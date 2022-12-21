Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Na co se dívat, když vybíráte úspornou chladničku

Od Adrian Back 21.12.2022

Energeticky úsporná chladnička s mrazničkou třídy A bere ohled na životní prostředí

O tom, že energetická účinnost domácích spotřebičů šla v posledních letech výrazně kupředu, není pochyb. Čím dál víc lidí vyměňuje své staré výrobky za nové a úspornější verze, aby snížili účty za energie a omezili uhlíkové emise své domácnosti.

Energie jsou důležitým tématem právě v kuchyni, a zejména u lednic. Ty totiž obvykle jsou jediným spotřebičem, který v domácnosti běží 24 hodin denně

Pokud si tedy chcete vybrat úspornou chladničku s bohatými funkcemi, tenhle prakticky orientovaný průvodce vám poskytne vše, co potřebujete vědět. Od tipů, jak lépe šetřit energií, až po informace, jak správně rozumět energetickému hodnocení.

Nové hodnocení energetické účinnosti

Energetické štítky jsou neoddělitelnou součástí elektrických výrobků již více než 25 let. Tento systém hodnocení energetické účinnosti využíval škálu s rozmezím A+++ až D, nicméně v roce 2021 byl zaveden jednodušší, protože většina výrobků již spadala do kategorií A+ až A+++. Hůře se tak identifikovaly ty nejúspornější.

Hledejte energeticky úspornou chladničku s mrazničkou třídy A, abyste ušetřili co nejvíce energie.

Nový systém hodnocení od A do G je přehlednější a zákazníkům poskytuje vedle snadno srozumitelné barevné škály i QR kód, po jehož naskenování se zobrazí více detailů o produktu. 

Co se týká chladniček, štítky nyní vedle třídy energetické účinnosti uvádí také spotřebu energie, skladovací kapacitu a hlučnost.

Nové hodnocení energetické účinnosti od A do G

Faktory, které mohou ovlivňovat energetickou účinnost

Díky technologickému pokroku v poslední době platí, že čím starší zařízení máte, tím je větší pravděpodobnost, že bude mít špatné hodnocení spotřeby energie. Novější spotřebiče jsou sice již koncipované s ohledem na úspornost, ale i tak se najde řada faktorů, které na vaši spotřebu energie mají vliv.

Jednou z klíčových vlastností vaší chladničky je velikost. Čím větší spotřebič, tím více energie obvykle vyžaduje. Tento faktor byste měli vždy zvážit i s ohledem na rozměry vaší kuchyně, zvláště proto, že mezi zdí a zadní stranou lednice by mělo být alespoň 10 cm volného prostoru.

Spotřeba energie se může velmi lišit i v závislosti na značce a modelu, a proto se LG vždy zaměřuje na vývoj moderních technologií podporujících úspornost.

Mezi faktory, které nejsou závislé na samotném zařízení, patří velikost vaší domácnosti a to, jak často jsou dveře chladničky otevřené. Také platí, že pokud máte v kuchyni velmi vysoké teploty chladnička musí pro udržení teploty více pracovat.

Jak vybrat úspornou chladničku

Už jsme zmínili, že nové hodnocení energetické účinnosti využívá škálu s rozmezím od A (nejvyšší účinnost) do G (nejnižší). Pro výrobce je nyní mnohem těžší splnit vyšší kritéria, takže pokud má výrobek hodnocení A, můžete si být jistí, že je mimořádně úsporný. 

Existují také výrobky, které mají speciálně navržené funkce na podporu energetické účinnosti.

Žena hledá energeticky úspornou chladničku s mrazničkou online

Snižování spotřeby energie

V dnešní době je již mnoho chladniček vybaveno pohotovostním režimem a jejich spotřeba energie je snížená, ale LG úspornost posouvá ještě o krok dále díky invertorovému lineárnímu kompresoru™, který spotřebovává o 32 % méně energie než konvenční reciproční kompresory dostupné na trhu.1

Podívejte se do chladničky bez otevírání dveří

Řada chladniček LG InstaView™ je ukázkovým příkladem technologií vyvinutých s ohledem na úspornost. Díky skleněnému panelu v jejích dveřích nemusíte chladničku otevírat, když se chcete podívat, co je uvnitř. Místo toho stačí na panel dvakrát klepnout, ten se zprůhlední a vy můžete hned zkontrolovat svoje potraviny.

