LG Experience

Tipy pro hygienu ve vaši domácnosti s LG

Od V Keller 02.03.2023

An image of a person washing hands

Striktnější dodržování hygienických pravidel ve vaši domácnosti přináší řadu výhod. Chrání vás před alergeny, bakteriemi, viry a prachem, a tak se bude celé rodině lépe dýchat, také jídlo vydrží déle čerstvé. 

Níže se dozvíte jak vám LG spotřebiče můžou usnadnit život a pomoct udržet vaši domácnost v čistotě


Žijte zdravější život s pračkami LG

Vaší první myšlenkou ohledně perfektně čistého oblečení může být, že byste ho neměli mít na sobě více než jedenkrát. To je ovšem mýtus! Můžete a určitě byste měli nosit oblečení (kromě spodního prádla a ponožek) více než jedenkrát, čímž zamezíte jeho nadměrnému praní, opotřebení a také ušetříte vodu a elektřinu. Chcete-li zjistit, zda oblečení potřebuje vyprat, stačí si k němu přičichnout. 

Co dělat, když už je čas na praní? Myslíte, že praním zbavíte prádlo všech nečistot, ale to není vždy pravda. Pokud někteří členové rodiny trpí alergiemi na pyl nebo mají astma, musíte se ujistit, že oblečení bude hygienicky čisté a bez alergenů.

An image of LG Washing Machine with white towers and pillows around it

S parními pračkami LG můžete prát oblečení pomocí speciálně navrženého programu Pro alergiky, který používá během praní oblečení páru a teplo, čímž odstraní až 99,9 % alergenů*. Tento program však stále zůstává k vašemu oblečení šetrný, takže se nemusíte bát, že by ho poškodil.

A když hovoříme o to, jak pečovat o oblečení – LG Styler vám také pomůže zajistit, aby vaše oblečení bylo čisté. Díky tomuto inovativnímu produktu od LG nebudete muset chodit do čistírny tak často. Vaše jemné prádlo jako jsou večerní šaty, bundy, dětské hračky nebo přikrývky zůstanou téměř bez alergenů a bakterií*. Doma již nemůžete získat čistější oblečení.


Čistější vzduch u vás doma

V poslední době si většina z nás začíná stále více uvědomovat, že kvalita a čistota ovzduší je jedním ze základních předpokladů našeho zdraví a spokojeného života. Jedním z pomocníků, který nám pomáhá zajistit čistotu vzduchu u nás doma, nebo na pracovišti je také klimatizace.

Nikoho již asi nepřekvapí, že klimatizace chladí a pomáhá nám tím v horkých letních dnech zajistit snesitelnou tepotu a vytvořit tím příjemné klima pro práci i odpočinek.

Zdroj: European Environment Agency, European Air Quality Index (https://airindex.eea.europa.eu)


Málokdo však ví o dalších, velice významných a pro naše zdraví prospěšných funkcích. Těmi jsou čištění vzduchu pomocí filtrů a zejména pak velmi důležitá ionizace vzduchových částic pomocí patentovaného zařízení Plasma Master Ioniser, které je vestavěno přímo do vnitřních jednotek klimatizace. Ionizace, tedy nabíjení iontů záporným náboje se v poslední době stalo známým v souvislosti s čištěním a dezinfekcí například dopravních prostředků, nebo vnitřních prosto obchodů, či kanceláří od virů všeho druhu. Ano je to tak, díky ionizaci si doma můžeme zajistit velmi čisté prostředí bez virů. A je to velmi jednoduché, stačí zapnout funkci ionizace na vaší klimatizační jednotce.

Tímto ionizátorem jsou vybaveny klimatizační jednotky řady DELEXE,  typy od DC09RQ s výkonem 2,5 kW až po DC24RQ s výkonem 7 kW. Ceny od 35.900,- Kč bez DPH za celý split (vnitřní i venkovní jednotka). Dále jsou tímto zařízením vybaveny velmi designově vydařené jednotky řady ArtCool od AC09BQ v provedené černého lesklého zrcadla a AC09SQ ve stříbrném provedení, obě varianty od 2,5 kW až po výkonné AC18SQ s výkonem 5 kW, nebo AC24BQ s výkonem až 7,5 kW.

Novinkou na poli klimatizačních jednotek s ionizátorem jsou nové jednotky se zvýšeným stupněm filtrace, které jsou kromě velmi kvalitního chlazení a topení, vyvinuté pro zákazníky se zvláštním požadavkem na čistotu vzduchu. Nazývají se AIR PURIFIER, nebo chcete-li, jednoduše jednotky s čističkou vzduchu. Jsou vybaveny vším co má klimatizace mít, ale navíc velice kvalitním filtračním systémem, schopným zachytit i ty nejmenší prachové částice. Jednotka je rovněž vybavena měřícím přístrojem pro měření čistoty vzduchu. Stav kvality ovzduší může být zobrazován přímo dyspleji vnitřní jednotky. Tyto jednotky se vyrábí ve dvou velikostech, AP09RT s výkonem 2,5 respektive 3,5 kW (chlazení / topení) a AP12RT s chladícím výkonem 3,5 kW a topným výkonem 4 kW. 

