Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Experience

Nejlepší sound bary pro televizory LG

Od Nicole Frost 10.05.2023

Obývací pokoj s jedním z nejlepších soundbarů pro televizory LG
  • Současná nabídka TV sound barů zahrnuje modely s širokou řadou konfigurací kanálů zvuku, připojení a speciálních funkcí pro zlepšení reprodukce zvuku.
  • Dozvíte se, jak vybrat ten nejlepší sound bar pro televizory LG v malých místnostech, domácích kinech a designových prostorech.
  • Zvážíme TV sound bar s AI funkcemi pro personalizaci poslechu.

Opravdu skvělý sound bar není jen pouhým kusem příslušenství. Čistý, ze všech stran obklopující zvuk dokáže každou vzrušující filmovou scénu proměnit v ještě dramatičtější, a nepochybně i napínavější, zážitek. Pokročilé Hi-Fi technologie umožní přehrávat Vaše oblíbené skladby tak, jak zněly při úplně prvním poslechu.

Výběr toho pravého modelu pro Vaši novou sestavu začíná úvahou o tom, jak plánujete sound bar používat. Náš průvodce pečlivě vybírá ty nejlepší sound bary pro televizory LG podle prostředí, sestavy, celkové kvality zvuku a plánovaného rozpočtu. Hledáte-li řešení, které bude ideální nejen pro Váš televizor LG, ale i celou místnost, čtěte dále.

Jak vybrat ten nejlepší sound bar pro Vaši LG TV

Ještě než začnete porovnávat jednotlivé sound bary pro LG TV, určete si své priority. Po kterých vlastnostech a funkcích je vhodné se dívat? To závisí mimo jiné na Vašem estetickém cítění, životním stylu, oblíbených zdrojích obsahu a představě o cen.

Tenký soundbar Bluetooth se dokonale hodí k televizoru LG s obrazem bílých koní
Tenký soundbar Bluetooth se dokonale hodí k televizoru LG s obrazem bílých koní

Typická konfigurace sound baru sestává z podlouhlého reproduktoru pod televizorem a volně stojícího subwooferu na podlaze. Tato kombinace Vám umožní precizní nastavení basů a výšek televizoru pro obohacení kvality prostorového zvuku. Ty nejlepší sound bary pro televizory LG však zvedají laťku ještě výše a nabízí také AI kalibraci pro automatické sladění každého tónu.1

Pojďme se nyní podívat na některé podrobnosti, které nám pomohou určit nezbytný výkon a přizpůsobitelnost Vašeho ideálního sound baru.

Co jsou to zvukové kanály sound baru?

Hlavní část sound baru obsahuje jednotlivé zvukové zdroje, neboli reproduktory. Počet reproduktorů sound baru určuje počet jeho zvukových kanálů. Mezi nejoblíbenější konfigurace kanálů sound barů patří:

2-kanálový

2-kanálový TV sound bar má jeden reproduktor nalevo a druhý napravo. Tento typ sound barů se výborně hodí do menších místností s měkkými stěnami.

3-kanálový

Sound bary se třemi kanály obsahují dva postranní reproduktory a jeden středový. Jednou z výhod 3-kanálových sound barů je rovnoměrné rozložení zvuku.

5-kanálový

5-kanálový sound bar má všechny reproduktory z předchozí varianty a navíc ještě dva zpětně orientované zvukové zdroje. Jedná se o nejrozšířenější TV sound bary pro sestavy domácích kin.

7-kanálový

Oblíbená alternativa tradičních sestav prostorového ozvučení. Tyto TV sound bary rozšiřují 5-kanálový systém o dva přídavné zadní zdroje zvuku.

9-kanálový

Pokud je Vaším snem proplouvat oceánem úžasného zvuku, 9-kanálové sound bary Vám nabízí zvuk 360-stupňů.

Dolby Atmos

Mezi systémy poskytující špičkovou kvalitu zvuku ve větších prostorách s vysokými stropy představují TV sound bary se systémem Dolby Atmos.


Jaké možnosti připojení by TV sound bar měl nabízet?

Hledáte-li ten nejlepší TV sound bar pro Vaši současnou sestavu, musí podporovat veškerá nezbytná připojení.

