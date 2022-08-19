Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Experience

Jak správně čistit sluchátka

Od Adrian Back 19.08.2022

LG TONE Free wireless earbuds with UVnano

Bezdrátová sluchátka jsou stylová, pohodlná a vysoce sofistikovaná, a proto není divu, že se stala velmi populární po celém světě. Je zde ale jeden aspekt, kterému se nelze vyhnout. Tím je přirozeně se zvyšující míra jejich znečištění. Přečtěte si, jak můžete mít dlouhodobě čistá sluchátka a zdravé uši prostřednictvím několika užitečných tipů.


Jak správně vyčistit sluchátka doma

Pokud se týká čištění elektroniky, je vždy lepší být přehnaně opatrný. To poslední, co byste chtěli, je poškození ochranné síťky nebo interních obvodů.

Naštěstí existuje několik způsobů, jak sluchátka udržet čistá. Ať už používáte prostředky pro domácnost, nebo specializované nástroje, těmito technikami svá sluchátka opravdu důkladně vyčistíte.

Běžné domácí prostředky pro čištění sluchátek

Znečištění vašich sluchátek nelze zabránit. Odstranění základních zbytků jemného prachu, ušního mazu, kosmetiky apod. je však docela jednoduché. Dokonce k tomu nepotřebujete ani speciální čisticí sadu.

Household products for cleaning earbuds.
Household products for cleaning earbuds.

Níže je výčet některých běžných předmětů v domácnosti, které můžete použít k čištění sluchátek:

  • Zubní kartáčky
  • Párátka
  • Tampóny
  • Lepicí páska
  • Lepicí hmota
  • Utěrky z mikrovlákna

Nepoužívaný kartáček na zuby je ideální prostředek k čištění sluchátek s pogumovanými výlisky. Jemnými krouživými pohyby odstraňte veškeré zaschlé i volné nečistoty z rýh spojů a mřížek reproduktorů. Párátkem nebo podobným kovovým nástrojem můžete opatrně odstranit odolný, zatvrdnutý šlem z vnitřních částí.

How to clean your earbuds with a toothpick.
How to clean your earbuds with a toothpick.

K otírání nečistot na vnějším povrchu sluchátek se nejlépe hodí tampóny. Tuto jednoduchou pomůcku lze použít k odstranění fleků a skvrn, nejlépe v kombinaci s velmi malým množstvím teplé vody.

Po odstranění všech zaschlých nečistot můžete použít lepicí pásku a hmotu – obvykle je koupíte v papírnictvích a obchodech s potřebami pro umělce – k čištění obtížně přístupných míst. Páska je dostatečně přilnavá, aby na ní upěly všechny nečistoty, a nezůstávají po ní žádné stopy. V případě hlubších drážek můžete lepicí hmotu zahřát v ruce a pak ji opatrně přitlačit na problematické místo.

Po provedení všech těchto kroků použijte suchou utěrku z mikrovlákna, která sluchátkům dodá finální lesk. Během chvilky budou k nerozeznání od nových.

Clean your earbuds with compressed air.
Clean your earbuds with compressed air.

Rychlé očistění sluchátek stlačeným vzduchem

Stlačený vzduch ve spreji nebo z ofukovacího balónku může být velmi užitečným pomocníkem při odstraňování malých částic prachu a nečistot. Navíc to je mnohem hygieničtější než profukování vzduchem z úst.

Pokud používáte bezdrátová sluchátka s odnímatelnými měkkými gumovými nástavci, pak je sundejte a podržte je směrem k podlaze. Foukáním vzduchu dovnitř a skrz otvor byste měli odstranit všechny volné nečistoty. Také členité a na čištění náročné mřížky reproduktorů sluchátek můžete profouknout proudem stlačeného vzduchu.

Cleaning earbuds with antibacterial soap.
Cleaning earbuds with antibacterial soap.

K důkladnějšímu čištění použijte tekutá rozpouštědla

Stejně jako každého elektronického zařízení musíte být při používání jakékoliv tekutiny mimořádně opatrní. Určitě se vyvarujte použití agresivního rozpouštědla, protože to by mohlo zničit horní ochrannou vrstvu na vašich sluchátkách. Nezapomeňte, že opatrnost je při čištění sluchátek nejdůležitější.

Pokud potřebujete očistit skutečně odolnou skvrnu nebo nečistotu, může použít naředěný izopropylalkohol. Hlavně pamatujte, že je třeba použít pouze malé množství kapaliny a mírný přítlak. Nebo můžete použít trochu teplé vody s kapkou antibakteriálního mýdla. V kombinaci s vatovou tyčinkou a trochou trpělivosti byste měli být schopni odstranit jakoukoli skvrnu.


