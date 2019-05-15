Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Špičková inteligentní domácnost LG – pohled dovnitř

Od Wendy Clack 15.05.2019

The front view of the beautiful LG smart home, where products were placed in a Madrid mansion to celebrate InnoFest 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE

Vaše nové řešení obývacího prostoru je tady. Zjistěte, jak vás chytrá zařízení LG mohou osvobodit a zajistit vám lepší život.

Na oslavu festivalu Innofest 2019 – kam byli pozváni partneři, aby si prohlédli nejnovější technologie LG – byla vila v Madridu přeměněna na inteligentní domácnost, takže si hosté mohli vyzkoušet nový způsob života.

Každý pokoj ve vile byl připojen k chytrým zařízením, vybaveným technologií ThinQ, kterou je možné snadno ovládat přes chytrý telefon nebo reproduktor LG.

lg-magazine-innofest-2019-lg-home_sub-img2.jpg
A group of VIP guests get a closer look at the latest LG TVs in the ultimate smart home - on show at InnoFest in Madrid | More at LG MAGAZINE
lg-magazine-innofest-2019-lg-home_sub-img2.jpg
A group of VIP guests get a closer look at the latest LG TVs in the ultimate smart home - on show at InnoFest in Madrid | More at LG MAGAZINE

I když plně inteligentní domácnost zní futuristicky, všechna tato zařízení jsou dostupná již dnes nebo v blízké budoucnosti. Budoucnost je tady a nabízí maximální pohodlí a komfort. 

Podívejte se do jednotlivých místností:

Obývací pokoj
The ultimate smart living room - with LG ThinQ appliances to make you feel at home | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG Smart TV range, on show at InnoFest 2019 in Madrid | More at LG MAGAZINE
The ultimate smart living room - with LG ThinQ appliances to make you feel at home | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG Smart TV range, on show at InnoFest 2019 in Madrid | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG SIGNATURE TV 

Televizor LG SIGNATURE TV velmi zaujal návštěvníky veletrhu CES 2019 především svou inovativní rolovací obrazovkou. Nyní může být váš televizor i uměleckým dílem. Díky ostrému rozlišení 4K, prémiovému soundbaru a hlasovému ovládání se váš pokoj stane luxusním domácím kinem.


Klimatizace LG 

Konečně přichází klimatizace, která ví, jakvám zajistit maximální pohodlí. Přenosná klimatizace LG se učí vaše zvyklosti, a vždy tak nastaví správnou teplotu.

Další informace > 


Čistička vzduchu LG SIGNATURE 

Většina lidí by byla nepříjemně překvapena, kdyby znala čistotu vzduchu ve své domácnosti. Čistička vzduchu LG SIGNATURE usnadňuje udržování zdravé domácnosti tak, že mění barvy v závislosti na úrovni znečištění vzduchu. Navíc ji můžete ovládat přímo z chytrého telefonu.


Kuchyně
LG presents their latest kitchen appliances in the ultimate smart home, with NeoChef, Refrigerator and Dishwasher | More at LG MAGAZINE
The ultimate smart kitchen, with appliances like refrigerator, washing machine and oven that make cooking a breeze | More at LG MAGAZINE
The ultimate LG smart kitchen, featuring an oven that can be set up to cook remotely | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG presents their latest kitchen appliances in the ultimate smart home, with NeoChef, Refrigerator and Dishwasher | More at LG MAGAZINE
The ultimate smart kitchen, with appliances like refrigerator, washing machine and oven that make cooking a breeze | More at LG MAGAZINE
The ultimate LG smart kitchen, featuring an oven that can be set up to cook remotely | More at LG MAGAZINE
Chladnička LG SIGNATURE InstaView Door-in-Door

Chladnička LG SIGNATURE InstaView Door-in-Door™ vyniká svou funkčností, tak i krásou. Díky jedinečné funkci poklepání můžete vidět, co je v chladničce, aniž byste otevírali její dveře. Navíc můžete pomocí chytrého telefonu ovládat teplotu uvnitř, ať už jste kdekoli.