Bezdrátové připojení

Plynulé připojení, které Vám umožní přenášet sound bar z místnosti do místnosti, zaručuje podpora Bluetooth nebo Wi-Fi. Bezdrátové připojení je ideální také pro streamování ze smartphonu či jiného mobilního zařízení.

HDMI ARC

Všechny novější televizory jsou vybaveny portem HDMI, který představuje nejjednodušší možnost připojení více-kanálových sound barů. Stačí jen připojit jeden kabel vedoucí ze sound baru do vstupu ARC na Vaší televizi.

Optický port

U sound barů s méně než pěti kanály poskytuje optický port stabilní a spolehlivou metodu připojení.

USB

Možná budete chtít používat svůj sound bar také jako samostatný reproduktor. V takovém případě hledejte systémy se vstupními porty USB, které umožňují snadné přehrávání hudby či podcastů z přenosného USB disku.

Jakmile si utvoříte představu o dostupných variantách sound barů, můžete začít s hledáním toho pravého pro Vás. Abychom Vám pomohli začít, představíme Vám zde některé z našich oblíbenců.


Nejlepší sound bar pro LG OLED TV: SC9S

Pokud zvažujete koupi (nebo již vlastníte) LG OLED TV, potom potřebujete zvuk stejně tak podmanivý, jako je kvalita obrazu. Tento štíhlý, moderní TV sound bar představuje ideální volbu.

Nejlepší soundbar DSC9S pro televizory LG OLED
Nejlepší soundbar DSC9S pro televizory LG OLED

Model SC9S má exkluzivní konzoli pro upevnění k televizorům LG OLED C a vytvoření úhledného celku. Jje vybavený užitečným a snadno ovladatelným rozhraním synchronizovaným s LG TV. Tento 3.1.3 -kanálový sound bar s Dolby Atmos přinese harmonii zvuku a stylu všem stávajícím i budoucím majitelům televizorů řady LG OLED C.

Co jsme si zamilovali:

  • Tři vzhůru směřující kanály: pro čistější podání dialogů, zvukových efektů i filmové hudby.
  • WOW Orchestra: souhra mezi sound barem a Vaším televizorem LG vytváří perfektní harmonii zvukového podání. Díky současnému využití zvuku LG OLED TV a LG sound baru dokáže S80QY vytvořit unikátní, působivý zážitek z poslechu.
  • Dokonalá souhra: díky bezdrátové komunikaci a exkluzivní upevňovací konzoli představuje ideálního partnera pro televizory z řady LG OLED C.

Pro uživatele, kteří svoji OLED TV chtějí hrdě vystavit v centru dění, je tento sound bar třešničkou na dortu.


Nejlepší kompaktní sound bar pro LG TV: Éclair

Vřelé uvítání do pohodlí domova od prémiového ozvučení při Vašem zaslouženém odpočinku po náročném pracovním dni. Tento kompaktní sound bar minimalistického vzhledu vybavený bezdrátovým subwooferem s podporou Dolby Atmos ve svém malém, stylovém těle ukrývá nadstandardní výkon.2

Kompaktní soundbar Eclair lze spárovat s televizory LG
Kompaktní soundbar Eclair lze spárovat s televizory LG

Spojením působivé zvukové reprodukce a unikátního designu vznikl jeden z nejlepších TV sound barů pro menší prostory.

Co jsme si zamilovali:

  • Subwoofer s redukcí otřesů: užijte si nekompromisní zvuk s hlubokými, prokreslenými basy s minimálním množstvím nežádoucích otřesů při jakékoli úrovni hlasitosti.
  • Funkce Sound Mode Share: plynulé zpracování a kompatibilita výkonných AI algoritmů přináší celistvější a detailnější zvukové podání.3
  • Technologie MERIDIAN: rozšiřte schopnosti svého televizoru díky průlomové a inovativní metodě zpracování zvuku od společnosti MERIDIAN.

Tento kompaktní sound bar se stane perfektním doplňkem frekventovaných míst Vašeho domova. Ať už to bude místnost malá či velká, přítomnost sound baru dodá prostoru nový styl.


