LG Experience

Na co se zaměřit při nákupu herního monitoru

Od Adrian Back 05.12.2023

hraní her na herním monitoru lg
  • Zjistíte, čím se herní monitor liší od standardního počítačového monitoru
  • Dozvíte se více informací o herních 4K monitorech a o tom, proč větší obrazovky vyžadují vyšší výpočetní výkon
  • Naleznete množství výhod, které přináší hraní her na monitoru OLED
  • Objevíte rozdíly mezi panely IPS, TN nebo VA 

V tomto podrobném průvodci vám odpovíme na některé z těchto důležitých otázek, které vám pomohou rozhodnout se, který monitor nejlépe vyhovuje vašim herním potřebám.


Základy monitorů 

Při nákupu nového herního monitoru si určitě povšimnete výrazného rozdílu mezi herními a standardními kancelářskými displeji. Herní monitory jsou navrženy tak, aby vylepšily vizuální kvalitu grafické karty a výstupu procesoru. Hrají klíčovou roli při vykreslování obrazu s jasnými barvami, pohybem a ostrostí obrazu, což je klíčové pro hráče, kteří hledají ten nejlepší zážitek z čistého a plynulého obrazu. Je nezbytné zajistit, abyste monitor mohli spárovat se správnými grafickými kartami a základními deskami, protože nekompatibilní displej by mohl zhoršit výkon vašeho jinak dokonalého herního počítače.

A mysterious hand controls big data
A mysterious hand controls big data

Jaká je nejlepší velikost monitoru pro rozlišení 4K?

Pokud hrajete na jedné z nejnovějších konzolí nebo na počítači, který je dostatečně výkonný, aby si poradil s obsahem v rozlišení 4K, pak je jedním z důležitých faktorů, který je třeba zvážit, to, jak velká obrazovka bude pasovat do vašeho prostoru. 27palcový displej patří k nejoblíbenějším s ideální pozorovací vzdáleností od 60 do 90 cm.

hraní her na herním monitoru lg
hraní her na herním monitoru lg

Proto se 32" monitor LG UHD 4K UltraGearTM ukázal být mezi hráči obzvláště vyhledávaný. Pokud však máte dostatek místa, může 48" monitor LG UltraGear UHD 4K udělat z hraní zcela jedinečný zážitek. Technologie antireflexního  a nízkého odrazu, která nabízí vynikající čistotu obrazu a realistickou podívanou, pomáhá snižovat namáhání očí a zároveň zajišťuje plynulý pohyb i při hrách s vysokým rozlišením a rychlým tempem.


Proč na rozlišení záleží 

JménoRozlišení
Full HD1920 x 1080
QHD2560 x 1440
Ultra-wide QHD3440 x 1440
UHD 4K3840 x 2160
5K5120 x 2880

Zatímco velikost obrazovky je samozřejmě potřeba vzít v úvahu, na vizuální zážitek bude mít mnohem větší vliv rozlišení. To bývá znázorněno čísly jako 1920 × 1080, což vyjadřuje počet pixelů zobrazených vodorovně oproti těm, které jsou zobrazeny svisle. 

Čím více pixelů rozlišení má, tím ostřejší a jasnější obraz bude. Níže najdete tabulku s rozlišeními, která jsou u herních monitorů nejběžnější.


Existují OLED monitory pro hraní her?

Ačkoli jsou OLED obrazovky u televizí samozřejmostí, ve světě herních monitorů teprve začínají získávat na popularitě, a nabízejí různé výhody.

hraní her na herním monitoru lg
hraní her na herním monitoru lg

Žádné stmívací zóny

OLED vyniká kvalitou obrazu díky pixelově řízenému vyzařování světla, které eliminuje zóny stmívání.


Rychlá doba odezvy

Tento 45" zakřivený herní monitor UltraGearTM OLED vyniká nejen proto, že je to první 240Hz OLED herní monitor na světě, ale také proto, že nabízí pozoruhodnou dobou odezvy. Navíc svou působivou obnovovací frekvencí splňuje důležité USP herních monitorů.


