Stropní kanálové jednotky

Stropní kanálové jednotky LG jsou neviditelným řešením chlazení a vytápění, které poskytuje optimální řízení teploty bez jakéhokoli vlivu na estetickou stránku interiéru.

Ceiling Concealed Duct

Stropní kanálové jednotky

Neviditelné řešení chlazení vhodné pro aplikace, které vyžadují estetiku interiéru

Funkce
Funkce
Operation for Multiple Rooms

Provoz pro několik místností

Pomocí spirálního vedení (zanořeného nebo flexibilního typu) a proudové komory je možné provozovat chlazení a vytápění pro několik místností současně.

E.S.P. Control

Ovládání E.S.P.

Funkce pro ovládání E.S.P. (externí statický tlak) dokáže snadno řídit objem vzduchu pomocí dálkového ovladače. Motor BLDC je schopen ovládat rychlost ventilátoru a objem vzduchu bez ohledu na externí statický tlak. Není nutné žádné další příslušenství pro ovládání průtoku vzduchu.

Two Thermistors Control

Ovládání pomocí dvou termistorů

Vnitřní teplotu je možné regulovat pomocí termistorů na dálkovém ovladači a také z vnitřní jednotky za účelem snímání rozdílu teplot v jednom místě. Dva termistory dokážou optimalizovat vnitřní teplotu vzduchu a zajistit mnohem pohodlnější prostředí.

Snížená výška

Nové střední statické vedení je ideálním řešením pro instalaci v omezeném prostoru.

Flexible Installation

Flexibilní montáž (pouze nízké statické vedení)

Nové nízké statické vedení umožňuje přívod vzduchu na konci nebo pod instalací.

