Získejte zpět až 25 000 Kč!

AKCE PRODLOUŽENA DO 11. 8. 2024!

Získejte zpět
až 25 000 Kč!

Vrácení peněz za nákup špičkového televizoru? Žádný problém!

Letní CASHBACK na televizory LG je tady, tak si ho nenechte ujít!

Získejte zpět <br>až 25 000 Kč! Registrovat produkt

                                    Získejte zpět hotovost k nákupu za recenzi!                                            Inovujte svoji domácnost a ušetřete při nákupu TV nebo AV techniky

 

Jak získat odměnu?


1) Nakupte v termínu od 12. 7. 2024 do 11. 8. 2024 některý z akčních modelů na LG.cz


2) Zaregistrujte se v termínu od 24. 5. do 22. 9. 2024 na www.lgproradost.cz . Registraci je nutné provést do 42 kalendářních dní od data nákupu uvedeného na nákupním dokladu. Nezapomeňte nahrát také nákupní doklad a fotografii štítku se sériovým číslem.

 

3) Zároveň přiložte odkaz na Vámi publikovanou recenzi na zakoupený produkt na webu prodejce (popř. na lg.com, pokud web prodejce publikování recenze neumožňuje) a screenshot recenze. V případě, že výrobek obdržíte později z důvodu nedostupnosti, a nemáte tedy ještě sériové číslo, v registračním formuláři zvolte možnost „ČEKÁM NA ZAKOUPENÝ VÝROBEK“.


4) Po ověření Vaší registrace a splnění podmínek promo akce Vám nárok na odměnu potvrdíme emailem, příslušný obnos pak obdržíte zpět do 40 pracovních dnů od data schválení registrace na Vámi registrovaný bankovní účet. 