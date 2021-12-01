About Cookies on This Site

Tepelné čerpadlo pro ohřev teplé vody

Účinné řešení pro ohřev vody s inteligentním ovládáním

LG invertorový ohřívač vody s tepelným čerpadlem

Invertorové tepelné čerpadlo pro ohřev teplé vody

Energeticky účinné řešení pro ohřev vody, které kombinuje technologii tepelného čerpadla s inteligentním ovládáním LG.

Vlastnosti
Vlastnosti
Chcete nabídku zdarma?

Co je tepelné čerpadlo pro ohřev teplé vody?

Tepelné čerpadlo LG získává až 75 % své tepelné energie z okolního vzduchu. Jde tedy o velmi ekologické energetické řešení. S využitím obnovitelné energie a špičkové technologie LG úsporně ohřejeme teplo vodu pro váš plný komfort.

 

Co je to ohřívač vody s tepelným čerpadlem?

Vysoká účinnost

Nové tepelné čerpadlo pro ohřev TV dosahuje s klasickým elektrickým bojlerem úspor I více než 70% díky špičkové technologii a dvojitému rotačnímu kompresoru LG.

 

Vysoká účinnost

* Založeno na interních simulačních datech LG o spotřebě elektřiny za EUt průměrných klimatických podmínek. Roční spotřeba elektřiny je o 74 % nižší při použití invertorového ohřívače vody LG s tepelným čerpadlem o objemu 270 l než v případě použití běžného elektrického ohřívače vody (třídy C).
* Coefficient of Performance (COP) 270l modelu dosahuje 3,85 (Energetický štítek A++) a COP 200l modelu činí 3,60 (Energetický štítek A+).

Vysoce výkonný ohřev

Vysoce výkonný ohřev

Technologie DUAL Inverter Compressor v režimu Turbo nabízí maximální výkon a zkracuje dobu ohřevu o 30 %.

* V režimu Turbo je doba prvotního ohřevu o 30 % kratší než v automatickém režimu.
* Režim Turbo využívá maximální provozní frekvenci duálního invertoru s optimalizovanou logikou ohřevu. Test byl proveden interně na základě standardního testu US FHR.

DUAL Inverter Compressor

DUAL inverter compressor

Technologie DUAL Inverter Compressor™ od LG šetří energii díky úspornému provoznímu rozsahu.

Nízká provozní hlučnost

Nízká provozní hlučnost

Zásluhou BLDC motoru a technologie DUAL Inverter Compressor dosahuje hlučnost pouhých 53 dBA (akustický výkon).

Stylový design

Exkluzivní design LG a luxusní barevné provedení zajišťují, že bude produkt stylovým doplňkem interiéru.

Stylový design

Inteligentní ovládání

Pomocí aplikace LG ThinQ pro smartphone mohou uživatelé snadno ovládat a monitorovat tepelné čerpadlo, kontrolovat aktuální teplotu vody, upravovat provozní harmonogramy a mnoho dalšího.

Inteligentní ovládání

Různé provozní režimy 

Tepelné čerpadlo pro ohřev teplé vody má čtyři různé provozní režimy pro maximální úsporu energie a komfort uživatelů.

Tepelné čerpadlo

Ohřev vody pomocí tepelného čerpadla

Auto

Automatické ovládání tepelného čerpadla a funkcí ohřevu s ohledem na optimální výkon

Turbo

Maximální výkon ohřevu pro rychlý ohřev vody

Dovolená

Minimální ztráty energie, když se funkce ohřevu nepoužívá

Různé možnosti instalace

Díky prémiovému a luxusnímu designu se nový invertorový ohřívač vody s tepelným čerpadlem od LG hodí do garáže, kuchyně, prádelny, koupelny nebo kamkoliv jinam ve vaší domácnosti.

Různé možnosti instalace

Extrémní odolnost

Záruka 10 let

Na hlavní součásti produktu se vztahuje 10letá záruka: nádrž na vodu a kompresor. Organizace TUV Rheinland certifikovala 10letou životnost technologie DUAL Inverter Compressor, keramický povrch nádrže na vodu zajišťuje 10letou odolnost vůči korozi na základě německé technické normy DIN 4753.

Snadná instalace a údržba

Zařízení je vybaveno jednosměrným přívodním a odtokovým potrubím a snadno zapojitelnou kabeláží připravenou v rozvodné skříňce, instalace je proto snadná a rychlá. Aplikace LG ThinQ navíc nabízí upozornění na servis a autodiagnostický program usnadňující údržbu.

Modelová řada ohřívačů vody

Řada ohřívačů vody

* Energetická účinnost byla testována v nevytápěných prostorech při teplotě 15 °C v souladu s EN16147 a profilem zatížení L.

Poptávka

Chcete nabídku zdarma?

Chcete vědět, jestli je tepelné čerpadlo vhodné pro váš dům? Potřebujete se dozvědět více informací o tepelných čerpadlech THERMA V? My se vám brzy ozveme.

Chcete nabídku zdarma? Další informace

Stažení katalogu, letáku a dokumentu

Název, velikost Seznam tabulek
Typ zdroje Název Velikost
PDB
 Zarucni podminky od 15. 6. 2023 (B2B).pdf
přípona : 471K
Catalog
 Katalog Therma V 2022-2023.pdf
přípona : 3,342K
Spec Sheet
 Prodlouzena zaruka Therma V B2B_rev_1.12.2021.pdf
přípona : 225K
Spec Sheet
 Therma V data pro pripojeni jednotky k siti.pdf
přípona : 282K
Catalog
 ThermaV 2021-katalog.pdf
přípona : 1,475K
Spec Sheet
 20210815_LG_Zasady ochrany osobnich udaju_Therma V.docx
přípona : 26K
Leaflet
 Energy_Package_Leaflet_cz.pdf
přípona : 1,658K

Příručky a materiály týkající se technické podpory naleznete ve stažení zdrojů.

