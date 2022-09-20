Which Heat Pump type is right for me?

To help understand which type of heat pump is best for your home or business, let’s look at the different types of air-source heat pumps, also known as air-to-water heat pumps. Depending on their type, air-to-water heat pumps are generally made up of different configurations of outdoor units, indoor units and water tanks. The location and configuration of your heat pump system may also vary for each building type.

Heat pumps should be installed in a location that is not cluttered or enclosed because they require proper airflow in order to work most efficiently. It is recommended that you allow approximately a meter of space around the heat pump unit. Providing space around the unit will also make it easier to access for maintenance or service. While heat pumps can be installed on a flat rooftop, it is ideal to install them on a flat surface on the ground. They should also be installed at least one meter or more away from any property boundaries depending on noise emission regulations in your region.

*Each country or region has its own regulations concerning noise emissions for residential environments.

What type of heating system do you currently have? Do you have a hot water tank? Do you have space for a water tank? Do you have existing underfloor heating and radiator systems? Depending on your situation, the type of system and configuration may be different. As you’ll see with the LG Split, Monobloc, and Hydrosplit heat pump solutions, each type of solution offers benefits for different types of buildings. In particular, the LG Therma V R32 Monobloc is compatible with almost any type of indoor heating system, including underfloor heating and radiators that cover a wide range of leaving water temperatures.