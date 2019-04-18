Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience
Innovation for a better planet - LG's commitment to creating a more sustainable future

LG usiluje o to, aby její produkty přispívaly k udržitelnějšímu světu.


V LG neustále usilujeme o udržitelnější svět. Snižování dopadu našich výrobků na životní prostředí a aplikování ekologického managementu v rámci naší  výroby znamená, že si nemusíte vybírat mezi životem s chytrými spotřebiči nebo udržitelností.  

Abychom toho dosáhli, stanovili jsme si řadu závazků a cílů pro společné budování lepší budoucnosti pro naši planetu.  

Smart icon | More at LG MAGAZINE

Podpora inteligentního životního stylu

Naším cílem je pomáhat vám vést zdravý životní styl se špičkovými chytrými zařízeními, které jsou šetrné k životnímu prostředí. Zdraví planety je pro nás důležité. A proto budeme podporovat rozvoj projektů týkajících se například obnovitelných zdrojů energie nebo elektrických vozidel.

A family enjoys the stunning forest in the sun - that's our hope for the future as we work towards a more sustainable world | More at LG MAGAZINE
A solar panel set up, with blue sky in the background. LG are working towards a more solar, and sustainable, future | More at LG MAGAZINE

Environmentally friendly icon | More at LG MAGAZINE

Dosažení nulové produkce emisí uhlíku a podpora oběhového hospodářství

Naším cílem je vyrábět produkty šetrnější k životnímu prostředí. Abychom dosáhli tohoto ambiciózního cíle, snížíme a neutralizujeme produkci emisí  uhlíku v rámci našeho výrobního procesu a také zvýšíme využívání energie z obnovitelných zdrojů. 

Plánujeme také podporovat oběhové hospodářství s cílem zvýšit využití našich přírodních zdrojů, recyklovat odpad v rámci výrobního procesu a sbírat e-odpad pro správnou recyklaci po použití.

Happy home icon | More at LG MAGAZINE

Vytváření lepší společnosti

Jsme si vědomi, že vše začíná zevnitř. V LG  proto plánujeme zavedení udržitelného obchodního ekosystému - od ekologicky šetrného dodavatelského řetězce k vytvoření spravedlivého a bezpečného pracovního místa pro všechny zaměstnance. Chceme  také přispívat k širší společnosti - hrát vedoucí úlohu při poskytování podpory komunitám po celém světě.

A group of colleagues look over some documents together, surrounded be greenery and clean air. That's our hope for the future as we work towards a more sustainable world | More at LG MAGAZINE




Naše zelená produktová strategie

LG's sustainability commitments - we aim to create a green and environmentally-friendly future | More at LG MAGAZINE

Snížení spotřeby zdrojů: 

Redukce objemu a hmotnosti a užívání recyklovaných materiálů

LG's sustainability commitments - we aim to create a green and environmentally-friendly future | More at LG MAGAZINE

Zvýšení recyklovatelnosti: 

Zvýšení používání recyklovatelných materiálů a zlepšení designu pro snadnou demontáž

LG's sustainability commitments - we aim to create a green and environmentally-friendly future | More at LG MAGAZINE

Výměna nebezpečných látek: 

Snížení používání nebezpečných chemických látek

LG's sustainability commitments - we aim to create a green and environmentally-friendly future | More at LG MAGAZINE

Zlepšení domácího prostředí: 

Minimalizace hluku a vibrací produktů negativně působících na domácí prostředí

LG's sustainability commitments - we aim to create a green and environmentally-friendly future | More at LG MAGAZINE

Zvýšení energetické účinnosti: 

Snížení spotřeby energie a užívání pohotovostního režimu

LG's sustainability commitments - we aim to create a green and environmentally-friendly future | More at LG MAGAZINE

Redukce emisí CO2: 

Snížení emisí v rámci životního cyklu produktu


Naše klíčové cíle – pro lepší dnešek i zítřek 

ero carbon icon | More at LG MAGAZINE

Být CO2 neutrální v našich provozech do roku 2030


Peace icon | More at LG MAGAZINE

Vytvořit dobrovolnické programy ve všech zemích provozovaných společností LG do roku 2030


Circular economy icon | More at LG MAGAZINE

Dosáhnout 95% míry recyklace odpadu z výrobních míst do roku 2030




The all new LG New Bottom Freezer with Ultimate Freshness | More at LG MAGAZINE

Maximální čerstvost pro vaše potraviny s novou kombinovanou chladničkou LG

Nová kombinovaná chladnička udrží vaše potraviny déle čerstvé díky rovnoměrnému a rychlejšímu chlazení. 

Může se také pochlubit invertorovým lineárním kompresorem, který ušetří až 32% spotřeby energie oproti běžným chladničkám. 

Zjistit více

LG Styler

LG Styler zajistí, že vaše oblečení je svěží, dezinfikované a připravené k nošení pro každou příležitost. Sníží zároveň počet vašich návštěv čistírny a tak i použití chemického čištění.

Zjistit více
The all-new LG Styler | LG MAGAZINE


