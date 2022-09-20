Why should your business switch to a Heat Pump?

On average, heat pumps are more efficient than traditional boilers and require much less electricity than electric heaters, which are common in some countries like the UK. Your customers will benefit from 3-4 times more heat from each kW of electricity supplied. Impressively, heat pumps can extract as much as 75% of the heat energy they use from ambient air, even in cold weather. Reducing reliance on fossil fuels and providing energy independence can offer homeowners and businesses with savings on energy bills as well.

How much does a heat pump cost to operate? Let’s look at an example based on averages in France. An air-source heat pump can produce 4kWh heat output for every 1kWh of electricity supplied. If we say, for example, that the average heating demand for a 4-person home (100m2) in France is about 16,000 kWh, the cost to heat a home for this heating demand with electricity at €0.16 would be €2,560. With a heat demand of 16,000 kWh and a heat pump output of 4kWh per 1kWh of electricity, this shows us that we need about 4,000 kWh of electricity to heat the average home with a heat pump. At a cost of €0.16 per unit of electricity for 4,000 kWh, the annual heating costs of a heat pump would be around €640.