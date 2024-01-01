About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

An LG Inverter Scroll Chiller is placed on a rooftop with a clear sky and soft sunlight in the background.

Invertorový Scroll Chiller 

Kompaktní vzduchem chlazený Invertorový Scroll Chiller od společnosti LG optimalizuje vytápění a chlazení a zároveň umožňuje snadnou instalaci a tichý provoz.

Co je to Invertorový Scroll Chiller Klíčové vlastnosti Nejčastější dotazy
Co je to Invertorový Scroll Chiller
KONTAKTUJTE NÁS

Co je to Invertorový Scroll Chiller

Nový, účinný, kompaktní a tichý Invertorový Scroll Chiller od společnosti LG

Vysoká energetická účinnost

Vylepšený výkon díky nové zcela invertorové technologii

Vysoce spolehlivý provoz

Stabilní provoz v širokém rozsahu teplot chlazení a vytápění

Vysoce flexibilní a pohodlné

Optimální řešení pro téměř jakékoli prostředí

Chladivo nové generace

Chladivo R32 pro nižší GWP a vyšší energetickou účinnost

Vysoká energetická účinnost

Účinnost vytápění a chlazení se zlepšuje zvýšeným objemem vzduchu, optimalizovaným prouděním vzduchu a sníženou hlučností.1) Udržuje výkon výměny tepla a stabilní chladicí cyklus v mrazivých podmínkách při teplotě vody od -10 do 60 °C. 2,3)

1. Testováno s INVERTOROVÝM SCROLL CHILLEREM řady KCHH a výkonnostního modelu 60 RT za jmenovitých podmínek v našem kalibrovaném zařízení. Skutečný výkon se může lišit v závislosti na reálných podmínkách.

2. Vezměte prosím na vědomí, že tyto výsledky byly získány prostřednictvím interního testovacího procesu společnosti LG.

3. Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na prostředí.

Vysoce spolehlivý provoz

Chladicí jednotka s invertorem R32 dodává širší rozsah teplot vody od -10 do 25 °C (studená) a 30 až 60 °C (horká), čímž rozšiřuje výstupní teplotu pro studenou a horkou vodu přibližně o 5 stupňů Celsia, což umožňuje konzistentní a spolehlivý výkon v různých aplikacích. 4)

4. -10 ~ 4 °C : Funkce nízké teploty s nemrznoucí směsí (ethylenglykol : více než 30%, propylenglykol více než 35%)

Optimální a flexibilní řešení

Invertorový LG Scroll Chiller snižuje hluk na 68 dB(A) a dotykový dálkový ovladač detekuje chyby a spravuje monitorování cyklu, plánování a řízení poptávky. 5,6)

A close-up view of multiple large cooling fans with metal grilles.

5. Model 60RT řady KCHH - Porovnání hladiny akustického tlaku.

6. Hladina akustického tlaku se měří za jmenovitých podmínek v bezodrazových místnostech podle normy ISO 3745.

 

Chladivo R32 nové generace

Chladivo R32 má oproti chladivu R410A mnoho výhod, včetně nižší spotřeby energie a nižších nákladů na instalaci a údržbu díky menšímu půdorysu. 7,8)

Image comparing the Global Warming Potential (GWP) of refrigerants R410A and R32, alongside the two LG Cooling units in front of a natural background.

* GWP: Potenciál globálního oteplování

 

7. Testováno s INVERTOROVÝM SCROLL CHILLEREM  řady KCHH modelu řady 60 RT za jmenovitých podmínek v našem kalibrovaném zařízení. Skutečný výkon se může lišit v závislosti na reálných podmínkách.

8. Srovnání půdorysu LG INVERTOROVÉHO SCROLL CHILLERU řady KCHH s porovnatelným modelem 30RC  společnosti C a s modelem řady YLLA společnosti Y na základě ekvivalentního výkonového rozsahu 60 RT.

 

Nejčastější dotazy

Q.

Proč LG Invertorový Scroll Chiller?

A.

LG Invertorový Scroll Chiller je navržen pro optimální účinnost chlazení a vytápění pomocí klíčových technologií společnosti LG, jako je invertor Twin All, HiPOR™, biomimetický ventilátor, široká lamela Plus Fin a optimalizované vstřikování páry.

Q.

Jaké jsou rozdíly mezi konvenčním scroll chillerem a invertorovým scroll chillerem?

A.

Konvenční chillery pracují s pevnou rychlostí a s konstantním množstvím energie, zatímco chladicí jednotky s invertorem upravují otáčky kompresoru pro vyšší energetickou účinnost a výkon při částečném zatížení.

Q.

Co je lepší R410A nebo R32?

A.

I když ani jeden z nich nevyčerpává ozonovou vrstvu, R32 má nižší GWP a snadněji se recykluje. R32 má také nižší náklady na provoz a údržbu a je nyní běžnější než R410A kvůli vyřazování.

Q.

Kde se obvykle používá?

A.

Invertorový scroll chiller lze použít pro aplikace v továrně nebo průmyslovém zařízení, jako klimatizaci s chlazenou nebo horkou vodou nebo pro skladování vody pro zahradnictví.

Zjistěte více o Invertorovém Scroll Chilleru

Stáhnout zdroje

Zde najdete řadu informací, včetně katalogů produktů a instalačních příruček.

Zobrazit všechny zdroje

 Technická podpora 

 Vyzkoušejte zdroje a podporu, které poskytujeme, abychom pomohli vaší firmě udržet si náskok. 

Získejte veškerou podporu

 Blog o vzduchotechnice 

 Přečtěte si nejnovější články, novinky a další na našem blogu. 

Zobrazit všechny články

Dvě virtuální hologramová okna, která spolu komunikují a kontaktují nás, se vznášejí vedle notebooku a za nimi jsou umístěny ruce.

Kontaktujte nás

Pro více informací o produktu nás prosím kontaktujte a my se vám ozveme.

Kontaktujte nás KONTAKTUJTE NÁS