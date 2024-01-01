About Cookies on This Site

Tepelná čerpadla LG THERMA V

Tepelná čerpadla vzduch-voda využívají energii z obnovitelných zdrojů a jsou úsporným řešením pro vaši domácnost v oblasti vytápění a zároveň tím šetříte i životní prostředí.

Tepelné čerpadlo LG THERMA V typu vzduch-voda, venkovní jednotka černé barvy umístěná na venkovní stěně domu.

Tepelná čerpadla LG THERMA V

Dopřejte si celoroční komfort s minimálními náklady!

Dostupnost od Q1/2024

Tepelná čerpadla LG THERMA V Nezávazná poptávka

Celkový exteriér domu s rozsvícenými teplými světly za chladného zimního večera. Před domem je nové tepelné čerpadlo LG THERMA V typu vzduch-voda černé barvy.

#CareForWhereYouLive

Objevte udržitelné vytápění s Therma V.

Podívejte se na náš příběh.

Celkový exteriér domu s rozsvícenými teplými světly za chladného zimního večera. Před domem je nové tepelné čerpadlo LG THERMA V typu vzduch-voda černé barvy.

Revoluce ve vytápění domácností

Už žádné starosti se zimou.

Inovativní řešení vytápění LG THERMA V pro váš nový domov.

Tepelné čerpadlo Výhody Produkty Další informace
Tepelné čerpadlo
Kontaktujte nás

Tepelná čerpadla vzduch-voda

Tento typ je udržitelné nízkonákladové řešení vytápění pro váš domov.
Zatímco většina ostatních topných systémů je závislá na fosilních palivech, tepelná čerpadla Therma V využívají k výrobě tepla 80% obnovitelné energie a jen 20% elektřiny. Tudíž jsou ekologickou alternativou k vašemu starému kotli.*

Výhody tepelných čerpade THERMA V

Therma V nabízí udržitelné, uhlíkově úsporné a cenově dostupnější vytápění pro váš domov.

Otec s dcerkou v kuchyni společně myjí nádobí horkou vodou.

LG THERMA V stojí vedle sloupu domu s výhledem na řeku.

Vysoká účinnost a úspora nákladů

Therma V dokáže snížit váš účet za energii tím, že vyrobí až pětkrát více tepelné energie než kolik ji spotřebuje ke svému provozu.* Domácnost efektivně vytopí a dodá teplou vodu po celý rok. Stát vám může pomoci snížit počáteční náklady díky státním dotacím.**

*Ukazatel účinnosti slouží k obecnému pochopení a vychází z koeficientu sezónního výkonu (SCOP) produktu THERMA V R290 Monobloc při nízkých teplotách a průměrných klimatických podmínkách, který je vyšší než 5. Skutečná účinnost se může lišit v závislosti na teplotě vody a venkovní teplotě.
**Více informací na www.novazelenausporam.cz / www.siea.sk

Technik stojí vedle nového tepelného čerpadla THERMA V černé barvy a hovoří s mladým párem při instalaci tepelného čerpadla LG typu vzduch-voda.

Snadná instalace, málo starostí s údržbou

Instalace tepelného čerpadla LG THERMA V nevyžaduje výměnu stávajícího topného systému a potřebuje jen minimální údržbu. THERMA V proto představuje komfortní způsob celoročního vytápění vašeho domova.

Žena a muž sedí v domě na pohovce a s úsměvem si povídají. Vedle obrázku je logo certifikace Quiet Mark.

Ještě tišší tepelné čerpadlo

Zařízení LG Therma V R32 Monobloc S. Toto účinné řešení vytápění vašeho domova je vybaveno technologií, která výrazně snížila hluk pro klid váš i vašich sousedů*. Pomocí aplikace ThinQ můžete své tepelné čerpadlo dokonce kdykoliv a odkukoliv plně ovládat.

*Výrobky s certifikací Quiet Mark*: HM051MR U44 / HM071MR U44 / HM091MR U44 / HM093MR U44 / HM121MR U34 / HM123MR U34

Chlapec si hraje se psem na dvoře domu a na čelní stěně domu je nainstalováno nové tepelné čerpadlo LG THERMA V černé barvy.

Žádné chladivo & nízkouhlíková technologie

Pokročilá technologie LG Therma V může pomoci snížit vaši uhlíkovou stopu a zároveň přinést řadu úspor energie a ekonomických výhod. Využijte zelenou energii a pomozte zpomalit globální oteplování Země. Spojením tepelného čerpadla se solárními panely a systémem ukládání energie můžete dosáhnout ještě větších úspor.

Řada THERMA V

Řada tepelných čerpadel LG THERMA V typu vzduch-voda zahrnuje různé modely lišící se typem instalace, výkonem a dalšími vlastnostmi.

Product images of LG THERMA V Split type.

Split

Product images of LG THERMA V Hydrosplit type.

Hydrosplit

Product images of LG THERMA V Monobloc type.

Monobloc

Další informace o tepelných čerpadlech vzduch-voda

Přečtěte si články a novinky zveřejněné na našem blogu. Můžete tak získat další užitečné informace pro váš domov.

Co je tepelné čerpadlo na bázi tepla ze vzduchu?

V tomto článku se podíváme na to, co je tepelné čerpadlo, jak efektivně pracuje, jak je šetrnější k životnímu prostředí a kolik můžete ušetřit, když si ho pořídíte.

Další informace o awhp

Co zvážit u tepelného čerpadla (zdroj: vzduch)

Při rozhodování o přechodu na tepelné čerpadlo je třeba zvážit několik důležitých faktorů, včetně prostoru pro instalaci, nákladů, typu budovy a regionu, ve kterém žijete.

Další informace ke zvážení

Jaký typ tepelného čerpadla je pro mě vhodný?

Společnost LG nabízí několik typů tepelných čerpadel využívajících jako zdroj tepla vzduch. Rádi bychom vám pomohli zorientovat se v procesu výběru toho správného. Pojďme se podívat, co je to tepelné čerpadlo, kde by mělo být instalováno a jaké výhody poskytují různé typy tepelných čerpadel vzduch-voda.

Více o typech tepelných čerpadel