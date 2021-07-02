Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Všechno, co potřebujete vědět o pračkách LG

Od Rachel Ramsay 02.07.2021

Pračky a sušičky LG využívají umělou inteligenci k ochraně vašeho oblečení.

Ptáte se, co dělá pračky LG tak skvělými? Jde o to, že není moc věcí, které by tyhle výkonné přístroje nezvládly – ať je to redukce alergenů nebo udržování oblečení v dobrém stavu. Dnes zodpovíme některé vaše otázky a podíváme se na senzační způsoby, jakými vám pračky LG ušetří čas, energii a vodu. Věříme, že po přečtení tohoto článku budete mít dostatek informací k výběru té nejlepší pračky pro vaši domácnost.

  • O: Jak AI DD™ chrání moje oblečení?
  • O: Jak mi TurboWash™360˚ ušetří čas, energii a vodu?
  • O: Jaký přínos má pro moje oblečení pára?
  • O: Jak jsou pračky od LG energeticky úsporné a co je na nových energetických štítcích ekvivalentem označení A+++?

O: Jak AI DD™ chrání moje oblečení?

OD: Technologie AI DD™ od LG o vaše oblečení úžasně pečuje – poskytuje až o 18 % vyšší ochranu látek*. A co za touhle výjimečnou funkcí stojí?

Za starých časů pračky bez ohledu na množství prádla, které jste do nich dali, používaly vždy stejné množství vody a energie a praly stejně dlouhou dobu. Bylo jedno, jestli jste do nich dali kilo spodního prádla nebo tři kila džín. V dnešní době je naštěstí využití vody, energie a času mnohem efektivnější díky nástupu chytré technologie praní, která prací cyklus přizpůsobí podle typu látky a váhy prádla.

Ale u nás v LG jsou pračky o další krok napřed. Chápeme, že různé látky potřebují různé zacházení, protože některé jsou hrubší než jiné. Proto naše technologie Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DD™) zjišťuje kromě váhy prádla i citlivost látky. Jinak řečeno, AI DD™ zjistí, že perete věci, které potřebují jemnější zacházení, a přizpůsobuje tomu při vybraných cyklech prací schémata, aby vaše oblečení bylo perfektně čisté, ale zároveň chráněné a co nejméně se opotřebovávalo.

Pračky LG používají k detekci prádla umělou inteligenci.
Pračky LG používají k detekci prádla umělou inteligenci.

Pokud přemýšlíte, jak to celé funguje, můžeme vám říci, že nejde o využívání vašich osobních údajů – není to potřeba. Všechno funguje díky strojovému učení a interní databázy. Během vážení prádla předtím, než se pračka naplní vodou, probíhá detekce vzorců padání prádla. Vzorce se pak porovnávají s daty, která jsou v pračce pro detekci jemnosti uložená. Prostudovali jsme přes 20 000 vzorců padání různých látek, takže naše pračky ví, jaké prací schéma je pro konkrétní prádlo ideální. A nejlepší věc na AI DD™ je, že nemusíte vůbec nic dělat, protože ve třech nejběžnějších programech (Bavlna, Smíšené prádlo a Syntetika) se spustí automaticky.

Animace pračky LG AI DD 6 Motion Direct Drive.
Animace pračky LG AI DD 6 Motion Direct Drive.

Tato chytrá technologie se vyvinula z jiné naší technologie 6 Motion Direct Drive stavějící na zkušenostech získaných při praní prádla během dlouhých staletí. Člověk je druhem, který od nepaměti používal oděvy a pral je, a technologie 6 Motion Direct Drive kopíruje šesti unikátními pohyby techniku ručního praní: valivý pohyb, volný pád, houpavý pohyb, pohyb pádem, filtrace a drhnutí. Pokaždé, když dáte prát prádlo, tak AI DD™ z těchto šesti pohybů vytvoří optimální prací schéma a přemýšlení vyřeší za vás.

*Testováno společností Intertek v březnu 2019. Program Bavlna s náplní 2 kg spodního prádla v porovnání s programem Bavlna (modely F4V9RWP2W a FC1450S2W).Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na náplni a okolních podmínkách. 


O: Jak mi TurboWash™360˚ ušetří čas, energii a vodu?

OD: TurboWash™360˚ od LG vypere prádlo v rekordním čase – za pouhých 39 minut!* Ušetří vám tak čas, energii a vodu, navíc bez kompromisu v kvalitě praní. Zní to jako zázrak, ale popravdě za vším stojí naše speciální technologie trysek 3D Multi Spray s invertorovým čerpadelm.

TurboWash™360˚ je evolucí naší skvělé technologie LG TurboWash™, která zvládne vyprat poloviční kapacitu prádla za 59 minut. TurboWash™360˚ z tohoto času ukrajuje dalších 20 minut, takže budete mít vypráno už za 39 minut. Umožňují to výkonné trysky, které prádlo vyperou a vymáchají účinněji, spotřebují méně vody, a tím pádem i elektřiny.

Rozdíl bylo možné vytvořit díky naší technologii 3D Multi Spray používající čtyři trysky. To je o tři více než v TurboWash™, kde i jedna zastane skvělou práci. Čtyři trysky umožňují najednou vystřikovat vodu ve čtyřech různých směrech, takže je pokryto celých 360˚. Voda prosákne každým centimetrem prádla a buben se naplní rychle. Nezáleží tedy, kde vaše prádlo v bubnu zrovna je, voda se do něj vsákne rychle. Tlak v tryskách řídí invertorové čerpadlo, které chytře reguluje proud vody mezi vysoce účinným a šetrným sprchováním prádla.

