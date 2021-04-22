Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Odpovědi na nejčastější otázky ohledně OLED televizorů

Od Adrian Back 22.04.2021

Televizor LG SIGNATURE OLED zobrazuje osobu běžící po poli.

Díky opravdové černé, jasnějšímu podsvícení a mimořádně krátké době reakcí jsou OLED televizory jednou z nejlepších voleb pro hráče či milovníky domácího kina. Ale i znalci technických pojmů se mohou občas ztrácet v tom, všechny výhody to přináší. To byl důvod, proč jsme se rozhodli sepsat tohoto jednoduchého průvodce, který vám pomůže plně pochopit, co je na LG OLED televizorech tak speciálního. 


Jak OLED televizory fungují? 

Pojďme si prvně říct, co znamená zkratka OLED. Jde o akronym „Organic Light Emitting Diode“ (organická dioda emitující světlo). Tyto diody obsahují organický materiál, který jim umožňuje svítit nezávisle na sobě při kontaktu s elektrickým proudem. 

Zjednodušeně můžeme říct, že každý jednotlivý pixel je samostatně svítící, takže obraz vzniká tak, že se nechávají některé pixely zapnuté a některé vypnuté. Navíc, díky tomu, že není použito žádné podsvícení jako u LCD panelu, může OLED kompletně kontrolovat osvětlení každého pixelu. Díky tomu vzniká skutečně černá a světle bílá barva a následně si tak můžeme užít bohatších a jasnější barev.

Vizuální ukazující rozdíl mezi LED a OLED struktuře
Jaký je rozdíl mezi OLED, LED a QLED?

Možná máte dojem, že téměř žádný, protože všechny zkratky obsahují LED. Opak je ovšem pravdou. Jsou velice odlišné.

Začněme s LED – nejstarší ze všech tří uvedených technologií. Ve valné většině LED televizorů je LCD displej. Jde o tekuté krystaly, které buď blokují průchod světla, nebo průchod světla naopak umožňují. V základu jsou zodpovědné za různé barvy a úrovně jasu. 

Tyto krystaly však nevytvářejí světlo. Tento úkol je v rukách LED diod (světlo emitujících diod, „light-emitting diodes“). Tato technologie je schopna zařídit slušnou ostrost a barevný detail. Přesto je tu pár komplikací. Zejména je nutné zajistit podsvícení. Toto světlo zvyšuje tloušťku televizoru a snižuje detail v tmavých oblastech obrazovky.

Příkladem televizní podsvícení
Nyní se pojďme podívat na QLED, což je zkratka pro „Quantum-dot Light-Emitting Diode“ (Dioda emitující světlo s kvantovou tečkou). Tyto televizory se stále spoléhají na podsvícení LED , ale mají na povrchu film s kvantovou tečkou.

Tato vylepšená LCD technologie funguje na základě kvantových teček a podsvícením modrým světlem, které je kvantovými tečkami změněno na světlo bílé. To vytváří jasné kontury a obecně se kvalita obrazu považuje ve srovnání se standardní LED technologií za mnohem lepší. 

A nyní se pojďme konečně soustředit na OLED a na to, jakými způsoby se od ostatních technologií odlišuje. Jde o zcela novou technologii, která odstranila potřebu podsvícení, snížila tloušťku a celkovou hmotnost televizoru. Jednotlivé pixely lze vypnout do dokonalé černé, díky čemuž je dosaženo mimořádně úchvatného obrazu a bohatého kontrastu – a to dokonce i z velmi ostrých úhlů. Navíc, reakce OLED televizoru je 1 ms, kdežto u normálního LED televizoru je to kolem 10 ms.

Samostatně podsvícené pixely televizoru OLED zobrazují detaily hvězdné noční oblohy.
Samostatně podsvícené pixely televizoru OLED zobrazují detaily hvězdné noční oblohy.
Jak dlouho OLED televizor vydrží?

