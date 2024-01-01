About Cookies on This Site

MULTI V S

LG MULTI V S je kompaktní, ale výkonné VRF řešení pro obytné domy a malé kanceláře, které poskytuje vysoký výkon a nízké provozní náklady. Seznamte se s menším, výkonnějším a ekologicky šetrnějším zařízením MULTI V S.

MULTI V i

MULTI V i

MULTI V S

MULTI V S

MULTI V M

MULTI V M

MULTI V WATER 5

MULTI V WATER 5

Řešení pro teplou vodu (Hydrokit)

Řešení pro teplou vodu (hydrokit)

Vnitřní jednotka

Vnitřní jednotka

výrobky instalované v domě

MULTI V S

Kompaktnější, výkonnější a ekologicky šetrnější VRF zařízení pro obytné domy a malé kanceláře.

Vnitřní jednotky do jakýchkoliv prostor

Základní nástěnné jednotky lze kombinovat s různými stropními jednotkami tak, aby řešení vyhovovalo uspořádání vaší domácnosti. Nechybí ani sada pro čištění vzduchu, která zlepšuje kvalitu vzduchu v místnosti.

Kompaktní rozměry a nízká hmotnost

Zařízení MULTI V S s 1 ventilátorem využívá stejnou technologii a nabízí stejnou účinnost jako model se 2 ventilátory. Díky kompaktnímu provedení a nízké hmotnosti lépe splyne s interiérem a výrazně usnadňuje instalaci.

Obrázek kompaktní jednotky Multi V S nainstalované na terase

Ukazuje, že výrobek je šetrný k životnímu prostředí.

Účinné ekologické chladivo R32

Chladivo R32 má ve srovnání s široce používaným chladivem R410A vysokou ekologickou účinnost i při menším množství chladicí náplně. To znamená nižší GWP (potenciál globálního oteplování) a minimální poškozování ozonové vrstvy.

* Pouze model s chladivem R32