Díky této výkonné kombinaci technologií je zajištěn rychlejší přístup vody a pracího prostředku k prádlu, takže se sníží čas potřebný k praní. A co je ještě lepší? Vzhledem k tomu, že tato úvodní část praní spotřebovává nejvíce energie, zajistí její rychlejší zvládnutí a menší množství spotřebované vody velkou úsporu energie.

Pračka LG s invertorovým čerpadlem TurboWash 360.
LG 9 kg parní pračka, AI DD, TurboWash™360°, ThinQ+WiFi
F69V10VW2W
F69V10VW2W
LG 9 kg parní pračka, AI DD, TurboWash™360°, ThinQ+WiFi
F4WV909P1E
F4WV909P1E
Pračka LG s invertorovým čerpadlem TurboWash 360.
LG 9 kg parní pračka, AI DD, TurboWash™360°, ThinQ+WiFi
F69V10VW2W
LG 9 kg parní pračka, AI DD, TurboWash™360°, ThinQ+WiFi
F4WV909P1E

Pro použití technologie TurboWash™360˚ stačí jen zvolit program 'TurboWash39', nebo je možné použít i s osmi dalšími pracími programy – Bavlna, ECO 40-60, Smíšené prádlo, Syntetika, Tiché praní, Jemné, Sportovní oblečení a Pokrývky. Stačí, když při vkládání prádla zmáčknete doplňkové tlačítko TurboWash.


O: Jaký přínos má pro moje oblečení pára?

OD: Obdivuhodná technologie parního praní od LG dokáže odstranit až 99,9 % alergenů*, jako jsou roztoči nebo pyl, a snížit pomačkání prádla až o 30 %**, takže žehlení půjde jako po másle. Ale jak je to možné?

Pračky LG odstraňují alergeny pomocí páry.
Pračky LG odstraňují alergeny pomocí páry.

Začněme u parního programu Pro alergiky, který je skvělou volbou, když trpíte alergickou rýmou nebo máte miminko a potřebujete alergenům věnovat speciální pozornost. Po zvolení programu Pro alergiky se pračka naplní vodou pod úroveň bubnu (asi 4 litry) a následně ji ohřeje na optimální teplotu 75 stupňů, čímž vytvoří páru. Zhruba 20 minut probíhá napařování vláken, které zajistí rozpuštění alergenů, a pak se buben z nerezové oceli*** naplní a dojde k odplavení všech alergenů během cyklů praní, máchání a odstřeďování.

Pračky LG s funkcí Steam zabraňují vzniku pomačkání.
Pračky LG s funkcí Steam zabraňují vzniku pomačkání.

Pokud vám na srdci leží víc to, že byste po praní chtěli co nejvíce omezit žehlení, zamilujete si funkci Redukce pomačkání. Ta funguje podobným způsobem jako parní program Pro alergiky, jen s tím rozdílem, že produkce páry následuje až po dokončení cyklů praní, máchání a odstřeďování. Při jejím chodu se pomocí speciálních pohybů bubnu během přibližně 30 minut omezí pomačkání prádla. Ohyby, které se vytvořily při odstřeďování, prostě zmizí. Kouzlo! A ještě lepší je, že Redukci pomačkání si můžete aktivovat pro šest různých programů – Bavlna, ECO 40-60 TurboWash39, Smíšené prádlo, Syntetika a Tiché praní – stačí zmáčknout její doplňkové tlačítko.

*Program „Pro alergiky“ je schválen organizací BAF (British Allergy Foundation) a eliminuje až 99,9% domácích alergenů jako jsou prachoví roztoči.

**Testováno společností Intertek v prosinci 2018 na základě normy AATCC. Bavlněný cyklus s možností "Wrinkle Care" (3 smíšené košile) ve srovnání s bavlněným cyklem bez této možnosti. Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na oblečení a prostředí.

***Testováno společností Intertek v červenci 2013. Počáteční hodnoty P.aeruginosa na nerezové oceli byli po 12 dnech o 99% nižší.


O: Jak jsou pračky od LG energeticky úsporné a co je na nových energetických štítcích ekvivalentem označení A+++?

OD: Od 1. března 2021 došlo ke zjednodušení energetických štítků, aby zákazníci měli snazší možnost, jak snížit účty za elektřinu a redukovat svou uhlíkovou stopu. Na nových štítcích mají spotřebiče hodnocení v rámci zjednodušené škály od A do G, která nahradila starší spektrum A+++ až D. Cílem je poskytnout přesnější vyjádření energetické úspornosti spotřebiče a umožnit menšímu množství produktů dosáhnout nejvyššího hodnocení A – to je nyní ekvivalentem A+++(-50%) ze starších štítků.

Pračky LG s AI mají energetickou třídu A.
Pračky LG s AI mají energetickou třídu A.

Skvělou zprávou je, že LG v oblasti praní již hodnocení A drží. Lepší již z hlediska energetické úspornosti, účinnosti odstřeďování a úrovně hluku nelze získat. Právě kombinací těchto tří oblastí dosáhly výrobky LG legendárního výkonu se třemi áčky. Hodnocení se třemi áčky získalo již několik našich praček a v budoucnu od nás můžete očekávat další modely ve třídě A.

Jednou z cest, jak jsme na toto hodnocení dosáhli je náš invertorový motor Direct Drive, který má ve výkonných pračkách LG ústřední roli. Jde o spolehlivý a energeticky úsporný elektromagnetický motor, který v jediném mechanismu připevněném k bubnu a nepotřebuje jak řemen, tak řemenici. Tím pádem je v pračce méně pohyblivých částí a výsledkem jsou nižší vibrace, menší hluk a nižší spotřeba energie. Prostě výhra na všechny strany!


Objevte pračky LG a všechny jejich skvělé funkce – zavítejte sem.


