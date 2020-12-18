Skip to Contents Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Pracujete z domu? Máme pro vás 5 jednoduchých tipů pro zvýšení vaší produktivity

Od Adrian Back 18.12.2020

A mother trying to work from home and be productive whilst her baby sits on her lap

Díky produktům od LG dáte sbohem všemu, co vás ruší při práci. Nastavte si připomínání schůzek, snižte únavu očí a buďte dostupní na cestách.

Pro miliony lidí na celém světě se práce z domu stala novým standardem. A i přes mnohá pozitiva – od skoncování s dlouhým dojížděním, přes snížení výdajů až po flexibilnější pracovní dobu – pro mnohé nebyl přechod snadný. 

Nutnost opustit relativně komfortní zónu v podobě kanceláře a vytvořit si pracovní prostor doma u mnohých vedla k pocitu, že jsou nedostatečně soustředění. Všechno ale nemusí být tak černé, jak se zdá. Existuje mnoho způsobů, jak při práci z domu zvýšit svou produktivitu. A to i když je vaše domácnost rušná, vaše děti překypují energií a máte přítulné domácí mazlíčky. 


Jak si zařídit dokonalou domácí kancelář

Pokud pracujete z domu, ať už permanentně, nebo dočasně, je nesmírně důležité zvolit si stálé pracovní místo, které bude pohodlné a správně zařízené. 

I když své pracovní místo nemůžete mít v samostatné místnosti, je nezbytné, aby mělo okolní prostředí atmosféru kanceláře, raději než místa, kde trávíte své večery a víkendy odpočinkem. Máte-li tu možnost, je lepší zvolit si místo s přísunem denního světla, které je uklizené a čisté. Nepořádek vás může velmi rozptylovat.

A LG monitor on a work desk
A LG monitor on a work desk

Rovnou zapomeňte na to, že budete sedět na sedačce s notebookem položeným na nohou. Potřebujete pořádný stůl a židli s opěradlem poskytujícím dostatečnou oporu pro vaše záda. Trávíte-li u počítače dlouhé hodiny, pak je pro vás 24''Full HD Monitor LG 24BK550Y ideální volbou. IPS displej nabízí nejen čisté a přesné barvy při pohledu ze všech úhlů, ale univerzální obrazovka umožňuje nastavit si také výšku, sklon a natočení. Nemáte-li dostatek místa, můžete ji dokonce připevnit na zeď.

Nechte si připomenout čas na přestávku

V rušné kanceláři, kde jste obklopeni kolegy, se najde spousta příležitostí pro to, abyste odtrhli oči od obrazovky a dopřáli svému mozku zasloužený odpočinek. Ale když pracujete doma, velmi snadno zůstanete očima k obrazovce připoutaní celé hodiny.

Můžete zůstat pohroužení v úkolu nebo se cítit méně produktivní, a proto se rozhodnete pracovat déle. Pro vaše duševní i fyzické zdraví je však zásadní, abyste našli balanc mezi pracovním a soukromým životem a nezapomínali si dělat pauzy a nabrali novou sílu.

Jeden ze způsobů, jak se vzdálit od monitoru je nastavit si připomenutí, které vám oznámí Asistent Google integrovaný v chytrém reproduktoru LG. Je to skvělý způsob, jak zavést pravidlo 20–20–20: to znamená, že byste se měli každých 20 minut podívat mimo obrazovku a ideálně se po 20 sekund dívat na něco ve vzdálenosti 20 metrů.

Stejně tak, jako je důležité dopřát odpočinek svým očím, je důležité také investovat do obrazovky, která může vašim očím ulevit. 34'' Curved UltraWide™ QHD Monitor LG 34WK95C je skvělou volbou pro ty, kteří při celodenním sledování obrazovky trpí bolestmi hlavy nebo rozostřeným viděním.

Zakřivený monitor vám umožňuje nejen zachytit celý displej najednou, aniž byste si namáhali oči, ale také zlepšuje vnímání hloubky, takže obrázky vypadají větší a jsou lépe viditelné.

A woman soaking in the sun rays whilst taking a break from work
A woman soaking in the sun rays whilst taking a break from work
Ulehčete si díky chytrým zařízením

Pracujte chytře, ne tvrdě, je fráze, kterou můžete často slýchávat. Ale jen málokdy dostojíme její podstatě. Pokud doma máte chytrá zařízení, může vám toto rčení dávat větší smysl.

Pračku s technologií LG Turbowash360™ můžete ovládat pomocí aplikace ThinQ. Kromě toho vás upozorní na to, že je prádlo doprané. Díky tomu můžete nerušeně pracovat a nemusíte se bát, že jste zapomněli zkontrolovat, zda vyprané prádlo nezůstalo v pračce. 

A person sitting on top of an LG washing machine
A person sitting on top of an LG washing machine
Zůstaňte ve spojení, i když jste právě na cestě

I když pracujete z domu, přijdou chvíle, kdy budete muset jít ven. Ať už budete mířit na schůzku nebo si jen protáhnout nohy, zkrátka zrovna nebudete počítače. Přesto často potřebujeme zůstat ve spojení s kolegy a mít přístup k práci na dálku.

Mobilní telefon LG VELVET je ideální pro ty, kteří potřebují pracovat na cestách. Na tomto telefonu můžete snadno pracovat v několika aplikacích současně. Můžete snadno odpovídat na pracovní e-maily, aplikaci poznámky využijete, když si potřebujete rychle zapsat nápad nebo si dělat poznámky během důležité schůzky. Ať pojedete kamkoliv, budete stále ve spojení.


Life’s Good!

