LG Experience

Mini LED vs. OLED

Od Adrian Black 13.07.2022

Srovnání mini LED vs. OLED.

V tomto průvodci se podíváme na:

  • Schopnost OLED rozsvěcet, tlumit a vypínat jednotlivé pixely.
  • To, jak televize s Mini LED využívají drobounké diody k vytváření přesnějšího a lépe kontrolovaného podsvícení.
  • Rozdíly mezi technologiemi LED a Mini LED.
  • Detailní popis vědeckých technologií a inovací, které stojí za televizemi Mini LED a OLED.

Když přijde čas na investici do nové televize, můžeme dojít k závěru, že vybrat tu správnou je docela oříšek. V oblasti špičkových modelů jsou dvěma největšími soupeři technologie OLED a Mini LED. Ale čím se od sebe vlastně liší? V tomhle detailním průvodci probereme všechno, co potřebujete o obou těchto alternativách vědět.


Co je to OLED?

Termín OLED už možná znáte, protože jde o technologii využívanou ve smartphonech, monitorech a televizích. Málo lidí však ví, co ta čtyři písmena vlastně znamenají.

OLED je zkratka anglického termínu Organic Light-Emitting Diode (dioda využívající k produkci světla organické materiály). Když těmito diodami prochází proud, jsou schopné vytvářet barvu i světlo. To může znít trochu odborně, ale v podstatě to znamená, že není potřeba žádné samostatné podsvícení.


Co je Mini LED?

Mini LED je typ technologie podsvícení v některých displejích QNED. QNED zkracuje termín Quantum Nano-Emitting Diode (při produkci obrazu se využívají kvantové nanotechnologie) a QNED Mini LED TV, ve kterých tuto technologii najdeme, používají k posvícení LCD obrazovky desítky tisíc miniaturních LED diod.

Technologie Mini LED vs. OLED nabízí různé výhody.
Technologie Mini LED vs. OLED nabízí různé výhody.

Důležitost této inovace spočívá v možnosti umístění více menších LED diod, které vytváří přesnější a lépe kontrolované podsvícení. Výsledkem je silnější kontrast a jasnější obraz.


LED vs. Mini LED

Vyznat se v těchto zkratkách by někomu mohlo přijít jako obtížný úkol. Ale vše se dá zjednodušit tím, že si vysvětlíme, co vlastně zkratka LED znamená a proč je tak důležitá.

LED zastupuje termín Light-Emitting Diode (česky elektroluminiscenční nebo také světelná dioda) a sděluje nám, co podsvěcuje displej v televizi. Zavedením této technologie došlo ke zlepšení kontrastu a zvýšení energetické účinnosti a také se snížila váha a tloušťka televizí.

Nyní se posuneme o krok dále, ke klíčovému rozdílu mezi Mini LED a LED. U Mini LED se totiž povedlo snížit velikost diod a díky tomu došlo ke zvýšení kontrastu a vylepšení jasu.


Mini LED vs. OLED: co nabízí za výhody?

Televize s Mini LED poskytují hlubší černou a živější zářivé barvy, což umožňuje kombinace technologie Quantum Dot s částicemi NanoCell. Vysoce kvalitní obraz vzniká za pomoci více než 30 000 Mini LED a ohromující černou přináší téměř 2 500 jedinečných stmívatelých zón.1

A co se týká OLED displejů, rozhodně najdeme oprávněný důvod k tomu, proč bývají označovány jako nejlepší na trhu. Kromě úžasné obrazové kvality své rivaly pokořují i lepším kontrastem, širšími pozorovacími úhly, rozsáhlejším barevným spektrem a mnohem vyšší obnovovací frekvencí.

OLED TV jsou navíc i ultratenké a ohebné, někdy i skládací, takže taková televize může být téměř přilepená ke zdi, nebo dokonce stočená uvnitř nejmodernějšího sound systému.2


Mini LED vs. OLED: kontrast a barevná věrnost

Dramatický nárůst počtu lokálních stmívatelných zón vedl k tomu, že Mini LED TV nabízí výrazně lepší kontrastní poměr. Ten vzniká díky zážitku hlubší černé, která dá ještě lépe vyniknout ostatním barvám.

