LG Experience

Ultrawide versus dva monitory

Od Adrian Back 12.07.2023

Srovnání ultraširokoúhlých a duálních monitorů (vedle sebe)
  • Objevte hlavní rozdíly v rozměrech, poměru stran a rozlišení mezi širokoúhlými monitory a sestavami více monitorů.
  • Přečtěte si více o četných výhodách širokoúhlých monitorů a zjistěte, jak lze vyřešit jejich případné neduhy.
  • Seznamte se s výhodami více monitorů a se způsoby, jak překonat jejich možné nevýhody.


Pokud se poohlížíte po vylepšení a rozšíření svého pracovního prostoru, existují dvě možná řešení, která se nabízejí: širokoúhlé monitory a sestavy více monitorů. Obě možnosti výrazně zvětší plochu vaší obrazovky a usnadní vám tak práci na více úkolech najednou – jak ale poznat, která možnost je pro vás ta pravá? Čtěte dále a brzy se dozvíte odpověď.


Ultrawide oproti sestavě více monitorů: jaké jsou rozdíly?

Při přímém srovnávání více obrazovek proti jedné je třeba zohlednit jejich rozměry, rozlišení a poměr stran. Tyto tři důležité parametry se totiž mohou výrazně lišit. 

Co se rozměrů týče, širokoúhlé monitory se obvykle pohybují v rozsahu 27–39 palců, přičemž 34 palců představuje nejběžnější a nejoblíbenější variantu. Monitory s tímto standardním rozměrem mívají poměr stran 21:9 a rozlišení 3440 × 1440. 

Zajímáte-li se o možnost sestavy více monitorů, nejoblíbenější a nejlépe dostupnou variantu představují dvojice obrazovek s úhlopříčkou 27 palců. U těchto je obvyklý poměr stran 16:9 a rozlišení 2560 × 1440. Když ale umístíte dva monitory vedle sebe, vaše pracovní plocha se rozšíří o celých 23 palců, přibližně tedy o 15 palců více, než má 34palcový ultrawide monitor.1

Každá z variant má však pochopitelně své přednosti i slabiny, na které se nyní společně podíváme. 


Ultrawide monitory: pro a proti

Práce z domova se zakřiveným ultraširokým monitorem
Práce z domova se zakřiveným ultraširokým monitorem

 Pro

Širší zorné pole

Širší poměr stran znamená, že krajina či objekty, které by běžný monitor s poměrem 16:9 nepokryl, budou na monitoru s poměrem stran 21:9 viditelné.

Minimalističtější vzhled

Jedna obrazovka znamená méně připojovacích kabelů, adaptérů a celkově výrazně čistší design.

Bez rámečku uprostřed

Jednolitá velká obrazovka má důležitou výhodu, pokud chcete streamovat videa či hrát hry: nepřítomnost rušivého rámečku. Celkový zážitek je tak více pohlcující.

 Proti

Možné přetěžování GPU a deformace obrazu

Tento aspekt se může u různých počítačů lišit, obecně však ultrawide monitory v důsledku vyššího rozlišení vyžadují větší výkon grafické karty. Proto při sledování obsahu, hraní her či používání programů, které nepodporují poměr stran 21:9, může docházet k mírně vyššímu vytížení, což může způsobit snížení počtu snímků za vteřinu a nechtěné roztažení obrazu.


Řešení: Naštěstí existuje řešení. Monitory LG, jako například monitor 34” UltraWide QHD, umožňují snížit zátěž grafické karty díky snadnému přepínání mezi poměry stran 21:9 a 16:9 prostřednictvím nabídky nastavení.

Více monitorů: pro a proti

Nastavitelné dva monitory šetří místo díky stojanu s C-svorkou
Nastavitelné dva monitory šetří místo díky stojanu s C-svorkou

 Pro

Větší plocha obrazovky a vyšší flexibilita

Použitím dvou monitorů získáte nejen mnohem širší obrazovku, ale také možnost upravit si sestavu dle vlastních potřeb. Monitory tak můžete umístit jeden vedle druhého, nad sebe nebo zkombinovat dva různě velké monitory.

Snadný multitasking

Použití druhého monitoru vám umožní mnohem snadnější obsluhu několika programů současně. Díky tomu budete méně klikat a rychleji pracovat.

Rozlišení, které odpovídá obsahu

Drtivá většina online obsahu je navržena pro poměr stran 16:9, takže nebudete frustrováni oříznutým obsahem, ale vše uvidíte v plné velikosti.

 Proti

Méně místa na stole a více kabelů

Pokud si plánujete pořídit sestavu dvou monitorů, budete potřebovat spousta místa na stole, obzvláště pak při koupi 27palcových monitorů. Budete také muset připojit více kabelů k počítači, což může být značně frustrující zejména pro uživatele notebooků s omezeným počtem portů.


Řešení: Pokud narazíte na nedostatek prostoru, monitory LG Ergo nabízí jednoduché řešení. Všechny jsou totiž vybaveny polohovatelným držákem s úchytem na hranu stolu, který zabírá méně prostoru než tradiční stojany monitorů. Monitory Ergo lze také nastavit do mnoha různých kreativních poloh – nad sebe, vedle sebe nebo do formátu dvojitý portrét. Vždy tak budete mít k dispozici rozmístění, které vám bude vyhovovat.

Teď, když už lépe znáte rozdíly obou řešení, zbývá jen rozhodnout, která možnost bude nejlepší právě pro vás. U LG však naštěstí naleznete mnoho monitorů, které vám budou vyhovovat, ať jsou vaše potřeby jakékoli.


Life's Good!



1 PC World

