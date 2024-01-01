About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Klimatizační jednotka (AHU)

Klimatizační jednotka LG je flexibilní řešení pro úpravu vzduchu zajišťující svěží a pohodlné vnitřní prostředí, v němž se budete cítit skvěle. LG AHU je celoročně energeticky účinný systém, který nabízí lepší vnitřní prostředí.

AHU řešení pro MULTI V1

AHU řešení pro MULTI V

Flexibilní řešení úpravy vzduchu pro svěží a komfortní vnitřní klima

Funkce Produktová řada
Funkce
Odeslat poptávku

Propojení MULTI V – AHU

Zařízení MULTI V lze připojit k DX cívce jednotky pro úpravu vzduchu, která zajistí svěží a klimatizované prostředí. K dispozici jsou různé možnosti ovládání pomocí ovladačů LG nebo dodaného DDC, jež může pracovat s kontaktním signálem nebo protokoly Modbus.

Úsporné řízení teploty vzduchu pro všechny klimatické potřeby1

Úsporné řízení teploty vzduchu pro všechny klimatické potřeby

DX AHU je AHU s tepelným čerpadlem využívající unikátní technologie jednotky AHU a zařízení MULTI V. Jde o nové řešení, které dokáže poskytovat chlazení, vytápění a provoz chlazení zdarma za účelem úspory energie prostřednictvím řízení proudění vzduchu mezi venkovním a vnitřním prostředím v průběhu celého roku.

Řízení vzduchu pomocí teplotního čidla1

Řízení vzduchu pomocí teplotního čidla

Při řízení teploty vnitřního vzduchu mohou uživatelé využít teplotní čidlo a vybrat si, zda má vnitřní teplota odpovídat teplotě přiváděného vzduchu nebo vratného vzduchu.

Flexibilní a прошириво řešení

 

Jednotka AHU je vhodným řešením pro různá místa, protože nabízí flexibilní možnosti instalace a širokou řadu různých modelů včetně velkokapacitních. Lze ji propojit s různými zařízeními v terénu a díky kompatibilitě s ovladači jiných výrobců představuje velmi všestranné řešení.

Různé možnosti ovládání1

Různé možnosti ovládání

Jednotku AHU lze propojit s různými ovládacími řešeními, jako je individuální dálkový ovladač, centrální ovládací systém LG, řídicí kontakt přes přímé připojení s DDC nebo ovládání přes komunikační protokol Modbus.

Produktová řada1

Produktová řada

Air_Solution_03

Odeslat poptávku

Chcete-li se dozvědět více informací o produktu, odešlete poptávku a my se vám brzy ozveme.

Odeslat poptávku Ddalší_informace