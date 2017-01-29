Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience
fw8-lg-experience-tech-hub-get-more-from-your-display-ultrawide-monitors-keyvisual.jpg

Tech Hub

Získejte z vašeho displeje více: ultraširokoúhlé monitory

Ultraširokoúhlé monitory nabízejí vyšší produktivitu a pohlcující zábavu. Přečtěte si o funkcích a výhodách některých širokoúhlých monitorů LG.

fw8-lg-experience-tech-hub-faster-smarter-washing-machines-key visual.jpg.jpg

Tech Hub

Rychlejší a chytřejší pračky

Jak chytré pračky mění budoucnost praní? Tento článek se zabývá tím, co dělá pračku „chytrou“, a vysvětluje, jak může pokročilá technologie LG usnadnit a urychlit praní.

fw8-keyvisual.png

Tech Hub

LG dostupnost: navrženo pro všechny

Objevte závazek společnosti LG k dostupnosti s řadou inovativních řešení, díky nimž si každý může užívat pohodlí moderní domácí elektroniky.

Ultra velká televize LG

Tech Hub

Vzestup ultra-velkých TV: evoluce velikosti

V tomto článku zjistíte, jak LG rozšiřuje domácí zábavu díky vzestupu obrovských televizních obrazovek.

Soundbary a reproduktory LG

Tech Hub

Ta nejlepší zvuková řešení od LG: které si vyberete?

Zvyšte svůj zážitek z poslechu a objevte ten správný zvukový systém díky našemu komplexnímu průvodci světem soundbarů a reproduktorů.

teenager a starší příbuzný používající americké chladničky s mrazákem lg

Tech Hub

Vše, co potřebujete vědět o amerických chladničkách

V našem obsáhlém průvodci se dozvíte vše o amerických chladničkách. Seznamte se s typy, prvky výbavy a modely, abyste mohli učinit informované rozhodnutí ohledně vaší domácnosti.

Velký televizor LG OLED, který se skvěle hodí do obývacího poko

Tech Hub

Průvodce nákupem televize: Vše, co byste měli vědět

Pokud uvažujete o investici do nového televizoru, ale nejste si jisti, který by nejlépe vyhovoval vašim potřebám, tento průvodce je přesně to, co potřebujete.

