LG Experience

Domácí klimatizace: vše, co potřebujete vědět

Od Rachel Ramsay 02.03.2023

A family is talking in front of their home air conditioning system.

Zvažujete, že si domů pořídíte novou klimatizaci? Poradíme vám, jak si ji správně vybrat.

  • Domácí klimatizace fungují tak, že z místnosti nasávají teplý vzduch, ochlazují jej a vrací jej zpět.
  • Klimatizace mohou být volně stojící, přenosné, centrální nebo může jít o tzv. split systémy. Každé z těchto možností má určité výhody a nevýhody.
  • Správnou klimatizaci byste si měli zvolit podle rozložení, velikosti a lokality svého domu či bytu.
  • Během výběru domácí klimatizace věnujte pozornost určitým funkcím.
  • Klimatizace poskytují řadu výhod pro vaše zdraví.


Potřebujete úlevu od parného léta? Klimatizace vám pomůže! V tomto průvodci vám vysvětlíme, co byste měli od klimatizace vyžadovat. Porovnáme různé dostupné možnosti a povíme si o nejlepších možnostech pro váš domov.
 

Jak funguje domácí klimatizace?

Než se pustíte do výběru klimatizace, měli byste pochopit, jak různé systémy fungují

Možná jste si mysleli, že domácí klimatizace fungují tak, že vám domů pouští studený vzduch. To však není pravda. Domácí klimatizace fungují spíše jako chladnička. Vyčerpávají teplý vzduch, nechávají jej projít chladicím potrubím a poté jej vrací zpět. Vzduch se kondenzuje do kapaliny, čímž dochází k odstranění horka a v místnosti zůstává studený vzduch.


Jaké domácí klimatizace jsou nejoblíbenější?

Můžete si vybrat z řady možností – od split systémů až po okenní klimatizace.

A girl and dog sleep beside a portable air conditioner.
A girl and dog sleep beside a portable air conditioner.

Přenosné klimatizace: volně stojící vs. okenní klimatizace

Volně stojící klimatizace, které můžete postavit na podlahu, patří mezi nejjednodušší domácí klimatizace na trhu. Přenosnou klimatizaci můžete umístit do jakékoli místnosti, kterou chcete ochladit. Stačí ji zapojit do nejbližší elektrické zásuvky. Tuto klimatizaci budete muset dát k oknu, skrze které můžete vystrčit hadici. Možná budete potřebovat i nádobu na zachytávání kapaliny.

Okenní klimatizace lze umístit do jakéhokoli otevřeného okna a ochlazují místnost, ve které se nachází. Zkondenzovaná kapalina vykapává na zem z okna, což je velmi praktické. U tohoto typu malé klimatizace budete však potřebovat jednu klimatizaci pro každou místnost.

Montované klimatizace: split systémy vs. centrální systémy

Klimatizace se split systémy mají dvě jednotky. Obvykle je to výparník, který se nachází v místnosti, a kondenzátor, který se nachází venku. Můžete si pořídit i několik jednotek do místností, které budou fungovat s jednou jednotkou venku, ale nebudete je moci ovládat jednotlivě. Existují však tzv. multisplit klimatizace, které ovládání jednotlivých jednotek umožňují.

Klimatizace s centrálním systémem mají obě části v jedné jednotce, která se obvykle nachází venku. Studený vzduch proudí skrze systém hadic do každé místnosti.


Která klimatizace je pro vás nejlepší?

Systém klimatizace byste si měli zvolit podle rozvržení, velikosti a klimatu místa, kde bydlíte.

A small air conditioner cools a large living room.
A small air conditioner cools a large living room.

Malé klimatizace fungují skvěle pro domácnosti, ve kterých bydlí jedna rodina

Pokud svůj dům či byt potřebujete ochladit pouze občas nebo potřebujete ochladit pouze některé místnosti, nejlepším řešením pro vás bude zřejmě přenosná nebo okenní klimatizace. Kompaktní klimatizace se skvěle hodí do domácích kanceláří, garsonek nebo ložnic. Pokud však bydlíte na místě s horkým klimatem, možná zjistíte, že stojí za to si připlatit za split systém, který ochladí celý váš domov.

Zvolte si během rekonstrukce správnou klimatizaci

Během rekonstrukce staré nemovitosti můžete zjistit, že se do vaší nemovitosti nehodí plně montované klimatizace, které potřebují potrubí. V tom případě si můžete do místností, které potřebujete ochladit, pořídit přenosnou nebo okenní klimatizaci.


