Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Vše
OLED
QNED
NanoCell
UHD TV
Full HD
Ultra velké TV
Soundbary
Výhodné sety

LG TV Cashback zima

Zimní Cashback na LG televize

Až 25 000 Kč zpět
při koupi nové LG TV!

Užijte si pohádkové Vánoce v těch nejživějších barvách...

Až 25 000 Kč zpět <br>při koupi nové LG TV! Pravidla promoakce Až 25 000 Kč zpět <br>při koupi nové LG TV! Produkty v akci

Black Friday TV/AV

Připravte se na Black Friday, jaký tu ještě nebyl

Nejoblíbenější modely
se slevou až 50 %!

Slevy na LG, které nesmíte propásnout!

Nejoblíbenější modely <br>se slevou až 50 %! Pravidla promoakce Nejoblíbenější modely <br>se slevou až 50 %! Produkty v akci

LG dTest TVs

Prestižní ocenění kvality dTest pro LG televize 

Zůstáváme na trůnu!

Vyberte si některý z našich oceněných modelů

Zůstáváme na trůnu! Produkty v akci

Reklamní banner s funkcemi LG AI TV. Vlevo je zobrazen ovladač AI Magic Remote. Vpravo je několik obrázků: obývací pokoj s funkcí Přizpůsobení AI, žena držící psa představující funkci AI Picture, zpěvák se sluchátky ilustrující funkci AI Sound a TV rozhraní se streamovacími aplikacemi vyzdvihující funkci AI Experience. Procesor LG alpha 11 4K AI je zdůrazněn neonovými efekty a vzory obvodů.

Nová generace
LG AI TV

Nová generace <br>LG AI TV Další informace

Apple Music

Získejte Apple Music na 3
měsíce zdarma

Více než 100 milionů skladeb, všechny bez reklam.
Navíc si vychutnejte prostorový zvuk Dolby Atmos, který vás obklopí.

Získejte Apple Music na 3 <br>měsíce zdarma Zjistit více

V čem jsou naše televizory tak skvělé?

Reklamní banner s funkcemi LG AI TV. Vlevo je zobrazen ovladač AI Magic Remote. Vpravo je několik obrázků: obývací pokoj s funkcí Přizpůsobení AI, žena držící psa představující funkci AI Picture, zpěvák se sluchátky ilustrující funkci AI Sound a TV rozhraní se streamovacími aplikacemi vyzdvihující funkci AI Experience. Procesor LG alpha 11 4K AI je zdůrazněn neonovými efekty a vzory obvodů.

Nová generace LG AI TV

Logo programu webOS Re:New.

Bezplatné upgrady systému webOS

Grafický nákres televizoru LG OLED, soundbaru a zadních reproduktorů.

Dokonalé sladění se soundbarem LG soundbar

* Pětiletou hranicí pro upgrade v rámci programu webOS Re:New je celosvětové uvedení nového produktu. 

** Funkce se mohou měnit a některé funkce, aplikace a aktualizace služeb se mohou u jednotlivých modelů lišit. 

*** Upgrady jsou k dispozici pro modely vydané v roce 2022 včetně všech OLED a 8K QNED a modely vydané po roce 2023 zahrnují UHD, NanoCell, QNED a OLED.

An animated female figure making a heart with her hands is next to three OLED/QNED TVs: the first is an LG OLED TV, the second is an LG QNED TV on a stand, and the third is an LG OLED TV M4 with a 2-pole stand. To the left are the words "How do I choose the best TV?" and a red button with the words "Learn More".

Jak si mohu vybrat nejlepší televizi?

Jak si mohu vybrat nejlepší televizi? Další informace

Proč LG OLED evo AI?

