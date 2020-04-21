Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Pračka

fw8-lg-experience-tech-hub-faster-smarter-washing-machines-key visual.jpg.jpg

Tech Hub

Rychlejší a chytřejší pračky

Jak chytré pračky mění budoucnost praní? Tento článek se zabývá tím, co dělá pračku „chytrou“, a vysvětluje, jak může pokročilá technologie LG usnadnit a urychlit praní.

pračka lg

Užitečné rady

Pravda o parních pračkách

Tento článek vám pomůže objevit neuvěřitelnou čisticí sílu parních praček, včetně druhů látek, které v nich můžete prát, a nastíní jejich přínosy pro váš životní styl.

An image of a person washing hands

Užitečné rady

Tipy pro hygienu ve vaši domácnosti s LG

V současné době je obzvlášť důležité, abyste zajistili, že váš domov bude bezpečný a dokonale čistý. Zjistěte, jak vám s tím může LG pomoct.

Podstatné

Technologie, která zlepší váš

tv.png

TV

Prozkoumat
audio.png

Audio

Prozkoumat
tone-free.png

Sluchátka

Prozkoumat
instaview.png

Lednice

Prozkoumat
washing-machine.png

Pračky

Prozkoumat
styler.png

Styler

Prozkoumat
monitors.png

Monitory

Prozkoumat
beamers.png

Projektory

Prozkoumat
artcool-AC24BK.png

Klimatizace

Prozkoumat
