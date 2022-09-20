Things to consider when installing an Air Source Heat Pump

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
As eco-conscious heating solutions are becoming more popular in response to global environmental trends and policies, you may be looking for a cost-saving solution that can get you on track. Heat pumps are innovative and efficient solutions that can do just that. Heat pumps offer lower operating costs and stable operation that can save on maintenance costs. Although these heat pumps can provide efficient heating, hot water, and even cooling, they can be expensive to install without government grants or incentives. When making the choice to switch to a heat pump, there are some important factors to consider, including space for installation, costs, the type of building, and the region in which you live.
Where Should I Install My Heat Pump?
First things first. Where should you install your heat pump? Ideally, a heat pump outdoor unit should be installed in an open space where it has access to plenty of air with no foliage nearby. Not only will installing a heat pump in an open space allow for ample air intake, but it will also make it more accessible for service, maintenance, and cleaning. Also, because heat pumps emit a certain amount of noise, make sure to leave at least 1 meter between the heat pump and property lines to avoid disturbing your neighbors.
Which Heat Pump Is Best for My Home?
When choosing a heat pump, a number of factors ranging from the local climate and the size of your house to the insulation level should be taken into consideration. LG offers a range of air-source heat pumps, also known as air-to-water heat pumps (AWHP), in its monobloc, split, and hydrosplit systems. Initially, you should make sure to get a heat pump that can meet the heating needs of your existing underfloor heating, radiator or FCU system. If you don’t have space inside your home for an indoor unit, a monobloc system will be more suitable because the components are all contained in the outdoor unit. In case you don’t have space for a separate hot water tank, an Integrated Water Tank (IWT) system that combines the indoor unit and water tank might be the perfect solution for your home. If outdoor space is limited, a split system may be better as the outdoor unit is smaller than a monobloc. If you have concerns about leaking refrigerant, hydrosplit and monobloc systems transfer only water into the house and eliminate risks caused by the refrigerant.
Do Heat Pumps Work in Cold Climates?
While many people mistakenly believe that heat pumps don’t work in cold weather, this is simply not true. As the temperature decreases, heat pumps can become less efficient. LG Therma V models are even capable of providing heating in temperatures as low as -25°C.
*Outdoor temperature range for heating mode indicated in operation range of the PDB (Product Data Book). However, in general, when the outdoor temperature is lower, the capacity, efficiency, and maximum water outlet temperature at that outdoor temperature will also be lower than normal outdoor temperature operation.
Are Heat Pumps Convenient to Operate?
Although heat pumps operate much differently from boilers, the thermostat control system is very similar. Moreover, LG heat pumps can be operated from your mobile devices via Wi-Fi. With the LG ThinQ™ app, you can easily control the heating system anytime from anywhere. Remote access to the heating control system allows for maximum comfort and efficiency. LG ThinQ™ also works with Google Voice Assistant and Alexa voice control by using the Google Home smart speaker and Wi-Fi modem.
If you’ve considered all the points we covered above and are looking to install a heat pump, contact LG for more information about its extensive lineup of heat pumps. LG has the know-how and dependable service that will ensure you get the right heat pump for your home to save money and reduce energy consumption.
*Products and solutions may vary according to country and operating conditions.