Nejlepší chytrý sound bar pro LG TV: S75Q

Sound bary často zcela nahrazují zabudovaný zvukový systém připojeného televizoru. To však neplatí pro S75Q, který využívá zvukový procesor televizoru LG k analýze obsahu pomocí AI algoritmů a zvyšuje čistotu i pohlcující ozvučení.4

Soundbar SQ40 pro televizory LG
Soundbar SQ40 pro televizory LG

První Dolby Atmos TV sound bar na světě se třemi vzhůru směřujícími kanály disponuje inteligentním zpracováním zvuku a prostorovou kalibrací, je proto všestranný a hodí se do malých i velkých místností.

Co jsme si zamilovali:

  • Komunikace s AI asistenty: TV sound bar lze spárovat s virtuálními asistenty Alexa, Google nebo jinými podporovanými platformami.
  • Světově první trojice vzhůru směřujících kanálů: vychutnejte si nadstandardní čistotu hlasu a širší zvukovou scénu.
  • Zvuk jako v kině díky IMAX ENHANCED: čistý a pohlcující zvuk vytváří prostorový zážitek na nové úrovni.


Díky výstupu ve vysokém rozlišení je tento sound bar ideální volbou pro kterýkoli model televizoru LG. Nabízí vše potřebné pro obohacení prožitku z filmů, her i televizních pořadů. 


Nejlepší sound bar pro TV a filmy: S80QR

Pokud si již vychutnáváte své oblíbené filmy v nekompromisní obrazové kvalitě televizorů LG OLED, další krok k dokonalému domácímu kinu může představovat doplňující sound bar. Model S95QR jsme vybrali jako ideálního partnera pro volně stojící i nástěnné televizory LG.

Soundbar DS95QR pro televizory LG s technologií Dolby Atmos
Soundbar DS95QR pro televizory LG s technologií Dolby Atmos

V podání tohoto 5.1.3-kanálového sound baru s Dolby Atmos budou filmové melodie znít mohutně a živě, tak jak by to reproduktory samotné televize nikdy nedokázaly, díky inteligentním algoritmům přizpůsobujícím zvuk Vašemu okolí. Vzhled sound baru S95QR, navržen s ohledem na Váš televizor LG, podpoří moderní, elegantní nádech každého prostoru.

Co jsme si zamilovali:

  • Zvuk ve vysokém rozlišení: využijte streamování zvuku v kvalitě lepší než CD, při poslechu zvukových souborů ve vysokém rozlišení prostřednictvím Tidal nebo Qobuz.
  • Dolby Atmos® / DTS:X™: užívejte si prostorový 3D zvuk bez samostatných reproduktorů.
  • AI Sound Pro: adaptivní zpracování zvuku automaticky rozpozná řeč, efekty a frekvence.4 Vše, co uslyšíte, bude znít čistěji a soudržněji—bez ohledu na žánr.

Všestranné provedení a chytré možnosti připojení budou důvodem, proč možná po sluchátkách tentokrát nesáhnete.


Nejlepší všestranný sound bar pro TV v jakékoli místnosti: SP7

Ať už jsou Vaše stropy vysoké, nebo bydlíte v kompaktním domku typu A—není nutné omezovat své nároky na kvalitu ozvučení. Univerzální sound bar Vám pomůže vytěžit maximum z jakékoli sestavy, bez ohledu na tvar či rozměry Vašeho televizoru LG.

Chytrý soundbar DS80QY pro televizory LG
Chytrý soundbar DS80QY pro televizory LG

Sdílejte videa, filmy a pořady mezi svými zařízeními a přizpůsobte nastavení sound baru svému oblíbenému zdroji obsahu.

Co jsme si zamilovali:

  • Dolby Atmos® / DTS:X™: 5.1-kanálů vyplní místnost bohatým, živým zvukem.
  • Technologie MERIDIAN: sound bary s technologií MERIDIAN poskytují optimální čistotu a vysoké rozlišení zvuku.
  • Zvuk ve vysokém rozlišení: poslouchejte zvuk tak, jak pro něj bylo původně zamýšleno, díky rozlišení 24-bit / 96-kHz.

