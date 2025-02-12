Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG experti a poradci

Life's Good

Podpora pro váš nákup
a exkluzivní slevy

Nechte si poradit od našich expertů!

Personalizované poradenství
a slevy na jediné kliknutí!

 

Promluvte si s námi a objevte všechny akce, které máme k dispozici!

Personalizovaná podpora od expertů a exkluzivní slevy.

Spojte se se svým LG expertem kliknutím

na ikonu umístěnou vpravo dole

Experti kupon

Chcete exkluzivní slevy?

Chcete-li personalizované poradenství o produktech LG a zvýhodnit váš nákup, kontaktujte naše odborné zástupce prostřednictvím chatu nebo telefonicky na čísle 228 887 050, v pracovní dny od 08:00 do 18:00. 

 

Využijte exkluzivní slevu pouze za uzavření prodeje s námi

LG Slevové akce

Jaké jsou všechny slevové akce?

Věděli jste, že na první nákup můžete získat slevu 5 %? nebo až 10 % při nákupu dvou nebo více produktů?

 

Nebojte se! Naši odborní nákupní poradci vám na čísle 228 887 050 poradí se všemi aktuálními akcemi na jakékoli produkty, které vás zajímají. 

Výhody členství

Jaké jsou výhody?

Společnost LG vám nabízí odborné rady právě tehdy, když je potřebujete. Naši experti vám pomohou s jakýmikoli dotazy o vašich produktech LG, můžete získat technickou pomoc nebo zjistit informace pro Váš klid na duši.

 

Spojte se s odborníkem prostřednictvím chatu nebo telefonicky na čísle  228 887 050, v pracovní dny od 08:00 do 18:00.  