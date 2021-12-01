About Cookies on This Site

Kruhová kazeta

Kruhová kazeta LG nabízí nejen luxusní design, ale také dokáže pokrýt velké oblasti flexibilním proudem vzduchu.

Kruhová kazeta

Komfortní proudění vzduchu a prémiový kruhový design pro luxusní vzhled interiéru.

Funkce
Výjimečné kruhové provedení

Kruhová kazeta LG zaujme estetickým provedením, které vnese do vašeho interiéru luxus a eleganci.

Kompaktní a štíhlé provedení

Snížená výška 330 mm nepůsobí v interiéru rušivě a zachovává příjemný pocit otevřenosti.

Čisté a elegantní barvy

Bílý panel přispívá k eleganci prostoru a vytváří příjemnou atmosféru, ve které se budou lidé cítit pohodlně.

Kruhový design zajišťuje flexibilní proudění vzduchu

Kruhová kazeta LG nemá vzhledem ke svému tvaru žádná slepá místa a dokonale pokryje celý prostor. Zvýšený průtok vzduchu s možností přesného zacílení navíc zajistí rovnoměrné chlazení s větším dosahem.

Přesné chlazení

Funkce Crystal Vane nabízí šest úrovní proudění vzduchu a zajišťuje rovnoměrné a přesné chlazení celého prostoru.

Rychlejší chlazení

Chlazení je až o 30 %* rychlejší, takže cílové teploty lze dosáhnout za kratší dobu.

* Experimentální prostředí: výška 3,2 m, 14,5 kW, režim chlazení, vysoký tok vzduchu, horizontální směr proudění.

Tichý provoz, silný proud vzduchu

Jednotka je vybavena Full 3D ventilátorem, který nabízí až o 5 % vyšší průtok vzduchu než konvenční 4směrná kazeta. Provozní hlučnost je přitom snížena na 39 dB(A)*, což je nižší hodnota než v knihovně (40 dB(A)). Výsledkem je tak komfortnější a klidnější prostředí.

* Hlučnost měřena při průtoku 14,5 kW

Pohodlná montáž i údržba

Všechny trubky (odtok, chladicí kapalina) jsou připojeny ve stejném směru i pozici, takže montáž je rychlá a snadná. Ovládací skříňka je navíc umístěna na vnější straně jednotky a umožňuje technikovi snadno provádět servis.