Snížená námaha očí

Pro vášnivé hráče, kteří tráví hodně času za obrazovkou, poskytují OLED monitory bez blikání komfortní zážitek pro vaše oči, protože eliminují oslnění a vyzařují nejnižší úrovně modrého světla v oboru.


Mám si vybrat panel IPS, TN, nebo VA?

Modely s rozlišením 4K UHD poskytují věrné barvy z jakéhokoli úhlu a čtyřnásobné rozlišení Full HD, díky čemuž je každá židle ta nejlepší v domě. Podpora DCI-P3 přes 95 %, větší zastoupení barev než u panelů TN nebo VA. Technologie IPS minimalizuje rozdíly barev a ztrátu barev.

TN (kroucené nematické) panely nabízejí rychlou dobu odezvy a vysokou obnovovací frekvenci. To znamená, že obraz nebude tolik rozmazaný, zejména u rychlých her. 

Pokud však na monitoru plánujete sledovat filmy a televizní pořady, VA panely lépe zobrazují kvalitu obrazu díky lepšímu poměru kontrastu.


Záleží na podrobnostech o HDMI?

Ve zkratce: ano. Důvodem, proč bylo HDMI v průběhu let několikrát přepracováno, je, že pokud chcete z konzole a herního monitoru vytěžit maximum, budete potřebovat ten nejnovější kabel HDMI, který vyhovuje novým standardům na audio/video. 

Zatímco HDMI kabely pro širokou škálu spotřebních zařízení pocházejí z počátku tisíciletí, pouze HDMI 2.1 a DisplayPort 1.4 mohou pohánět 4K displej při 120 Hz nebo 8K displej při 60 Hz. Náš nejnovější model monitoru UltraWideTM Dual QHD podporuje DP i HDMI.

Jedním z hlavních důvodů, proč je HDMI 2.1 pro hráče důležité, je kvůli hraní na konzoli. Nejnovější konzole na trhu podporují hraní v rozlišení 4K při 120 Hz pomocí rozhraní HDMI 2.1.


Které funkce jsou nejdůležitější?

Při čtení o všech výhodách konkrétního herního monitoru může být trochu obtížnější zjistit, které funkce stojí za to. Abychom to trochu zjednodušili, rozebereme si nejnovější technologie a vysvětlíme, jak jsou rozlišení, obnovovací frekvence a doba odezvy důležité. To vše může váš herní zážitek výrazně zlepšit.

při pohledu na nastavení herního monitoru lg
při pohledu na nastavení herního monitoru lg

Vysoce výkonný hardware  

U herních monitorů LG technologie adaptivní synchronizace zajistí souhru obnovovací frekvenci displeje s grafickou kartou, čímž redukuje trhliny a omezuje zadrhávání obrazovky, a zajišťuje tak hladký herní zážitek. Mnoho herních monitorů LG je vybaveno technologií kompatibilní s technologií NVIDIA® G-SYNC®3, která snižuje zpoždění vstupu, pokud vstupní příkazy nejsou synchronizovány s děním na obrazovce.


Rozlišení displeje

Dalším zásadním faktorem je vyšší rozlišení, které obecně vede k lepší kvalitě obrazu, ale vyžaduje větší výpočetní výkon, což má dopad na celkový herní výkon. Chcete-li hrát v rozlišení 4K s požadavkem 60 snímků za sekundu (FPS), budete potřebovat výkonnou grafickou kartu. Pokud vás rozpočet omezuje na kartu střední třídy, volba rozlišení QHD (2560 × 1440) zajistí detailní obraz a plynulý výkon.


