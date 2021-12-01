About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Podstropní zavěšená jednotka

Podstropní zavěšená jednotka poskytuje vysoký chladicí a vytápěcí výkon a nabízí moderní design, který dokonale doplní každý prostor.

air-solution_01_Ceiling_Floor_Convertible_20112017_D_1514367766877

Podstropní zavěšená jednotka

Moderní a vkusný design, který se perfektně hodí do vnitřního prostředí

Funkce
Funkce
Odeslat poptávku
convertible_Differentiated_Design_17112017_D_1510904884431

Unikátní design

Podstropní jednotka s elegantním provedením získala ocenění za design vyznačující se charakteristickým tvarem písmene V a černými lopatkami.

Výkonné chlazení i vytápění

Vysoký chladicí a vytápěcí výkon umožňuje provoz ve velkých prostorách. Proudění vzduchu může dosáhnout do vzdálenosti až 15 m od klimatizační jednotky.

convertible_Two_Thermistors_Control_Optional_17112017_D_1510907351143

Ovládání pomocí dvou termistorů (volitelné)

Volitelný ovládací panel obsahuje druhý termistor, který umožňuje přesné ovládání vnitřní teploty z několika míst.

Snadná montáž i údržba

K rychlé a snadné instalaci přispívá také konstrukce filtru, který lze vložit či vyjmout jedním dotykem, a také dvoudílný filtr umožňující snadné čištění a údržbu.

[PC]Inquiry to Buy_1516267890119

Odeslat poptávku

Chcete-li se dozvědět více informací o produktu, odešlete poptávku a my se vám brzy ozveme.

Odeslat poptávku Ddalší_informace

Stažení katalogu, letáku a dokumentu

Název, velikost Seznam tabulek
Typ zdroje Název Velikost
PDB
 Zarucni podminky od 15. 6. 2023 (B2B).pdf
přípona : 471K
Spec Sheet
 Prodlouzena zaruka Therma V B2B_rev_1.12.2021.pdf
přípona : 225K
Leaflet
 Energy_Package_Leaflet_cz.pdf
přípona : 1,658K

Příručky a materiály týkající se technické podpory naleznete ve stažení zdrojů.

Přejít