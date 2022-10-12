Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Jak vyrobit ledové koule, co vykouzlí dokonalé koktejly

Od Adrian Back 12.10.2022

A woman is making ice balls at home.
  • Objevte hlavní důvod, proč ledové koule překonávají kostky.
  • Naučte se několik běžných postupů, jak je doma vyrobit.
  • Využijte zaručený tip na výrobu křišťálově čistých koulí.
  • Rozhodněte se, jestli je dobrý nápad investovat do výrobníku.


Upoutejte zraky ostatních na slavnostní večeři nebo ohromte přátele přípravou drinků, které hned budou chtít vyfotit. Existuje jeden trik, jak pozvednout jakýkoliv nápoj: výroba pomalu tajících ledových koulí. Tenhle dokonalý geometrický útvar používají koktejlové bary po celém světě a vaše drinky s ním budou zaručeně hodné sdílení na Instagramu.


Zapomeňte na kostky! Svět se točí kolem ledových koulí

Možná vás napadne, že ledové koule se rozšířily jen kvůli své zajímavé estetice. Něco na tom asi bude, protože dokonale kulatý tvar ponořený do stylové sklenky rozhodně upoutá pozornost. Existuje ale dobře podložený důvod, proč nejlepší kusy ledu nejsou kostky.

Ice balls in homemade cocktails.
Ice balls in homemade cocktails.

Ledové koule tají déle, protože ve srovnání s klasickým krychlovým designem mají menší povrch. Kostky vzhledem ke svému tvaru přichází do většího kontaktu s okolní kapalinou, takže se rozpustí mnohem rychleji.


Čtyři způsoby, jak na perfektní ledové koule

Pokud si koule chcete vyrobit sami, můžete vyzkoušet tyhle čtyři metody:

1. Využijte speciální formu

Jednoduché řešení, které funguje stejným způsobem jako platíčko na výrobu kostek. Obvykle se skládá ze dvou formiček, které naplníte vodou a vytvoříte v nich koule. K dostání jsou také jednotlivé formičky a snadno seženete i tácky, na kterých vyrobíte šest i více koulí najednou.

Na trhu je nespočet forem, ale pozor byste měli věnovat velikosti koulí. Mini kuličky můžou vypadat zábavně, ale pravděpodobně roztají stejně rychle jako kostky. Pokud vám jde o pomalé rozpouštění, tak se jako nejefektivnější velikost doporučuje průměr kolem 5 cm. 

2. Vyrobte si ledové koule rychle s kovovým lisem

Praví koktejloví nadšenci doma určitě mají shaker, drtítko a odměrku na alkohol. Ale jen ti, co se chtějí opravdu předvést, zainvestují do lisu na ledové koule.

Tyhle stylové kovové formy se obvykle vyrábí z hliníku a dokážou přetvořit kus ledu na bezchybnou kouli. Na produkci velkého množství vám bude stačit jen trocha síly a řádná zásoba kusů ledu. Lis se skvěle hodí, když pořádáte koktejlovou párty.

3. Vytvořte ledové koule snadno s formami z balónků

Tohle je metoda, kterou je potřeba trochu nacvičit, a nepřinese vám dokonale kulatý tvar. Ale formičky z balónků jsou ta nejdostupnější možnost, jak vytvořit drink, co patří na sociální sítě.

Stačí popadnout balónek, naplnit ho vodou, zavázat a dát na noc do mrazáku. Vedle toho, že vám vznikne cool slzičkový tvar, si můžete upravit velikost naplněného balónku tak, aby se hodila do zamýšlené skleničky.

4. Zajistěte si dokonale kulatý tvar kdykoliv s automatickým výrobníkem ledových koulí

Nejrychlejší řešení je investice do automatického výrobníku ledových koulí – ten vám symetrická kulovitá tělesa vytvoří stisknutím jediného tlačítka. Sice si na linku můžete pořídit samostatný výrobník, ale je dobré vědět, že tuhle tvrdou práci za vás může udělat i lednička.

LG InstaView smart refrigerators with Craft Ice make perfect ice balls automatically.
LG InstaView smart refrigerators with Craft Ice make perfect ice balls automatically.

Lednice LG InstaView® s výrobníkem ledu Craft Ice dokáže automaticky vytvořit ledové koule, kdykoli ji o to požádáte. A díky použité metodě stlačování vody během mražení vydrží koule Craft Ice o 15 % déle než kostky.1 Pro vás to znamená, že si kdykoliv během dne můžete namíchat atraktivně vyhlížející drinky s čistým a pomalu tajícím ledem, který vyrobíte bez přípravy. 


Bonus: Vytvořte si průzračně čisté koule pomocí směrového mražení

Když se chcete dopracovat k dokonale průhledným ledovým koulím, je potřeba využít metodu směrového mražení. Budete na to potřebovat formu na ledové koule, shaker na koktejly a malý chladicí box, co se vám vejde do mrazáku.

Making slow-melting ice balls at home.
Making slow-melting ice balls at home.
  1. Vaším prvním úkolem bude naplnit chladicí box vodou tak, aby nahoře zbylo několik centimetrů místa na rozpínání ledu.
  2. Dále naplňte vodou shaker až po okraj.
  3. Ve třetím kroku naplňte po okraj formu na koule a uzavřete ji.
  4. Formu otočte hlavou vzhůru a položte ji na shaker uvnitř boxu.
  5. Až bude vše zmrzlé, odstraňte shaker a formu z kusu ledu v boxu.
  6. Nakonec už jen osekejte led vytvořený pod shakerem a obdivujte své křišťálově čisté ledové koule.

Možná to zní pracně, ale pokud chcete dostupný způsob, jak si doma vyrobit průzračné ledové koule, určitě to stojí za vyzkoušení.


Výrobníky na ledové koule: výhody a nevýhody

Pokud si do kuchyně rádi pořizujete nejnovější vychytávky, můžou vám na výrobu dokonalých ledových koulí posloužit samostatné spotřebiče. Ty sice bývají neskutečně stylové a vyrobí několik koulí stisknutím jediného tlačítka, ale mají i své nevýhody. 

Často se stává, že jsou nákladné, rozměrné a neefektivní – je totiž nutné čekat, až voda odděleně zamrzne. Až budete přemýšlet o dalším upgradu kuchyně, můžete místo samostatného výrobníku ledu zvolit raději novou ledničku s vestavěným automatickým výrobníkem ledových koulí.


Ledové koule jsou fantastický nápad na vylepšení vzhledu i chuti jakéhokoliv nápoje, a nezáleží, jestli jste znalec koktejlů, nebo jen chcete oslnit přátele ultrastylovými výtvory.


Life's Good!