Omezení potřeby otevírání dveří snižuje únik studeného vzduchu a s tím jde ruku v ruce nižší spotřeba energie, protože chladnička nemusí neustále obnovovat teplotu na potřebnou úroveň. Ještě lepší je, že design door-in-door s malými dvířky uvnitř hlavních vám umožní skladovat často používané potraviny na snadno přístupném místě a brát si je bez otevírání hlavních dveří, takže nedojde k úniku studeného vzduchu.

Chytrá konektivita přes aplikace jako ThinQ

Vaše chladnička může být díky LG ThinQ opravdu chytrá. Přes aplikaci lze spotřebič sledovat a ovládat pomocí smartphonu nebo hlasových příkazů. 

Tato funkcionalita vám umožní například změnit teplotu stisknutím jediného tlačítka nebo aktivovat expresní mražení, když se vracíte z nákupu a chcete lednici připravit na přísun potravin. Oznámení na telefonu vás mohou upozornit na omylem otevřené dveře a funkce Smart Learner upraví chování spotřebiče podle toho, jak jej používáte. 

Výsledkem je, že lednice sama spustí chlazení, nebo naopak přejde do úsporného režimu, čímž se zajistí dlouhodobé snižování spotřeby a vy ušetříte na nákladech za provoz.

Energeticky účinná chladnička s mrazničkou pomáhá snižovat náklady a dopad na životní prostředí.

Jak zlepšit energetickou účinnost

I pokud si koupíte chladničku, která má nízkou energetickou účinnost, stále můžete využít některé tipy a postupy, jak účinnost dostat na maximum a snížit tak spotřebu – a v důsledku ušetřit.

Tipy na snížení spotřeby energie

  1. Zajistěte, aby chladnička nebyla přeplněná potravinami a byl v ní dostatek volného prostoru, který umožňuje rovnoměrnější cirkulaci studeného vzduchu, díky níž se snižuje spotřeba energie. 
  2. Když odcházíte z domu, aktivujte eco režim, který šetří energii.
  3. Kolem spotřebiče nechte volný prostor pro dostatečnou ventilaci
  4. Teplotu spotřebiče nenastavujte níže, než je nutné.
  5. Když vaše lednice trochu zeje prázdnotou, protože je v ní méně jídla než obvykle, zvažte, zda nezvýšit o pár stupňů teplotu – snížíte tak spotřebu.
  6. Při ukládání hotových jídel do mrazáku se přesvědčte, že už jsou chladná, protože vložením teplého jídla můžete zvýšit vnitřní teplotu. To vede k vyšší spotřebě energie a také se může stát, že jiné potraviny rozmrznou.
  7. Hotová jídla nezapomeňte do mrazáku ukládat ve vzduchotěsných nádobách, protože se tak zlepší chlazení.


Pomůže vám úsporná chladnička ušetřit na účtech za elektřinu?

Vzhledem k tomu, že chladnička je jedním z mála spotřebičů, které v domácnosti běží 24 hodin denně a 7 dní v týdnu, můžete opravdu ušetřit, pokud bude pracovat chytře, a ne tvrdě. 

Funkce InstaView zabraňuje úniku studeného vzduchu při zbytečném otevírání dveří a ventilace DoorCooling chladí rovnoměrněji a rychleji. LG také využívá kompresorový systém Linear Cooling, který snižuje výkyvy teploty a v důsledku zajišťuje větší energetickou účinnost spotřebiče. Faktem je, že chladnička v energetické třídě A vám může v nákladech na elektřinu ušetřit přes 200 EUR.

