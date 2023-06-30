Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Co je to Smart TV?

Od Adrian Back 30.06.2023

Připojení k internetu odlišuje Smart TV od ostatních televizorů
  • Zjistěte, co dělá televizi „chytrou“ a proč je přístup k internetu tak důležitý
  • Odhalte, jak chytrá televize funguje a jakým způsobem ji lze propojit s dalšími chytrými zařízeními
  • Využijte svou Smart TV naplno a seznamte se s aplikacemi a funkcemi, které jsou pro vás nejužitečnější
  • Odpovídáme na nejčastější otázky o chytrých televizích a pomáháme vám vybrat tu nejlepší pro vaši domácnost


Stačí se letmo podívat na nejnovější televize na trhu a zjistíme, že téměř všechny televize jsou chytré. Co přesně ale Smart TV je a proč je tak oblíbená? V tomto detailním průvodci se pokusíme zodpovědět všechny vaše otázky. Od toho, jak Smart TV funguje a  jaké jsou její nejlepší funkce po to, jak zjistit, která je pro vás ta pravá. Čtěte dál a dozvíte se víc.


Co je to Smart TV?


Jednoduše řečeno, Smart TV je jakákoliv televize, kterou lze připojit k internetu. Získáte tak přístup k široké škále aplikací a streamovacích služeb, které vám poskytnou spoustu zábavy pomocí pouhého stisku tlačítka. 

Žena prochází systémem WebOS na svém televizoru LG Smart TV
Žena prochází systémem WebOS na svém televizoru LG Smart TV

Smart TV lze, podobně jako chytré telefony, připojit k dalším bezdrátovým zařízením, jako jsou například Bluetooth reproduktory. 


Jak Smart TV fungují?


Smart TV je třeba připojit k internetu, což lze provést bezdrátově, nebo pomocí síťového kabelu. Chytré televize LG jsou vybaveny vestavěným Wi-Fi připojením, které dokáže rozpoznat okolní poskytovatele internetu. Pro připojení zadejte přihlašovací údaje sítě (obvykle se jedná o heslo). 

Smart TV se může připojit k internetu pomocí Wi-Fi nebo ethernetu.
Smart TV se může připojit k internetu pomocí Wi-Fi nebo ethernetu.

Smart TV se také dokáže připojit k dalším chytrým zařízením pomocí různých bezdrátových protokolů, jakými jsou Wi-Fi a Bluetooth nebo Airplay pro uživatele Apple.


Jak lze Smart TV používat?


Pomocí pouhých několika stisků ovladače a internetového připojení, nebo pomocí hlasových příkazů (jejich fungování vysvětlíme později), máte veškerou zábavu na dosah ruky.

Přístup k těm nejlepším aplikacím

Televizory LG také poskytují přístup do obchodu Content Store, odkud si můžete stáhnout ještě více aplikací, například HBO Max, Netflix nebo Twitch.1

Váš obsah na velké obrazovce

Díky funkci LG Smart Share můžete snadno sdílet obsah z jiných chytrých zařízení, jako je váš počítač, notebook, tablet či telefon. To znamená, že vám televize zajistí přístup k veškeré hudbě, videím a fotografiím, aniž byste potřebovali kabel.

Chytré televizory mohou přehrávat různé streamovací služby
Chytré televizory mohou přehrávat různé streamovací služby

Časté dotazy


Doufáme, že už lépe rozumíte tomu, co Smart TV nabízí. Ale jak poznat, která je pro vás ta pravá? Následující rubrika by vám měla při výběru pomoci. 

Děti zvedají ruce a ptají se, co je to chytrý televizor.
Děti zvedají ruce a ptají se, co je to chytrý televizor.

Fungují chytré televize i bez připojení k internetu?

Odpověď je snadná: ano. Televizní kanály můžete sledovat i bez připojení k internetu, a to prostřednictvím antény nebo set-top boxu. Nevyužijete ovšem plný potenciál televize, protože nebudete mít přístup k funkcím Smart TV, jako jsou například streamovací služby a aplikace. 

Také nebudete mít přístup k jiným chytrým zařízením a nebudete moci streamovat hry prostřednictvím služby Nvidia GeForce NOW, která je kompatibilní s mnoha chytrými televizemi LG.


Lze připojit chytré televize k jiným zařízením?

To je jednou z hlavních výhod Smart TV. Můžete k ní snadno připojit všechna zařízení jako jsou počítače, notebooky, chytré telefony, tablety nebo zařízení chytré domácnosti (IoT). Jednoduše a bezdrátově můžete připojit také Bluetooth reproduktory a soundbary.A prostřednictvím LG ThinQ můžete bez problémů sledovat svá zařízení IoT na domovské obrazovce.