Pokud uvažujete o pořízení klimatizace, rozhodně věnujte pozornost, kromě jiného tomu, má-li tato klimatizace ionizátor. Této výhody budete využívat mnoho let.


Vychutnejte si déle čerstvé potraviny

Správné skladování jídla a stravování je velmi důležité, a to obzvlášť nyní, když většina rodin jí doma častěji než kdy dříve. Když dáváte jídlo do chladničky, zkontrolujte, že není možná žádné znečištění  od ostatních potravin. To je jedno z největších rizik, pokud skladujete více jídel dohromady. Maso a syrové potraviny byste měli skladovat v dolní části chladničky nebo mrazáku, aby se nedostali do kontaktu s ostatním jídlem a byly naprosto odděleny od ostatních jídel, které by se díky tomu mohli rychleji zkazit .

Po uvaření jídla byste ho měli co nejdříve dát do chladničky nebo mrazáku. Doporučujeme tak učinit nejpozději dvě hodiny po dovaření. Různé zdravotní organizace označují ideální rozmezí pro rozmnožování bakterií teplotu v rozmezí 4,45°C až 60 °C. Takže vaším cílem je udržet teplotu jídla nad nebo pod touto úrovní.

An image of LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator with open doors
Americká chladnička | InstaView Door-in-Door™ | ThinQ™ + WiFi
GMX844MCKV
Americká chladnička | Door cooling | Door-in-Door™
GSXV90MCAE
A closeup inside image of LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator
An image of LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator with open doors
Americká chladnička | InstaView Door-in-Door™ | ThinQ™ + WiFi
GMX844MCKV
Americká chladnička | Door cooling | Door-in-Door™
GSXV90MCAE
A closeup inside image of LG InstaView Door-in-Door refrigerator

Chladničky LG také dokážou vaše jídlo udržet déle čerstvé tak, že uvnitř udržují čistý vzduch. Může to znít jako nějaké kouzlo, ale americká chladnička LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ obsahuje speciální technologii Pure N Fresh  s uhlíkovým filtrem, která čistí vzduch v celé chladničce, aby se minimalizovalo množství bakterií a mikročásteček. To nejen udrží jídlo čerstvé, ale také vám to pomůže udržet chladničku bez nepříjemných pachů.

Pokud si vyberete jeden z ostatních modelů chladniček LG, máte také mnoho dalších funkcí, které vám pomohou uchovat jídlo ve skvělém stavu. Hlavní věc, kterou musíte mít na paměti, když chcete uchovat jídlo čerstvé, je přesná regulace teploty. Díky LG Lineárnímu invertorovému kompresoru nebude teplota kolísat ve velkých rozdílech a potraviny tak zůstanou déle čerstvé. Zároveň je méně hlučný než standardní kompresory. Šetří více energie, je mnohem odolnější.   

Kombinované chladničky LG s  technologií Nature Fresh zajistí, že budete mít vše, abyste mohli jídlo v chladničce  uchovat co nejdéle čerstvé. LINEARCooling™ zajišťuje, aby teplot v chladničce nekolísala více než ±0,5 ℃. Door Cooling™ zchladí vaši chladničku až o 32 % rychleji** a zajistí rovnoměrné chlazení v každé části, takže se nebudete muset obávat, že některém koutě bude vyšší teplota.


Nyní máte všechny tipy, jak udržet váš domov co nejčistější. Na co tedy čekáte? Podívejte se na nejnovější výrobky společnosti LG.

*Program „Pro alergiky“ je certifikován organizací BAF (British Allergy Foundation) a eliminuje až 99,9% domácích alergenů jako jsou prachoví roztoči.

**Na základě testu společnosti UL (porovnávajícím čas potřebný na pokles teploty z 24,8 ℃ na 8 ℃ mezi modelem chladničky bez funkce DoorCooling+ (GBB60NSZHE) a model s funkcí DoorCooling+ (GBB72NSDFN).


Vlastnosti produktu

lg_experience_featured_product_S3MFC.jpg

S3MFC

Styler | TrueSteam™ - Parní osvěžovač oděvů

Product sheet

Kde koupíte
lg_experience_featured_product_GSXV90MCDE.jpg

GSXV90MCAE

Americká chladnička | Door cooling | Door-in-Door™

Product sheet

energy class
Kde koupíte
Přidat do košíku

