mnohem snadnější a rychlejší. Prodloužené chladivové potrubí může mít až 50 m a potrubí lze připojit ze tří různých směrů (zepředu, z boku, zezadu), takže instalace je flexibilnější a výsledek úhlednější.

Předinstalační nastavení

Instalační firmy mohou na základě informací o místě instalace přednastavit zařízení pomocí programu LG Heating Configurator a uložit si nastavení na paměťovou kartu už v kanceláři. V místě instalace pak jen vloží paměťovou kartu do ovládacího panelu a aktivují konfigurační data. Uvedení do provozu je díky tomu snadné a rychlé.

* Mezi součásti vodního okruhu patří průtokoměr, oběhové čerpadlo, expanzní nádrž, odvzdušňovací ventil, bezpečnostní ventil, deskový výměník tepla, filtr, ovladač a elektrický ohřívač.

 

08_Easy---Quick-Maintenance_Desktop_1564387537986

Rychlá a snadná údržba

Dálkový ovladač dokáže uchovat až 50 položek historie, takže umožňuje snadnou identifikaci příčin problémů nebo poruch a přispívá k rychlému nalezení řešení.

 

09_Line-Up_Desktop_1564387584485

Modelová řada THERMA V

Obrázek muže držícího smartphone s otevřenou webovou stránkou LG na obrazovce.

Odeslat poptávku

Chcete vědět, jestli je tepelné čerpadlo vhodné pro váš dům? Potřebujete se dozvědět více informací o tepelných čerpadlech Therma V? My se vám brzy ozveme.

Odeslat poptávku Další informace

Stažení katalogu, letáku a dokumentu

Název, velikost Seznam tabulek
Typ zdroje Název Velikost
PDB
 Zarucni podminky od 15. 6. 2023 (B2B).pdf
přípona : 471K
Catalog
 Katalog Therma V 2022-2023.pdf
přípona : 3,342K
Spec Sheet
 Prodlouzena zaruka Therma V B2B_rev_1.12.2021.pdf
přípona : 225K
Spec Sheet
 Therma V data pro pripojeni jednotky k siti.pdf
přípona : 282K
Catalog
 ThermaV 2021-katalog.pdf
přípona : 1,475K
Spec Sheet
 20210815_LG_Zasady ochrany osobnich udaju_Therma V.docx
přípona : 26K
Leaflet
 Energy_Package_Leaflet_cz.pdf
přípona : 1,658K

Příručky a materiály týkající se technické podpory naleznete ve stažení zdrojů.

Přejít