LG Experience
Čtyři chytré televizory LG v různých barvách: modely OLED evo TV, OLED TV, LG UHD AI a LG NANOCELL AI TV zobrazené společně.

Tech Hub

Smart TV vs. AI TV: jaká je pro vás ta pravá?

Muž se sluchátky hrající videohru na svém 4k zakřiveném monitoru, plně pohlcený digitálním světem.

Tech Hub

16:9 vs 21:9 vs 32:9: je pro vás herní monitor 4K vhodný?

LG wireless tv, cordless tv, wire-free tv

Tech Hub

Co je bezdrátová TV?

LG Electronics corporate social responsibility LG

Inspirace

Budování lepší budoucnosti: Přístup LG ke společenské odpovědnosti firem

Zjistěte více o různých CSR iniciativách LG po celé Evropě, od ekologických snah až po dobrovolnickou práci v komunitách.

Ekologický design a udržitelné výrobky společnosti LG Electronics

Inspirace

Udržitelná budoucnost společnosti LG: Ekologický design a udržitelné výrobky

Pronikněte do principů ekologického designu společnosti LG a objevte řadu inovativních a udržitelných produktů, které přispívají k ekologičtější budoucnosti.

lg ultrawide monitors

Tech Hub

Získejte z vašeho displeje více: ultraširokoúhlé monitory

Ultraširokoúhlé monitory nabízejí vyšší produktivitu a pohlcující zábavu. Přečtěte si o funkcích a výhodách některých širokoúhlých monitorů LG.

chytrá pračka a chytrá sušička lg

Tech Hub

Rychlejší a chytřejší pračky

Jak chytré pračky mění budoucnost praní? Tento článek se zabývá tím, co dělá pračku „chytrou“, a vysvětluje, jak může pokročilá technologie LG usnadnit a urychlit praní.

chytrá domácí zařízení lg

Inspirace

Udržitelná budoucnost LG: ekologická chytrá domácí zařízení

Seznamte se s tím, jak společnost LG udává směr při vytváření ekologických inteligentních domácích zařízení navržených tak, aby snižovala spotřebu energie a minimalizovala dopad na životní...

Moderní dům s dřevěnou terasou, tepelným čerpadlem Therma V R290 Monobloc a zelenou trávou s nedalekým křovím

Inspirace

Nová generace monobloku LG Therma V™ R290 na veletrhu IFA 2024

Na veletrhu IFA 2024 jsme představili nové tepelné čerpadlo LG Therma V™ R290 Monobloc – kompaktní a účinné zařízení, navržené pro moderní rodinné domy.

rodina na pohovce s otcem používajícím notebook LG Gram

Inspirace

Udržitelná budoucnost LG: Umělá inteligence a technologická udržitelnost

Prozkoumejte pokroky společnosti LG v oblasti technologií umělé inteligence a jejich dopad na udržitelnost. Zjistěte, jak společnost LG integruje umělou inteligenci do svých produktů, aby...

Nastavení dvou monitorů LG

Užitečné rady

Vylepšete nastavení svého duálního monitoru

Zvyšte svou produktivitu a zkušenosti s nastavením duálního monitoru. Tento komplexní průvodce se zabývá výhodami, tipy pro výběr, umístěním a pokyny pro nastavení duálních monitorů.

fw8-keyvisual.png

Tech Hub

LG dostupnost: navrženo pro všechny

Objevte závazek společnosti LG k dostupnosti s řadou inovativních řešení, díky nimž si každý může užívat pohodlí moderní domácí elektroniky.

Podstatné

Technologie, která zlepší váš

tv.png

TV

Prozkoumat
audio.png

Audio

Prozkoumat
tone-free.png

Sluchátka

Prozkoumat
instaview.png

Lednice

Prozkoumat
washing-machine.png

Pračky

Prozkoumat
styler.png

Styler

Prozkoumat
monitors.png

Monitory

Prozkoumat
beamers.png

Projektory

Prozkoumat
artcool-AC24BK.png

Klimatizace

Prozkoumat
