Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Experience

Dvakrát zaklepejte a podívejte se dovnitř! Zcela nová dvířka LG Instaview Door-in-Door™

Od Divya Sehgal 23.02.2023

A hand to knock on LG InstaView Door-in-door

Ťuk ťuk. Kdo je? Zbrusu nové chladničky LG InstaView® Door-in-Door™! Na vašem příštím večírku u vás doma hosté nebudou klepat pouze při příchodu, ale budou klepat na chladničku, aby se podívali, jaký se bude podávat zákusek. Chladnička InstaView® Door-in-Door™ není jen inovativní a inteligentní, ale rovněž se vyznačuje odvážným stylem a designem.


LG InstaView® Door-in-Door™

A party view which people join and smile in front of LG InstaView Door-in-door

Stejně jako vy bude každý, kdo vstoupí do vaší kuchyně, nejvíce ohromen úspornou funkcí „door-in-door“ chladničky. Abyste zjistili, co je uvnitř, stačí dvakrát zaklepat – to vše bez otevření dveří! Přemýšlejte o situaci, kdy se ve spěchu chystáte na týdenní nákup potravin, a nevíte jistě, zda není třeba doplnit ovoce a zeleninu. Díky nové chladničce LG není třeba otevírat dveře – díky elegantnímu zrcadlovému skleněnému panelu poskytuje dvojité rychlé zaklepání snadný přístup k obsahu chladničky, neboť dojde k osvětlení skla a vy vidíte dovnitř bez otevření dveří.

Dochází tak k úspoře energie i času. To znamená, že díky pětistupňovému filtru vzduchu udrží chladnička vaše potraviny delší dobu čerstvé, ale také že je úsporná (až o 41 % nižší ztráty studeného vzduchu) a nabízí větší pohodlí.


DoorCooling+™: rychlejší a rovnoměrnější chlazení v chladničce

lg-experience-Knock-Twice-see-whats-inside-door-in-door.jpg
lg-experience-Knock-Twice-see-whats-inside-door-in-door.jpg

Tak tomu říkám inovace a praktičnost!

Chladnička LG InstaView® Door-in-Door™ je vybavena vším potřebným pro praktické uspořádání. Pokud tedy pořádáte letní grilovačku, nemusíte hledat, kam jinam byste úhledným a organizovaným způsobem uložili veškerý led, víno a maso.

DoorCooling+™ chladničky je dodáván s tenkým výrobníkem ledu pro montáž ve dveřích, díky čemuž je v mrazáku více úložného prostoru. Všem vašim požadavkům na uložení vína vyhoví uživatelsky přívětivý rošt na víno, který umožňuje uskladnit až čtyři lahve sektu při optimální teplotě okolo 4 °C. A nechybí ani Utility Box – šikovná zásuvka nabízející optimální prostor pro menší položky uchovávané při teplotě okolo 3 °C, jako jsou masové delikatesy a sýry.1

Aplikaci LG ThinQ

Chladnička LG InstaView® Door-in-Door™ je o dost chytřejší než průměrná lednička. Tento inteligentní pomocník dokáže využívat také aplikaci LG ThinQ – jde o chytrý způsob, jak ovládat a diagnostikovat vaši chladničku pomocí smartphonu, i když nejste doma.2

To znamená, že můžete ovládat teplotu chladničky a mrazničky, ať už jste v práci nebo zrovna nakupujete zásoby na dnešní večer s vínem a sýrem. Jednu věc však nesvede – neporadí vám, zda vybrat červené, nebo bílé. A co víc, pokud vám během večírku začne docházet led, přichází na pomoc funkce turbo mražení. V dnešním hyper propojeném světě vám chladnička ušetří čas a energii, které můžete věnovat svým hostům.

A connection view between LG G5 and LG InstaView Door-in-door

Na rozdíl od jiných přístrojů se můžete spolehnout na to, že jste koupí této chladničky zvolili správně. Díky invertorovému lineárnímu kompresoru, nejpokročilejší technologii úspory energie, získáte 10letou záruku životnosti a spolehlivosti.3

Opravdu není nic, co by tato chladnička nezvládla. Skladování potravin, dokonalé pohodlí, čerstvost, energetická úspornost – a se všemi praktickými funkcemi, díky kterým si budete klást otázku, jak jste jen bez ní kdy mohli žít! Elegantní a prvotřídní design chladničky LG v provedení InstaView Door-in-Door™ navíc nabízí přidaný pocit luxusu, vynikající pro domácí večírky, kdy hosty přivedete do kuchyně!

An inside view of LG InstaView Door-in-door

Vychutnejte si sledování videa InstaView Door-in-Door™! Stačí dvakrát zaklepat a podívat se dovnitř! 

Life's good!



1 Na základě testu TÜV Rheinland za použití interních testovacích metod LG pro porovnávání času poklesu teploty nádoby na vodu umístěné v horním zásobníku mezi modelems funkcí DoorCooling+™ a bez funkce DoorCooling+™. Pouze příslušné modely. 

2 Určeno pro zařízení s Android OS 7.0 nebo vyšší a iOS 11.0 nebo vyšší.

3 Ve srovnání s chladničkou s běžným kompresorem LG. Na základe testování VDE porovnávající spotřebu energie a hladinu hluku mezi modely LGE GBB530NSCXE a GBB530NSQWB. 10letá záruka na invertorový lineární kompresor (jen na daný díl), viz podmínky prodloužené záruky (nutné prostudovat). 

Vlastnosti produktu

Front view of a matte black LG InstaView slim multi-door fridge freezer.

GMX945MC9F

InstaView Door-in-Door | LG ThinQ + WiFi | DoorCooling+

Product sheet

energy class
KDE KOUPÍTE
Přidat do košíku
Front view of a silver LG InstaView smart refrigerator.

GSXV91MBAE

InstaView Door-in-Door | LG ThinQ+WiFi

Product sheet

energy class
KDE KOUPÍTE
Přidat do košíku
lg_experience_featured_product_GSXV90MCDE.jpg

GSXV90MCAE

Americká chladnička | Door cooling | Door-in-Door™

Product sheet

energy class
Kde koupíte
Přidat do košíku

Související článek

A woman is making ice balls at home.

Užitečné rady

Jak vyrobit ledové koule, co vykouzlí dokonalé koktejly

Zjistěte, jak vytvořit bezchybné ledové koule, které vypadají fantasticky a vychladí drinky na delší dobu.

Energeticky úsporná chladnička s mrazničkou třídy A bere ohled na životní prostředí

Tech Hub

Na co se dívat, když vybíráte úspornou chladničku

V tomhle užitečném průvodci najdete vše, co je dobré vědět při výběru úsporné chladničky – od informací o energetické účinnosti až po tipy, jak snížit spotřebu.

Žena předvádí, jak správně skladovat potraviny v lednici.

Užitečné rady

Jak uchovávat jídlo v lednici jako profesionál

Pro bezpečné uchování jídel v lednici je důležité, aby bylo vše – od čerstvé zeleniny po zbytky ze svátečního oběda – správně uspořádáno. Přečtete si naše tipy, jak správně uchovávat jídlo v lednici.

Předchozí

Vítejte u společnosti LG na veletrhu MWC 2017
 

Další

CES 2017: Společnost LG Electronics získala ocenění „nejlepší z nejlepších“