Obnovovací frekvence

Při vyhodnocování herních monitorů upřednostňujte obnovovací frekvenci měřenou v hertzech (Hz), abyste dosáhli plynulejšího a méně trhaného obrazu. Monitory s vyšší obnovovací frekvencí, obvykle mezi 144 a 240 Hz, poskytují lepší herní zážitek. Nižší doba odezvy, což znamená, jak rychle monitor mění jednotlivé pixely z černé na bílou, snižuje rozmazání pohybu.


Často kladené otázky

Často kladené otázky týkající se nastavení televizního soundbaru
Často kladené otázky týkající se nastavení televizního soundbaru

Jsou zakřivené monitory lepší?

Pokud se chcete naplno ponořit do akce, pak je zakřivený monitor ideální, protože má velké zorné pole. Předpokládá se také, že pomáhá snižovat namáhání očí tím, že zabraňuje zbytečnému pohybu očí.


Obsahují herní monitory reproduktory?

Zatímco některé herní monitory mají vestavěné reproduktory, mnohé je nemají. A pokud se snažíte vytvořit tu nejlepší herní sestavu, pak se může vyplatit investovat do počítačových reproduktorů, jako je LG USE6S Soundbar, který byl navržen přímo s ohledem na hráče.


Potřebuji pro svůj herní monitor držák?

Pokud se váš monitor dodává s jednoduchým stojanem, možná by nebylo špatné zakoupit nastavitelné rameno nebo držák, abyste si mohli sestavu přizpůsobit. Mnoho herních monitorů LG však bylo navrženo s nastavitelnou základnou, která podporuje možnosti otáčení, naklápění a úpravy výšky, aby vyhovovaly vašim individuálním preferencím.


Nyní, když herním monitorům rozumíte lépe a znáte rozdíl mezi rozlišením, obnovovací frekvencí a dobou odezvy, měli byste být schopni učinit informovanější rozhodnutí a vybrat si správnou obrazovku, kterou si svou herní sestavu dotvoříte.


Life's Good!



1 Certifikace VESA AdaptiveSync Display: je udělována PC monitorům a notebookům, které prošly komplexní a přísnou sadou více než 50 testovacích kritérií. 

2 Technologie FreeSyncTM je iniciativou AMD: využívá průmyslové standardy k poskytování dynamické obnovovací frekvence koncovým uživatelům. Díky technologii FreeSync je obnovovací frekvence displeje synchronizována se snímkovou frekvencí grafických karet kompatibilních s FreeSync, což snižuje nebo eliminuje vizuální prvky, na které je mnoho uživatelů obzvláště citlivých: latence vstupu, roztržení obrazu a zadrhávání během hraní her a přehrávání videa. 

3 NVIDIA® G-SYNC® je patentovaná adaptivní synchronizační technologie: vyvinutá společností Nvidia, jejímž cílem je především eliminovat trhání obrazu a potřebu softwarových alternativ. 

4 OLED SPACE: OLED televizory jsou nejen přínosné pro lepší spánek tím, že vyzařují nižší úroveň modrého světla, ale představují také lepší volbu, pokud chceme minimalizovat namáhání očí, protože neblikají a uživatele neoslňují.

Související článek

Televizor LG SIGNATURE OLED zobrazuje osobu běžící po poli.

Tech Hub

Odpovědi na nejčastější otázky ohledně OLED televizorů

Náš průvodce vám pomůže s nejčastěji kladenými otázkami k OLED TV. Zjistěte více o technologii displeje a jak využít svůj OLED televizor na maximum.

Muž nastavuje jas svého monitoru šetrného k očím.

Tech Hub

Jaký je nejlepší monitor šetrný k očím?

Informace uvedené v této příručce vám pomohou vybrat nejlepší monitor šetrný k očím, abyste se mohli bez problémů celý den soustředit a cítit se pohodlně.

Srovnání ultraširokoúhlých a duálních monitorů (vedle sebe)

Tech Hub

Ultrawide versus dva monitory

Tento článek vám pomůže blíže se seznámit s rozdíly mezi širokoúhlými monitory a sestavami více monitorů, a to včetně upřesnění jednotlivých pro a proti obou variant.

