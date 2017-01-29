Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience
keyvisual-desktop-fw8-lg-experience-tech-hub-dual-monitor-setup.jpg

Užitečné rady

Vylepšete nastavení svého duálního monitoru

Zvyšte svou produktivitu a zkušenosti s nastavením duálního monitoru. Tento komplexní průvodce se zabývá výhodami, tipy pro výběr, umístěním a pokyny pro nastavení duálních monitorů.

Čištění filtru vypouštěcího čerpadla pračky lg

Užitečné rady

Jak vyčistit filtr pračky

Údržba pračky je klíčová. Objevte s tímto podrobným návodem dlouhodobé výhody pravidelného čištění filtru, včetně toho, jaké nástroje použít.

Osoba upravující nastavení televizoru pomocí dálkového ovladače pro optimalizaci sledování sportovních přenosů.

Užitečné rady

Jak zkalibrovat TV pro sportovní přenosy

Tato příručka obsahuje odpovědi na dotazy ohledně kalibrace televizoru a nastavení televizoru pro sportovní přenosy v optimální kvalitě.

Sušička s tepelným čerpadlem v prostředí domácího životního stylu

Užitečné rady

Průvodce sušičkami s tepelným čerpadlem

Seznamte se s funkcemi sušiček s tepelným čerpadlem, jejich klíčovými vlastnostmi a účinností. Nahlédněte do budoucnosti, kde technologie sušení jde ruku v ruce s optimálním výkonem a úsporou...

rozprašovač vody pro televizi

Užitečné rady

Jak čistit televizní obrazovku

Pokud víte, proč je důležité udržovat televizní obrazovku čistou a jaké jsou nejlepší způsoby, jak toho dosáhnout, budete se moci těšit z optimální kvality obrazu vašeho televizoru.

pračka lg

Užitečné rady

Pravda o parních pračkách

Tento článek vám pomůže objevit neuvěřitelnou čisticí sílu parních praček, včetně druhů látek, které v nich můžete prát, a nastíní jejich přínosy pro váš životní styl.

hraní her na herním monitoru lg

Užitečné rady

Na co se zaměřit při nákupu herního monitoru

Projdeme společně ty nejdůležitější faktory při nákupu herního monitoru – od obnovovací frekvence a doby odezvy až po rozlišení a velikost obrazovky.