Vysoká energeticky úsporná chladnička s mrazničkou třídy A v černé barvě

Nejúspornější chladničky podle energetického hodnocení

Při výběru té pravé chladničky máte k dispozici opravdu přehršel možností. Pokud ale chcete styl, který se pyšní maximální energetickou účinností, je tou nejlepší možností jedna z kombinovaných chladniček LG – proč je tomu tak, zjistíte níže.

Kombinované chladničky

Ideálním modelem pro zákazníky, kteří chtějí chytrý a udržitelný domov je nezamrzávající chladnička LG GBB92STBAP, která v novém evropském systému energetických štítků spadá do velmi vzácné třídy A. Je tomu tak díky využití inovativních ekologických technologií, jako je invertorový lineární kompresor, který vytváří menší tření a je tak spolehlivější a trvanlivější. Dostanete na něj dokonce 20letou záruku, takže si můžete být jistí, že jde o věc, do které se vyplatí investovat. 

Skvělou volbou je také kombinovaná chladnička LG GBB61PZGCN1 s technologií DoorCooling+™, která udrží potraviny déle čerstvé bez ohledu na to, ve které části lednice se nachází. Spadá do energetické třídy C a nabízí mimo jiné zabudovanou přihrádku s nastavitelnou vlhkostí pro dlouhotrvající čerstvost ovoce a zeleniny. Dalším bonusem je, že invertorový smart kompresor, který umožňuje tichý a efektivní chod, má 10letou záruku.

Další alternativou je chladnička s lineárním kompresorem LG GBB72MCQCN nabízející přesné ovládání teploty, které zajistí stejnoměrné vychlazení celé lednice 24 hodin denně. Tento model obsahuje řadu průlomových technologií, takže se mu povedlo umístit v energetické třídě C, a kromě jiného je kompatibilní s aplikací LG Thinq. Vám to přináší možnost upravit teplotu přes chytrý telefon, například když se vracíte s nákupem z obchodu, aby na něj chladnička byla připravená. 

A nakonec je tu fantastická volba pro ty, kteří hledají tichou a úspornou lednici s dlouhou životností – chladnička s mrazničkou ve spodní části LG GBB72PZDGN. Spadá do energetické třídy D, takže dobře obstojí i v souboji s konkurencí, a je vybavená jak invertorovým smart kompresorem, tak technologií DoorCooling+™, takže se může pyšnit výrazně vyšší životností a spolehlivostí.

Pokud se chystáte investovat do úsporné chladničky, která se pyšní nejnovějšími technologiemi a dokáže vám snížit výdaje, určitě prozkoumejte produkty LG. Je téměř jisté, že mezi nimi najdete model nabízející všechny funkce, které byste mohli potřebovat.

Časté dotazy

Na co jsou dobré Door-in-Door chladničky?

Systém Door-in-Door od LG poskytuje okamžitý přístup k množství nezbytných potravin bez toho, abyste museli otevírat velké dveře chladničky. Do snadno přístupné přihrádky vytvořené za účelem minimalizace ztrát studeného vzduchu (a tím pádem snížení spotřeby) si můžete ukládat například nápoje, ovoce, jogurty nebo svačiny. 


Kde najdu energetické hodnocení mé chladničky?

Všechny detaily hodnocení energetické účinnosti každého modelu najdete na webu LG. Můžete tu nahlédnout do informačního listu o produktu, který obsahuje aktuálně platné energetické hodnocení. Vedle toho uvidíte i odhad roční spotřeby, ať už vás zajímá jakákoliv chladnička.


1 Na základě výsledků testu společnosti UL využívajícího interní testovací metodu společnosti LG, která porovnává čas potřebný k poklesu teploty v horní přihrádce na dveřích ze 24,8 ℃ na 8 ℃. Srovnání je provedeno mezi modelem společnosti LG, který není vybavený technologií DoorCooling+ (GBB60NSZHE) a modelem, který jí vybavený je (GBB72NSDFN).