Aby společnost LG zajistila prodloužení životnosti vašeho multimediálního centra, zařadila do všech OLED televizorů novou technologii, která pomáhá zachovat kvalitu obrazu a zabraňuje obrazové retenci. Zaprvé je zabudována funkce spořiče obrazovky, která se automaticky zapne, pokud televizor rozpozná statický obraz, který bude na obrazovce po dobu minimálně dvou minut. 

Existují i další tři technologie, které pomáhají zachování kvality obrazu. Posun obrazovky posouvá obrazem v mírném rozsahu v pravidelných intervalech. Funkce čištění OLED resetuje televizor, takže čistí pixely. Funkce přizpůsobení intenzity svitu loga je schopna rozpoznat statická loga a automaticky je ztmavuje, aby pomohla zabránit trvalé retenci obrazu. Navíc funkce obnovy pixelů je schopna rozpoznat zhoršení svitu jakéhokoli pixelu a v případě potřeby jej kompenzovat.

Ruka se dotýká ultratenkého televizoru LG OLED.
Je OLED lepší pro moje oči? 

Určitě všichni milujeme dlouhé sledování našich oblíbených seriálů nebo když se rozvalíme na pohodlné pohovce a začneme s filmovým maratonem. Tyto činnosti však někdy vedou k unaveným očím kvůli hodinám a hodinám sledování televize.

Ujistěte se, že u televizoru sedíte ve správné vzdálenosti. (Tomuto problému se budeme věnovat o něco později.) Pomůže také, pokud snížíte osvětlení vnitřních prostor. Společnost LG problém řeší také tím, že potlačila viditelné blikání (velmi rychlé problikávání na obrazovce), protože toto blikání způsobuje únavu očí a bolesti hlavy. OLED televizory LG mají certifikát garance od společnosti Underwriters Laboratories, který potvrzuje, že neblikají.

Muž stojící před několika televizory LG OLED.
Muž stojící před několika televizory LG OLED.
*Zdroj obrázku: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmVPFDYR9rk

Díky testování Underwriters Laboratorie se také ukázalo, že OLED displeje vyzařují zhruba o 50 procent méně modrého světla než prémiový LCD televizor podobné velikost. Toto bylo potvrzeno i společností TÜV Rheinland, která označuje OLED televizory LG za zařízení, která vyzařují méňe modrého světla.


Ideální vzdálenost při sledování OLED televizoru

Ostrost obrazu na OLED televizoru LG znamená, že můžete sedět extrémně blízko u obrazovky a stále si užívat neuvěřitelný obraz. Avšak vzdálenost mezi vámi a obrazovkou je zásadní pro dosažení dokonalého zážitku z domácího kina.

Odborníci ze společnosti Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers a jejich zásady doporučují, aby vaše televizní obrazovka tvořila minimálně přibližně 30° vašeho zorného pole. Pokud tedy máte 55” OLED televizor, měli byste sedět asi 2,3 metru daleko. Pro 70” obrazovku je ideální sedět 3,6 metru daleko. Pokud jste opravdoví milovníci filmů a chcete ten pravý filmový zážitek jako z kina, zajistěte, aby vaše televizní obrazovka tvořila 40° vašeho zorného pole. To by znamenalo, že u 55” OLED televizoru byste měli sedět přibližně 1,7 metru daleko.


Jak čistit obrazovku OLED televizoru?

Není nic horšího než otravné šmouhy nebo kousek špíny na televizní obrazovce. Jakmile se na povrchu něci takového objeví, nebudete si moci při sledování pomoct a budete se soustředit na tento jeden konkrétní bod. Abyste svůj OLED televizor LG správně vyčistili, nejprve odpojte napájecí kabel (nechceme zbytečně dostat ránu) a poté hadříkem z mikrovlákna jemně otřete obrazovku malými kruhovými pohyby.

Je také nutné čistit jemně, tenké obrazovky by se při příliš energickém drhnutí mohly rozklepat. 


Kroky ukazující, jak vyčistit televizor OLED.
Od péče o oči až po technologie displeje. Pokryli jsme jedny z nejčastěji kladených otázek, které souvisí s OLED televizory. Další informace o rozsáhlé nabídce produktů OLED televizorů od společnosti LG najdete na webu LG.com.


Life’s Good!