Jak často musíte čistit sluchátka?

Pro častost čištění sluchátek neexistuje žádné pevné pravidlo. Do značné míry to závisí na tom, kdy a jak je používáte.

Pokud sluchátka používáte denně, je vhodné vyčistit je alespoň jednou týdně, aby nedocházelo k tvorbě nánosů nečistot. Pokud ale sluchátka používáte při cvičení nebo venkovním běhu, pak byste je měli vysušit a lehce vyčistit po každém použití.

Asi nejlepší doporučení je, abyste pozorně kontrolovali jejich stav. Jakékoli nečistoty mohou mít nežádoucí dopad na kvalitu jejich zvuku. To platí zejména pro vysoce výkonná sluchátka s funkcí potlačení šumu a vlastními zvukovými profily. Takže pokud si všimnete jakéhokoli prachu, oleje nebo ušního mazu, měli byste sluchátka co nejdříve vyčistit.

A pair of earbuds in a UVnano charging case.
A pair of earbuds in a UVnano charging case.

Sluchátka udržujte čistá a správně je ukládejte

Všichni občas sluchátka ve spěchu necháme na stole nebo v kapse, ale pokud jim věnujeme trochu péče, nemělo by to vadit. Vložení nepoužívaných sluchátek zpět do nabíjecího pouzdra je nejlepším způsobem, jak je chránit před dalším usazováním prachu a dalších nečistot.

I když nemáte pouzdro, můžete je uložit do čistého sáčku, který je chrání před znečištěním a poškrábáním. Rovněž je důležité, abyste sluchátka nikdy nenechávali ve velmi teplém nebo naopak studeném prostředí. Toto opatření sice nechrání před znečištěním, ale pomáhá chránit baterii.

Pokud žijete v místě s vyšší vlhkostí nebo chcete sluchátka používat jako součást svých tréninků, pak vám sáček se silikagelem pomůže udržet sluchátka čistá a suchá.

Sluchátka čistěte UV světlem

Sluchátka mohou obsahovat stovky tisíc částic tvořících kolonie – to jsou mikroorganismy přirozeně se vyskytující na površích věcí každodenní potřeby. V běžném páru sluchátek může být přibližně 2700krát více bakterií, než kolik jich najdete na kuchyňském prkénku.

Naštěstí existuje snadný způsob, jak těmto mikroorganismům zabránit ve vyvolání ošklivé ušní infekce. Vyberte si sluchátka, která se před každým použitím automaticky dezinfikují. Díky technologii UVnano, která zabíjí 99,9 % bakterií, lze mřížku reproduktoru v těchto bezdrátových sluchátkách vydezinfikovat během pouhých 5 minut.2  To by mělo uklidnit každého, kdy má chorobný strach z bakterií.


Není nic horšího než sluchátka zanesená nánosy špíny. Pokud se však budete o sluchátka řádně starat a správně je ukládat, budete je mít vždy čistá a poskytující zvuk ve špičkové kvalitě. Budete-li dbát těchto užitečných tipů, můžete zásadně prodloužit jejich životnost – a také chránit zdraví svých uší.


Life's Good!



1 https://www.electroworld.cz/lg-tone-free-fp8-cerna

2 UVnano je složené slovo odvozené ze slov UV a odpovídající jednotky nanometr. Nezávislé testování prokázalo, že nabíjecí pouzdro UVnano zničí 99,9 % bakterií Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus a Klebsiella pneumonie na mřížce reproduktoru během 5 minut nabíjení. UV LED světlo je neviditelné a zapíná se pouze, když je nabíjecí pouzdro uzavřeno a s vloženými sluchátky.

Související článek

Bezdrátový soundbar LG, který ukazuje, jak nastavit soundbar

Užitečné rady

Jak nastavit soundbar

Zjistěte, jak nastavit soundbar a připojit ho k televizoru a jak řešit potenciální problémy.

hraní her na herním monitoru lg

Užitečné rady

Na co se zaměřit při nákupu herního monitoru

Projdeme společně ty nejdůležitější faktory při nákupu herního monitoru – od obnovovací frekvence a doby odezvy až po rozlišení a velikost obrazovky.

rozprašovač vody pro televizi

Užitečné rady

Jak čistit televizní obrazovku

Pokud víte, proč je důležité udržovat televizní obrazovku čistou a jaké jsou nejlepší způsoby, jak toho dosáhnout, budete se moci těšit z optimální kvality obrazu vašeho televizoru.

Předchozí

Jak vyrobit ledové koule, co vykouzlí dokonalé koktejly
 

Další

IFA 2022: Vytvořte si ergonomické uspořádání se správnou výškou monitoru