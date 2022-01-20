Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Tři uvědomělé tipy k lepšímu já na rok 2022

Od Rachel Ramsay 20.01.2022

Overhead shot of a heart-shaped lake in a dense green forest

Pokud stále ještě sepisujete plány na tento rok, proč se nesoustředit na budování lepšího já a zároveň na ochranu planety? Od způsobu likvidace domácího odpadu, až po nakupování může jen několik změn životního stylu mít v dlouhodobém horizontu výrazný dopad – pro vás i životní prostředí.


1. Minimalizace odpadu v domácnosti

According to the UNEP, half of the plastic produced around the world is created for single-use purposes before remaining on the planet for several hundred years.1 On the individual level, reducing waste can be as easy as making sure your household reuses and recycles as much as possible.

Designate part of your home to your Zero Waste mission, so that you’ll have space to sort your recycling quickly and easily. Whether you’re cleaning and repurposing glass jam jars to eliminate wasteful takeaway containers or taking care to recycle the plastic you collect, every small effort adds up. 

Plastic garbage floating in the blue ocean
Plastic garbage floating in the blue ocean

Podle programu OSN pro životní prostředí se polovina plastů po celém světě vyrobí pro jednoúčelové použití a zůstane v životním prostředí stovky let.1 Na úrovni jednotlivých občanů může být minimalizace odpadu snadno proveditelná a zahrnuje maximální opětovné využití a recyklaci v domácnosti.

Vytvořte z části své domácnosti místo pro nulový odpad a rychlé a snadné třídění odpadu k recyklaci. Ať už se rozhodnete pro čištění nebo opětovné využití sklenic, aby se nemusely vyhazovat do odpadu, nebo chcete recyklovat nahromaděný plast, počítá se každá snaha. 

Kromě recyklace u vás doma mějte na paměti, že můžete nakupovat pouze výrobky zabalené v recyklovaných materiálech. Například ekologické LG Sound Bary, se vyrábějí a balí s ohledem udržitelnost do malých krabiček ve tvaru L, které snižují produkci CO2. Některé Sound Bary jsou vyrobené z recyklovaného plastu, ostatní se dodávají v obalech z recyklované dřevoviny.2

Recycled LG soundbar packaging sits open on a white surface
Recycled LG soundbar packaging sits open on a white surface


2. Sledování spotřeby energie

A woman uses the LG ThinQ app on her smartphone
A woman uses the LG ThinQ app on her smartphone

Kolik energie spotřebujete při používání domácích spotřebičů? Se stoupajícími cenami energií si to pravděpodobně budete uvědomovat více než kdy dříve – a snížení spotřeby je samozřejmě výhodné pro vaši peněženku i planetu! Ať je rok 2022 rokem, kdy začnete věnovat více pozornosti spotřebě energie v domácnosti a možnostem úspor.

Chytré přístroje, připojené například prostřednictvím aplikace LG ThinQ, zjednodušují spotřebu energie natolik, že se stačí podívat do aplikace na telefonu. Omezení úniku chladného vzduchu z lednice představuje skvělý způsob úspory energie a využití konkrétního výrobku na maximum každý den. Naše chytré lednice LG InstaView se k tomuto účelu dokonale hodí, protože můžete sledovat obsah uvnitř, aniž byste ji otevřeli. Dochází tak ke značnému snížení ztrát studeného vzduchu jeho udržením tam, kde by měl být – uvnitř!

A woman with a blonde pony tails knocks twice on her LG InstaView™ smart refrigerator
A woman with a blonde pony tails knocks twice on her LG InstaView™ smart refrigerator


3. Omezení rychlé módy a nákup oblečení, které vydrží

Věděli jste, že módní průmysl každý rok vyprodukuje více než 92 milionů tun odpadu?3 Zapomeňte na neustále se měnící módní trendy – letošnímu roku bude vládnout etické, udržitelné oblečení. 

Namísto nepřetržitého nakupování online módních gigantů a velkých módních značek se zamyslete nad tím, co nosíte, a vytvořte si trvalý šatník. Nyní je čas se poohlédnout zpět a v souvislosti s nákupem nového oblečení se v tomto roce zamyslet nad kvalitou a životností.

lg-magazine-3-Conscious-Tips-for-a-Better-You-in-2022-img5.jpg

Vytvořte si etický šatník, který bude mít trvalou hodnotu, a to nákupem oblečení od místních značek, kterým důvěřujete, a poté o pečlivě vybrané oděvy pečujte tak, aby vám dlouho vydržely. Používání správné pračky představuje skvělý způsob prodloužení životnosti oblečení, chytrá technologie AI DD™ od společnosti LG pak pro jednotlivé typy tkanin automaticky s využitím umělé inteligence vybere ideální interval praní na základě hmotnosti a jemnosti každé dávky.4 Díky tomu bude vaše prádlo chráněné o 18 % více.5

Chraňte tedy celou planetu a staňte se lepším na základě cílů, které zlepší způsob života vaší domácnosti a životní prostředí. Ve výsledku tak získají obě strany!



Life’s Good!


1 www.unep.org/interactive/beat-plastic-pollution/

2 Recyklovanou tkaninu má pouze SP7Y.

3 www.aalto.fi/en/news/the-cost-of-fast-fashion-up-to-92-million-tonnes-of-waste-and-79-trillion-litres-of-water

4 Funkce AI Direct Drive je k dispozici v 3 cyklech (Bavlna, Smíšené textilie, Snadno ošetřovatelné).

5 Testované společností Intertek v březnu 2019. Cyklus Bavlna s náplní 2 kg spodního prádla v porovnání s LG běžným cyklem Bavlna (FC1450S2W). Výsledky se mohou lišit v závislosti na oděvech a konkrétní situaci. 

