Black Friday Domácnost

Připravte se na Black Friday, jaký tu ještě nebyl

Super spotřebiče
se slevou až 25 %!

Slevy na LG, které nesmíte propásnout!

Pravidla promoakce Super spotřebiče <br>se slevou až 25 %! Produkty v akci

LG WashTower black and white

LG WashTower - vychytaný design, prémiová kvalita...

K dispozici v celobílé
i v celočerné variantě!

Dva styloví pomocníci do domácnosti v jednom!

Bílá LG WashTower K dispozici v celobílé <br />i v celočerné variantě! Černá LG WashTower

Catering to Your Needs in Every Way

Vychází vstříc vašim potřebám v každém ohledu

Další informace
Tento snímek představuje pračku, styler, chladničku a myčku nádobí.
Kupte víc a ušetřete víc

Získejte 10% slevu na dvě způsobilé položky nebo 15% slevu na tři položky.
Na tomto snímku je vysoký mrazák
Chladničky s mrazničkou en. třídy a

Kompresory třídy a umožňují ideální energetickou účinnost.
Na tomto snímku je pračka
Stejná velikost, větší kapacita

Vyperte větší množství prádla, aniž byste potřebovali větší pračku.
Tento snímek je součástí kampaně Starejte se o to, co nosíte.
Starejte se o to, co nosíte

Prodlužte životnost svého oblečení pomocí řešení LG pro péči o oblečení.

Pro váš energeticky úsporný domov

Tento snímek připojuje podrobný popis energeticky úsporné chladničky s mrazničkou
Chladnička s mrazničkou

Chladnička s mrazničkou pro úspornou spotřebu energie

Další informace
Tento snímek připojuje podrobný popis pračky se sušičkou
Pračka

Pračka, která šetří energii

Další informace
Tento snímek připojuje podrobný popis pračky se sušičkou
Sušička

Sušička pro efektivní využití energie

Další informace

Objevte technologii nové úrovně

Tento snímek připojuje podrobný popis invertorového lineárního kompresoru

Zachovejte si čerstvost a ušetřete

Další informace
Tento snímek připojuje podrobný popis AIDD

Jemnější praní tkanin

Další informace
Tento snímek připojuje podrobný popis LG ThinQ

Snadnější ovládání domácnosti

Další informace

Užitečná rada, naše laboratoř

Tento snímek Tipy na úsporu energie s chladničkou

Tipy pro úsporu energie s chladničkou

Přečtěte si více
Tento snímek Zacházejte s ledničkou chytře, abyste omezili plýtvání potravinami

Zacházejte s ledničkou chy tře, abyste omezili...

Přečtěte si více
Tento snímek Používáte prací prostředek správně

Používáte prací prostředek správně?

Přečtěte si více

Zjistěte více o LG domácích spotřebičích

V nabídce domácích spotřebičů LG najdete ty nejlepší a nejspolehlivější pomocníky pro váš dokonalý domov. Inovativní technologie, vysoký výkon a elegantní design dělá z kuchyňských spotřebičů LG navíc nepřehlédnutelný interiérový prvek. Podívejte se na naši nabídku praček, sušiček a lednic.