Televizory OLED vytvářejí ostrý kontrast díky technologii Perfect Black.
Televizory OLED vytvářejí ostrý kontrast díky technologii Perfect Black.

V této oblasti si vedou na jedničku i OLED TV. Technologie Perfect Black vzhledem k absenci podsvícení vytváří ostrý a hluboký kontrast. Vzhledem k tomu, že lze ovládat každý jednotlivý pixel, barvy na obrazovce výborně odpovídají původnímu obrazu – a pro diváka to znamená mnohem živější podívanou.


Mini LED vs. OLED: doba odezvy

Tohle je klíčový faktor zejména pro hráče, protože při online hraní je absolutním vrcholem utrpení zažívat zpoždění hry zobrazované na obrazovce. Některé Mini LED herní monitory sice mají dobu odezvy jen 1 ms (tj. čas, za který jeden pixel na displeji přepne z jedné barvy na druhou), ale OLED TV jsou v tomhle parametru neporazitelné.

Můžeme prozradit, že OLED TV se pyšní neuvěřitelnou odezvou jen 0,1 ms. A ve svém odvětví si vybojovaly i prvenství v podpoře Dolby Vision Gaming 4K s frekvencí 120 Hz – to je technologie přinášející plynulejší a realističtější hraní.


Mini LED vs. OLED: jas

V téhle oblasti je jeden jasný vítěz, protože Mini LED dokážou do obrazovky napěchovat více diod a stmívatelných zón. Maximální jas u těchto televizí může znatelně přesáhnout 1 000 nitů, což jsou jednotky vyjadřující, kolik světla televize vyšle k vašim očím. Pro lepší představu lze uvést, že průměrná TV může mít výstup kolem 100 až 200 nitů.

OLED TV se tu zdánlivě dostávají do defenzivy, ale je třeba říct, že dokážou vyprodukovat o 20 procent vyšší jas než modely, které OLED nemají.3

Mini LED televizory mají vysokou úroveň jasu.
Mini LED televizory mají vysokou úroveň jasu.

Mini LED vs. OLED: pozorovací úhly

Tradiční displeje Edge LED (tedy displeje osvětlované z okraje obrazovky) byly u Mini LED TV zdokonaleny vylepšením podsvícení, ale když chcete nejlepší pozorovací podmínky z jakéhokoli místa v místnosti, OLED displeje jsou neporazitelné.

U OLED TV každý pixel vytváří své vlastní světlo a může se zapnout nebo vypnout neuvěřitelně rychle, takže nevzniká v podstatě žádný problém ani při sledování z toho nejostřejšího úhlu.


Mini LED vs. OLED: cena

Televize Mini LED lze pořídit výrazně levněji než jejich OLED příbuzné a za svoji cenu poskytují výbornou protihodnotu. Díky velmi živému obrazu a atraktivním cenovkám jsou jasným favoritem tohoto rozstřelu Mini LED vs. OLED.

OLED TV si udržují prémiový status a zůstávají dražší. Díky svým bohatým a průlomovým vlastnostem jsou ale jasnou volbou pro každého, kdo vyžaduje nejlepší možný obraz a nemusí se moc zamýšlet nad rozpočtem


Která je lepší: Mini LED or OLED?

Pokud chcete nejčistší obraz a dokonalé podání barev, je pro vás OLED jasným šampionem. Nemá cenu pochybovat o tom, že tenhle prémiový produkt vám budou závidět všichni přátelé i příbuzní.

Zároveň je dobré říct, že Mini LED displeje nabízí působivou obrazovou kvalitu a nepřekonatelný jas, a to na znatelně nižší cenové úrovni. Pokud hledáte vyspělejší alternativu ke klasické LED TV, nemůžete s Mini LED TV udělat chybu.


Při srovnávání technologií Mini LED a OLED může přicházet na mysl spousta otázek, ale jedna věc je jasná – obě tyto varianty jsou báječným doplňkem každého domova.


Life's Good!



1 Velikost Mini LED byla vypočítána prostřednictvím interních standardů pro měření společnosti LG.

2 V závislosti na montážním prostředí může být mezi televizí a zdí tenká mezera.

3 Na základě měření obrazovky s bílou barvou, kde bylo provedeno srovnání s modely OLED evo.. 42C2 a 48C2 nejsou zahrnuty.