Jsou všechny televize LG chytré?

Některé starší modely chytré být nemusí, ale všechny televize ze současné řady LG Smart TV v nabídce společnosti LG chytré jsou. Tudíž je lze všechny připojit k internetu a obsahují řadu vestavěných aplikací.
 

Jak zvolit tu nejlepší chytrou televizi pro mou domácnost?

Pokud jste se rozhodli zainvestovat do Smart TV, musíte vzít v úvahu mnoho aspektů, od výběru vhodné velikosti televize pro váš pokoj až po rozhodnutí, k čemu bude převážně využívána.

Velikost obrazovky

Větší nemusí být vždy lepší, protože vhodnost velikosti obrazovky závisí také na velikosti místnosti. Pro sledování různě velikých obrazovek existují optimální vzdálenosti, což podrobně vysvětlujeme zde.

Kvalita obrazu

Pokud chcete tu nejlepší možnou kvalitu obrazu, pak je nejnovější technologie spojena s vyšší cenou. Pokud jde o chytré televize, nabízí se vám celá řada možností. Více informací o rozdílech mezi NanoCell, QNED a OLED najdete zde.

Sledování, nebo hraní her?

IPokud budete Smart TV používat hlavně ke sledování seriálů a filmů, rozlišení a technologie zlepšující kvalitu obrazu pro vás budou prioritou. Pokud však trávíte hodiny hraním svých oblíbených her, je důležité mít televizi s vysokou obnovovací frekvencí obrazu, kterou poskytuje například televize LG NanoCell


Jaké nejlepší funkce Smart TV poskytuje?

Možnost připojení k internetu je opravdu zásadní. Chytré televize se v dnešní době mohou pochlubit řadou funkcí, které zlepšují zážitek ze sledování a usnadňují život. Uveďme si pár výhod chytrých televizí. 

Snadný přístup k velkému množství obsahu:

Nepotřebujete žádné objemné krabičky ani multimediální centra. Chytré televize umožňují okamžitý přístup ke streamovacím službám, jako jsou Netflix, Hulu, YouTube a Amazon Video. Získáte také přístup ke službám pro streamování hudby a cloudovému hraní her. 

Snadné propojení s dalšími zařízeními

Už si nemusíte dělat starosti s kabely, protože chytrá zařízení se k sobě mohou připojovat bezdrátově. To znamená, že si přímo na televizi můžete prohlížet fotografie, poslouchat hudbu, sledovat videa a dokonce hrát hry přímo z telefonu, notebooku, počítače nebo tabletu.

Snadné vyhledávání

Chcete se podívat na nový seriál nebo film? U chytré televize LG můžete stisknout hlasové tlačítko na dálkovém ovladači a požádat o doporučení. Pomocí umělé inteligence LG ThinQ AI rozpozná televize typ obsahu, který rádi sledujete, a nabídne vám na míru přizpůsobený seznam, z něhož si můžete vybrat.

Ovládání chytré domácnosti

Pomocí Domovské obrazovky LG Smart TV můžete ovládat všechna svá chytrá zařízení, a to z pohodlí vaší pohovky. Můžete například rozsvítit světlo nebo předehřát troubu, aniž byste opustili místnost.

Aktuální informace ze sportu

Nastavte si na chytré televizi LG Sportovní upozornění a dostávejte ty nejnovější informace o svých oblíbených týmech a sportech i při sledování jiného obsahu. Dozvíte se o každém vstřeleném gólu, i když zápas zrovna nesledujete.

Lepší kvalita obrazu

Řada chytrých televizí LG je nyní vybavena inteligentním procesorem α9 Gen6 včetně modelu LG OLED evo. Tato chytrá technologie zajistí odstranění šumu a optimalizuje kontrast a barvy, díky čemuž poskytne ostrý a kvalitní obraz. 


Pokud hledáte televizi, kterou lze snadno bezdrátově připojit k dalším zařízením, poskytuje výjimečnou kvalitu obrazu a umožňuje přístup k obrovské knihovně obsahu pouhým stisknutím tlačítka, pak je Smart TV tou správnou volbou.


Life's good!



1 Dostupnost obsahu a aplikací se může lišit v závislosti na zemi nebo oblasti. Některé aplikace vyžadují samostatné předplatné.

2 Kompatibilita soundbarů LG se liší podle režimu. Pro aktivaci soundbaru je nutné připojit napájecí kabel.

