Logo pětileté záruky pro model Z3. Logo pětileté záruky pro model G3.

Důvěra v Prvotřídní Zpracování

 

Díky prvotřídnímu zpracování televizoru LG OLED vám můžeme sebejistě nabídnout velkorysou pětiletou záruku na panel.

*V prvních dvou letech záruky jsou kryty náklady na panel, díly a práci. Ve třetím až pátém roce se záruka vztahuje pouze na panely a práce bude účtována.
**Záruka 5 let na panel se vztahuje na modely 88Z3, 77Z3, 83G3, 77G3, 65G3, 55G3, 97G4, 83G4, 77G4, 65G4, 55G4.

Vlevo na obrázku je vyobrazen boční pohled na televizor LG OLED Z3 postavený na televizním stolku. Vpravo na obrázku je televizor LG OLED G3 namontovaný na stěně.

Skvělá Podpora pro Naše Nejlepší Televizory

Pětiletá záruka na panel se vztahuje na všechny velikosti televizorů řady 2023 / 2024 SIGNATURE OLED 8K nebo 2023 / 2024 OLED evo G.

Záruka se nevztahuje na komerční nebo neobvyklé použití a poskytována

je pouze původnímu kupujícímu televizoru, pokud byl zakoupen v souladu

se zákonem a používán v zemi nákupu.

Pokud jste si některý z vybraných modelů již zakoupili, nemusíte mít strach, záruku je možné stále uplatnit, takže se pohodlně usaďte ke svému televizoru.

*Záruka se vztahuje na modely 88Z3, 77Z3, 83G3, 77G3, 65G3, 55G3, 97G4, 83G4, 77G4, 65G4, 55G4.

Dokonalost, Která se Neustále Vyvíjí

Televizory LG OLED mají místo podsvícení miliony samosvítících pixelů. Samosvítící pixely vyzařují vlastní světlo a zapínají se a vypínají, aby bylo dosaženo dokonalé černé, nekonečného kontrastu a přesnějších barev. Poskytují zážitek ze sledování jako žádný jiný s ohromující kvalitou obrazu a detaily při každém sledování.

Obrázek LG OLED G3 na černém pozadí zobrazující jasně růžové a fialové abstraktní umělecké dílo.

Pohled zepředu na LG OLED Z3.

LG SIGNATURE OLED 8K

Z3 a Z4

Pohled zepředu na LG OLED G3.

LG OLED evo
G3 a G4