Letecký pohled na muže a ženu sledující koncert na velkém OLED televizoru v moderním bytě. Na obrázku je emblém „Světová jednička mezi OLED televizory již 11 let“. Prohlášení o vyloučení odpovědnosti: „Zdroj: Omdia. Zařízení dodaná v letech 2013–2023. Výsledky nepředstavují doporučení společnosti LG Electronics. Jakékoli spoléhání se na tyto výsledky je na vlastní riziko třetí strany. Více informací najdete na https://www.omdia.com/.“

LG OLED evo G4 AI

Oceňte časem vyladěné
Mistrovské dílo

Oceňte časem vyladěné<br>Mistrovské dílo Další informace Oceňte časem vyladěné<br>Mistrovské dílo Koupit nyní
Obrázek AI procesoru α11 4K na základní desce, který vydává fialové a růžové světelné paprsky.

AI procesor alpha 11

11 Let zkušeností v jedné čipové sadě

Obraz delfína vyskakujícího z vody před hvězdnou noční oblohou. Nad velrybou je nápis „až o 150 % jasnější“.

Max. zvýšení jasu

Jas, nyní o 150 % jasnější

Obrázek loga LG OLED Care+ a 5leté záruky na panel na černém pozadí.

OLED care+

Převládá klid

Proč LG QNED AI?

Obrázek rodiny sledující jasnou vodní scénu na televizoru LG QNED a LG Soundbar ve světlém a přirozeném obytném prostoru.

LG QNED MiniLED AI

Podívejte se, o čem je

Podívejte se, o čem je Další informace Podívejte se, o čem je Koupit nyní
Obrázek AI procesoru α8 na základní desce, který vydává oranžové a žluté světelné paprsky.

AI procesor alpha 8 4K

Exkluzivní inteligence QNED AI mění váš pohled

Úhlový snímek odhalující displej LG QNED a jeho podsvícení.

Precizní stmívání

Precizní podsvícení odhaluje černou tmu a špičková světla

Úhlový letecký pohled na televizor LG QNED s abstraktním barevným uměleckým dílem na obrazovce.

Barva QNED

Uvidíte, jak ožívají jasné a svěží barvy

Proč LG soundbar?

Letecký pohled na středový nahoru směřující reproduktor soundbaru LG Soundbar.

LG soundbar 

Seznamte se se špičkovým soundbarem pro váš televizor LG

Seznamte se se špičkovým soundbarem pro váš televizor LG Další informace Seznamte se se špičkovým soundbarem pro váš televizor LG Koupit nyní
Obraz televizoru LG TV a soundbaru LG Soundbar v černé místnosti přehrávající hudební představení. Bílé kapky představující zvukové vlny vystřelují ze soundbaru vzhůru a dopředu jako vodopád.

Středový nahoru směřující kanál 

Zvukové scenérie vás postaví do centra dění

Obraz televizoru LG TV a soundbaru LG Soundbar v obývacím pokoji přehrávající hudební představení. Ze soundbaru se promítají bílé zvukové vlny složené z kapek, které obtékají pohovku a obývací prostor a zobrazují prostorový zvuk.

9.1.5kanálový prostorový zvuk

Okouzlující zvuk všude kolem

Obraz televizoru LG TV a soundbaru LG Soundbar v obývacím pokoji přehrávající hudební představení. Bílé kapky vytvářejí zvukové vlny, které vycházejí ze soundbaru směrem nahoru a dopředu a promítají se z televizoru, čímž zobrazují jedinečné tónové palety reproduktorů televizoru a soundbaru, které se spojují.

WOW Orchestra

Duety se zvukem televizoru LG

Díky LG Smart TV je život prostě lepší

Ovladač LG Magic Remote ukazuje na LG TV s úvodní obrazovkou webOS.

Hlavní body

Další info
Loga aplikací Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ a Apple TV se nacházejí vedle sebe na modrém pozadí.

Domov všeho, co sledujete

Další info
Zezadu je vidět mladý chlapec se sluchátky, jak hraje závodní hru na velkém televizoru LG.

Aplikace pro hry a životní styl

Další info

Zjistěte více o LG TV a soundbarech

Nabízíme inovativní OLED, QNED, UHD a NanoCell TV poskytující výjimečnou obrazovou kvalitu s fascinujícími detaily, nedostižnými barvami a úžasným kontrastem. Prohlédněte si nabídku našich televizí a vyberte tu si tu pravou.

Prohlédněte si LG TV sortiment a soundbary