Podpora virtuálních asistentů a dostupná cena z něj dělají skvělý první sound bar—nebo ideální volbu do pokoje pro hosty, společenskou místnost či čekárnu.


Nejlepší cenově výhodný sound bar pro LG TV: S65Q

Pohlcující, čistý a nezkreslený zvuk Vás nemusí stát celé jmění. Pokud hledáte nadstandardní kvalitu zvuku za příjemnou cenu, S65Q je sound bar přesně pro Vás.

Cenově výhodný soundbar DS60Q pro televizory LG
Cenově výhodný soundbar DS60Q pro televizory LG

Tento TV sound bar disponuje také užitečnými komunikačními funkcemi, pro které však nemusel utrpět design. Připojte své mobilní zařízení pomocí Bluetooth streamování a funkce AI Sound Pro, chcete-li svůj poslech podcastů, zpravodajství či ASMR povznést na novou úroveň.

Co jsme si zamilovali:

  • Zvuk ve vysokém rozlišení: 3.1-kanálová zvuková reprodukce zesílí hlasy, efekty ve hrách, řeč sportovních komentátorů a další prvky díky 420 Wattům výstupního výkonu.5
  • Prostorový zvuk DTS Virtual:X: díky dvěma pasivním radiátorům dokáže obohatit basové tóny a jeho zvuk je tak bohatý a vyrovnaný.
  • Adaptivní řízení zvuku: užívejte si čisté a srozumitelné dialogy, působivé akční efekty a automaticky optimalizované nastavení zvuku pomocí vylepšeného AI algoritmu.

Integrovaný bezdrátový subwoofer je dostatečně všestranný, aby mohl doprovázet širokou škálu TV stylů, proto je tento 3.1-kanálový sound bar ideální prakticky pro veškeré druhy obsahu. 


Proměňte svůj obývací pokoj na akustickou arénu, oživte vzhled a atmosféru svého domova nebo jen obohaťte svůj příští maraton oblíbeného seriálu s jedním z těchto sound barů pro televizory LG. Prohlédněte si naši nabídku TV sound barů a objevte ten pravý pro Vás.


Life's Good!



Dolby, Dolby Atmos a symbol dvojité D jsou registrovanými značkami společnosti Dolby Laboratories.

2 Verze AI procesoru se může lišit na základě konkrétního modelu televizoru.

3 Funkce TV Sound Mode Share se může lišit na základě modelu televizoru.

4 Funkce AI Room Calibration je technologie pro automatické ladění zvuku, která kompenzuje vlivy prostředí, ve kterém se Sound Bar nachází, použitím algoritmů zlepšujících zvukovou reprodukci Sound Baru.

5 Příkon se liší podle modelu.

Vlastnosti produktu

USC9S.jpg

SC9S

LG SC9S - Sound Bar

Product sheet

KDE KOUPÍTE
Přidat do košíku
S80QY.jpg

S80QR

LG S80QR- LG Sound Bar LG

Product sheet

KDE KOUPÍTE
Přidat do košíku
SP7.jpg

SP7

LG SP7 - LG Sound Bar

Product sheet

KDE KOUPÍTE
Přidat do košíku

Související článek

Sledování velkého zápasu doma je snadné s kombinací televizoru LG a soundbaru

Inspirace

Jak sledovat důležitý zápas s televizory a soundbary LG?

Přemýšlíte, kde a jak budete sledovat příští důležitý zápas? Přečtěte si, jak si můžete vychutnat akci s LG televizory a soundbary.

Pouštní písečné duny na velkém televizoru LG.

Tech Hub

Který televizor LG je pro vás ten pravý?

Je pro vás televizor OLED LG to správnou možností? Zjistěte pomocí tohoto užitečného průvodce, který televizor nejlépe splňuje vaše potřeby.

Convert inches to cm to properly read and measure TV sizes

Užitečné rady

Jak se měří velikosti televizorů a jak jim porozumět

V tomto užitečném průvodci se dozvíte, jak porozumět velikostem televizorů a jak zjistit dokonalou výšku a vzdálenost televizoru pro jakoukoli místnost.

Předchozí

Přetvořte své bydlení pomocí televizoru, který vypadá jako umělecké dílo
 

Další

Co je to Smart TV?