Vše
Kombinované chladničky
Americké chladničky
Chladničky multi door

Doprava a instalace amerických ledniček zdarma

Dovezeme, vybalíme,
nainstalujeme, uklidíme.
Zdarma!

Využijte také 5% slevu za registraci jako bonus!

Dovezeme, vybalíme, <br>nainstalujeme, uklidíme. <br>Zdarma! Produkty v akci

Black Friday Domácnost

LG CASHBACK ZA KOUPI NOVÉHO SPOTŘEBIČE

Získejte zpět až 5000 Kč!

VYBAVTE SVOU DOMÁCNOST STYLOVĚ A VÝHODNĚ

Získejte zpět až 5000 Kč! Pravidla promoakce Získejte zpět až 5000 Kč! Produkty v akci

Užitečná rada, naše laboratoř

Tento snímek Používáte prací prostředek správně

Jak vyrobit ledové koule pro dokonalé koktejly

Přečtěte si více
Tento snímek Tipy na úsporu energie s chladničkou

Tipy pro úsporu energie s chladničkou

Přečtěte si více
Tento snímek Zacházejte s ledničkou chytře, abyste omezili plýtvání potravinami

Zacházejte s ledničkou chytře, abyste omezili...

Přečtěte si více

Zjistěte více o LG chladničkách multi door

LG lednice s mrazákem nabízí technologii rychlého chlazení a kreativně řešený úložný prostor, díky kterému můžete maximálně využít jejich objem. Chladnička multi door se stane důležitým pomocníkem ve vaší domácnosti a přinese vám praktické uskladnění a snadný přístup ke všem potravinám.

Zjistěte více