Efektivní klimatizace, se kterou budou nové nemovitosti chladné

Stavba nové nemovitosti znamená jedinečnou příležitost k zakomponování potrubí potřebného pro systémy s plně montovanou centrální klimatizací, která bude chladit celou nemovitost. Systémy klimatizací multisplit fungují skvěle ve velkých otevřených místnostech, ve kterých možná budete potřebovat více než jednu jednotku, ale nepotřebujete je ovládat jednotlivě.


Další funkce domácích klimatizací, kterým byste měli věnovat pozornost

Chcete-li ze své domácí klimatizace získat více, věnujte pozornost několik doplňkovým funkcím.

Chytrá konektivita šetří peníze i energii

Pokud klimatizaci připojíte prostřednictvím Wi-Fi k chytrému telefonu nebo chytrému reproduktoru s hlasovým ovládáním, získáte větší kontrolu nad prostředím svého domova.1 Budete moci přesněji ovládat klimatizaci, čímž ušetříte peníze i energii.

Systémy typu dva v jednom vám poskytnou komfort po celý rok

Věděli jste, že některé klimatizace umí nejen ochladit místnost, ale také ji ohřát? Využívají k tomu technologii tepelného čerpadla. Pokud chcete tedy v zimě být v teple a v létě v chladu, požadujte tuto funkci.


Používejte ovládání hluku a dobře se vyspěte

Nikdo se nechce nechat rušit hlučnou klimatizací. Pokud toužíte především po klidu a tichu, další důležitou funkcí pro vás bude ovládání hluku.2

Jaké jsou výhody klimatizace pro vaše zdraví?

Pokud vám nestačí, že vám domácí klimatizace pomůže přečkat parné léto, vězte, že má výhody i pro vaše zdraví.

A disassembled home air conditioning system shows how the filter works.
A disassembled home air conditioning system shows how the filter works.

Udrží vás v chladu, což sníží pravděpodobnost úpalu a pomůže vám lépe se vyspat. Navíc může zlepšit i kvalitu vzduchu, který dýcháte, protože sníží alergeny, jako například prach a pyl, nebo dokonce odstraní bakterie.3

Klimatizace fungují také jako odvlhčovače vzduchu. Ještě lepší je, že snižují také riziko dehydratace, protože se budete méně potit!

Během horkých dnů pocítíte s klimatizací opravdový rozdíl. Poskytne vám komfort a zároveň ochrání vaše zdr­aví. Zjistěte, jak si správně vybrat klimatizaci!


Life's Good!



1 Produkty s chytrými funkcemi a asistenty s hlasovým ovládáním se v různých zemích a u různých modelů liší. O dostupnosti služeb se informujte u místního maloobchodního prodejce nebo společnosti LG.

2 Podle interních testů společnosti LG má klimatizace LG s duálním invertorem hlučnost méně než 19 dBA (model V10API).

3 Antibakteriální filtr Safe Plus Pre-Filter má antibakteriální vlastnosti (oxid zinečnatý).

Vlastnosti produktu

lg-experience-lg-lab-home-air-conditioning-everything-you-need-to-know-PA11WS.jpg

PA11WS

Přenosná klimatizace | invertorový motor | 3 provozní režimy | LG ThinQ

Product sheet

energy class
KDE KOUPÍTE
DC24RQ.jpg

AB18BK

Rezidenční klimatizace, Nástěnné jednotky ARTCOOL

Product sheet

energy class
Kde koupíte
AC09BQ.jpg

AC12BK

Klimatizace LG ARTCOOL s filtrací UVnano™ DUAL Inverter 3,5 kW

Product sheet

energy class
Kde koupíte

Související článek

Energeticky úsporná chladnička s mrazničkou třídy A bere ohled na životní prostředí

Tech Hub

Na co se dívat, když vybíráte úspornou chladničku

V tomhle užitečném průvodci najdete vše, co je dobré vědět při výběru úsporné chladničky – od informací o energetické účinnosti až po tipy, jak snížit spotřebu.

A woman relaxing in an armchair and admiring the view from her home

CO PŘIPRAVUJEME

S chytrými domácími spotřebiči obohacenými o ThinQ je život z domu dobrý

S chytrými domácími spotřebiči od LG a s aplikací ThinQ je život doma snadnější.

A modern home includes many different connected devices.

CO PŘIPRAVUJEME

Vytvořte si chytřejší domov s připojenými zařízeními

Zjistěte, jak chytrá připojená zařízení dokážou zjednodušit život a vytvořit perfektní atmosféru stisknutím jediného tlačítka.

Jak najít nejlepší televizor pro sledování sportu
 

Mini LED vs. OLED