Varná deska a trouba LG ProBake Convection®

S varnou deskou a troubou LG ProBake Convection® je příprava jídla snadná. Troubu si můžete předehřát na cestě domů, aby byla připravená, až dorazíte.


Myčka nádobí LG Top Control Smart s připojením Wi-Fi 

S myčkou LG Top Control můžete pomocí chytrého telefonu zapnout mytí odkudkoliv. Hlasovými příkazy navíc můžete i kontrolovat stav mytí.


Bar
The LG HomeBrew smart beer maker - the perfect addition to a beer lover's kitchen | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG's speaker collection, including the XBOOM intelligent speakers, on show at InnoFest in Madrid | More at LG MAGAZINE
The LG HomeBrew smart beer maker - the perfect addition to a beer lover's kitchen | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG's speaker collection, including the XBOOM intelligent speakers, on show at InnoFest in Madrid | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG HomeBrew

Představte si, jak ohromíte své přátele, když jim přinesete pivo, které jste sami uvařili. Díky zařízení LG HomeBrew je snadné uvařit špičkové pivo – ať už máte radši anglický stout nebo ležák plzeňského typu. Přípravu můžete navíc sledovat na telefonu.

Další informace >


XBoom Go 

Reproduktor XBOOM Go je přenosná party. Díky reproduktorům Meridian, které vytvářejí špičkový zvuk, a integrovanému náladovému osvětlení je to skvělýpomocník pro vytvoření té pravé atmosféry na party. Dokonce je možné ovládání i hlasem.

Další informace > 


Koupelna
LG's washing machine lineup, on display at InnoFest in Madrid | More at LG MAGAZINE
The ultimate LG laundry room, equipped with washing machine and dryer and also a Styler | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG's washing machine lineup, on display at InnoFest in Madrid | More at LG MAGAZINE
The ultimate LG laundry room, equipped with washing machine and dryer and also a Styler | More at LG MAGAZINE
Pračka LG SIGNATURE 12KG TWINWash

Společnost LG vyvinula první pračku, která dokáže prát dvě různé dávky současně. To je efektivita! Pamatuje si vaše oblíbené nastavení, udává, kolik elektřiny a vody používá, a připomene se vám, abyste doplnili prací prášek.


LG Styler

LG Styler posouvá péči o oděvy na novou úroveň. Využívá páru a hygienicky čistí, čímž prádlo zbavuje pomačkání a zápachu. 

Další informace > 


Domácí kino

Když vám rozlišení 4K prostě nestačí, potřebujete 8K OLED TV od LG. Televizor byl představen na začátku tohoto roku a kritici kvalitu jeho obrazu označují za dechberoucí. Hosté festivalu Innofest 2019 měli příležitost zjistit, jak úžasné tyto televizory po svém uvedení letos v létě budou.

The perfect theatre room, equipped with paper thin TV and a speaker system that's sure to send the perfect sound in the right directions | More at LG MAGAZINE
The perfect theatre room, equipped with paper thin TV and a speaker system that's sure to send the perfect sound in the right directions | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG Objet

Skutečně náročný člověk bude chtít řadu Objet od LG. Její součástí je televizor, chladnička, čistička vzduchu a audiosystém. Zatímco ostatní zařízení jsou vyrobena tak, aby vynikala, tato zařízení na míru jsou vyrobena ze dřeva a kovu, aby zapadla. Dokazují, že chytré produkty nemusí vypadat příliš moderně, aby mohly bez problému zapadnout do každého stylu.

The ultimate LG smart home at InnoFest in Madrid, including a master bedroom with LG Objet furniture | More at LG MAGAZINE
The ultimate LG smart home at InnoFest in Madrid, including a master bedroom with LG Objet furniture | More at LG MAGAZINE

Transformace vily od LG dokazuje, že domácnost budoucnosti je skutečně tady. Podívejte se na naše produkty chytrých zařízení ThinQ a vytvořte si svou vlastní propojenou domácnost.

Objevte sami skryté detaily LG home na 360stupňové prohlídce:  

Life's Good!

Vlastnosti produktu

lg_experience_featured_product_GSXV90MCDE.jpg

GSXV90MCAE

Americká chladnička | Door cooling | Door-in-Door™

